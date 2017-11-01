Pass the blame around

It was the worst terrorist atrocity on U.S. soil since Donald Trump became president, and his anger and frustration didn’t stop with ISIS and the “animal” who mowed down people with a truck on a lower Manhattan bicycle path.

Set off by commentaries on “Fox & Friends,” he typed out tweets attacking Democrats, especially Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)

“The terrorist came into our country through what is called the ‘Diversity Visa Lottery Program,’ a Chuck Schumer beauty,” said one. “We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems,” said another.

Then, at a Cabinet meeting, he fulminated that punishment won’t come fast enough.

“We need quick justice and we need strong justice — much quicker and much stronger than we have right now. Because what we have right now is a joke and it’s a laughingstock,” Trump said (video here).

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later insisted Trump wasn’t blaming Schumer or “going the political route” and would “love to work with” him on “extreme vetting.” She also denied he said what he said about a “joke” and “laughingstock.” See Emily Ngo’s story for Newsday.

Schumer’s retort

Schumer responded on Twitter to accuse Trump of “politicizing & dividing America which he always seems to do at times of national tragedy.” The contrast, he said, “couldn’t be starker” between Trump and the leadership after 9/11 of former President George W. Bush, who “understood the meaning of his high office & sought to bring our country together.”

Schumer also said Trump “should be focusing on the real solution — anti-terrorism funding — which he proposed to cut in his most recent budget.

The diversity lottery explained

Schumer, then a House member, pushed for the program, passed with bipartisan support, as part of the Immigration Act of 1990 that created visa slots from countries that had low admission rates. At the time, it opened up a legal path for recent Irish immigrants who had overstayed their visas.

More recently, Schumer was part of a bipartisan Senate effort in 2013 to end the program as part of a broader immigration overhaul, which died in the House. Two of his Republican partners on the bill, Sens. Jeff Flake of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, confirmed that Tuesday.

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), usually a Trump defender, said on CNN the program “has gotten good people into this country.” On “the issue of terrorism,” said King, Schumer has “been a strong ally.”

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W. Va.) said of Trump’s Schumer-bashing: “It’s probably not the time to be attacking the native son of the city where the attack occurred.”

The take-away: Targeting terror

Sayfullo Saipov is not the first immigrant from the former Soviet republics of Central Asia to be arrested for terrorism in the U.S. Up to now, those countries have not had a high profile in the Trump administration’s efforts to restrict immigration from mostly Muslim countries, writes Newsday’s Dan Janison.

Just last Friday, an Uzbek citizen and green card holder named Abdurasal Juraboev was sentenced to 15 years in Brooklyn federal court for conspiring to provide material support to ISIS. The Tsarnaev brother,s who carried out the 2013 Boston Marathon attacks, came from Kyrgyzstan.

Ticket to Gitmo?

Trump said he would “certainly consider” sending the accused killer to the U.S. terrorist detention facility at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.

Such a move was advocated by Graham and Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who also called for Saipov to be designated an “enemy combatant” with no Miranda rights. Sanders said the White House considered the suspect an “enemy combatant.”

For now, the case is being handled in a civilian court. Federal prosecutors say Saipov waived his Miranda rights and spoke with them about how he planned the Tuesday attack.

Tax fight fallback

New York Republican lawmakers said they sent a proposal to House leaders Wednesday that would retain full property tax deductions and partial deductions for state income taxes in the tax overhaul that is scheduled to be unveiled Thursday.

“The alternatives include retaining the full property tax deduction and protecting the most significant elements of the income tax deduction,” said King, who led the effort with Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) and Rep. Dan Donovan (R-Staten Island).

The current GOP plan would cap deductions at $10,000 for property taxes entirely and eliminate deductions for sales and state income taxes. See Tom Brune’s story for Newsday.

What else is happening