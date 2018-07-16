Conservative District Court Judge Marian Tinari, facing an unexpected foe in a Democratic primary, dropped out of the race for the politically potent post of Suffolk Surrogate Judge late Monday while Democrats are expected to choose from five judges in their own party to replace her.

Richard Schaffer, Suffolk Democratic chairman, said Tinari’s declination was sent by mail to the Suffolk Board of Elections late Monday. Tinari, wife of Suffolk Conservative chairman Frank Tinari, came to her decision after Republican Tara Scully, former president of the Suffolk Women’s Bar Association, filed 6,000 signatures on petitions last week to run in Democratic and GOP primaries for surrogate Sept. 13.

“It was her decision. She wasn't forced out,” said Michael Dawidziak, Tinari’s campaign consultant. ”When she realized the race was going focus on politics and [ballot] lines and not the surrogate court. It was not a race she was interested in running.”

Schaffer made the disclosure after Republicans’ original surrogate candidate Damon Hagan also declined his nomination. A short time later, Bellone said he was “proud” to endorse Scully, the daughter of his deputy county executive.

Bellone said Scully had the “courage to step forward and challenge the status quo” and give voters a choice. He added Scully, 41, “has made a commitment to reform and implement best practices in the Surrogates court…[and] made clear that she will never allow this court to be used as a patronage mill by any political party.”

Schaffer said: “Marion Tinari was interested in talking about her 10 years as law clerk in the surrogates court, not a battle between Rich Schaffer and [County Executive] Steve Bellone. After consultation, it was decided that the best course of action would be to have a Democrat fight a Republican, who is trying to foreclose competition by running on two major party lines.”

However, Schaffer said, “It’ll be interesting to see a Democratic county executive supporting a Republican in a Democratic primary.”

Jason Elan, Bellone's spokesman, responded, “It’s getting hard to keep up with all of the Chairman’s deals. The silver lining here is that Tara Scully decided to run and has the integrity and independence to serve on the bench.”

The battle erupted after Schaffer in May made an agreement where Democrats, Conservatives and Independence Parties cross-endorsed nine candidates for surrogate, a post Republicans have controlled for the past century. He said he expects Conservative to name Conservative Family Court Judge Deborah Poulos as their surrogate candidate.

Schaffer said other cross-endorsed contenders already nominated will remain intact, but there will be “open discussions” about the four state Supreme Court nominations to be made in September. He added that Tinari’s name may be considered.

More immediately, parties have until Friday replace their surrogate candidates. Schaffer said that he is speaking to five incumbent Democratic judges about running for the surrogate’s spot. John Jay Lavalle, Suffolk GOP chairman, Scully and her campaign spokesman, did not return calls for comment.

In another county-wide race, Babylon’s Democratic Town Clerk, Gerry Compitello declined her party’s nomination for county clerk against Republican incumbent Judith Pascale. Party sources say Suffolk Legislature Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory is expected to be named as her replacement so that he can vacate the Working Families Party line in the second district Congressional race in favor of Liuba Grechen Shirley, who defeated him in a Democratic primary last month.

Independence Party Comptroller candidate Teresa Bogart of Copiague also declined her nomination and State and Suffolk independence Party chairman Frank MacKay said the party will endorse incumbent GOP comptroller John M. Kennedy, rather than Democratic challenger Jay Schneiderman, Southampton Supervisor, even though he is a former Independence Party member

Two other Democratic candidates also declined their nominations---Arthur J. Tillman of Mattituck in the second Assemby district and Deborah Slinkosky of Holbrook in the fifth Assembly District.