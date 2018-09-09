Republican Surrogate Court judge candidate Tara Scully had $13,499 cash on hand and $55,368 in campaign debts heading into Thursday’s Democratic primary against Family Court Supervising Judge Theresa Whelan.

Whelan has raised $40,337 and has $34,622 on hand, not counting the $148,000 Suffolk Democratic chairman Richard Schaffer has spent on her campaign.

During the past two weeks, Scully raised $15,495, primarily from a fundraiser at the Brickhouse Brewery in Patchogue, state campaign filings show. While County Executive Steve Bellone is remaining neutral in the primary, his chief deputy Dennis Cohen and County Attorney Dennis Brown attended the event and donated $150 each.

Also, Republican Assembly challenger Mike Yacubich, heading into the GOP primary in the 2nd Assembly District, was $3,568 in the hole as of the 11-day pre-primary report.

Yacubich, whose campaign already was $972 in the red after his 32-day pre-primary report, saw his debt grow largely because of the $2,500 legal bill from Gary Donoyan for helping Yacubich get back on the ballot late last month.

His opponent, GOP Assemb. Tony Palumbo, showed no spending in the 11-day pre-primary filing. His July campaign filing showed $18,711 cash on hand, and $76,912 in accumulated unpaid loans, largely since he won a special election in 2013.