Wait, 2017 wasn’t the full Trump?

“What a year it’s been, and we’re just getting started,” said a New Year’s Eve tweet from Donald Trump.

What’s up his golf-shirt sleeve for 2018? Axios reports people close to the president expect less restraint.

Trump is itching to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, for example, unafraid of starting a trade war. He has held off so far, Axios said, only because his advisers said that would get in the way of getting a tax overhaul through Congress.

Trump also wants funding for his wall on the Mexican border (there’s no check in the mail from Mexico) and more restrictive immigration laws in any deal with Democrats to protect the “dreamers” — the hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants who could otherwise face deportation.

In meetings on North Korea, Axios reported, he has been most interested in discussing military options, and some officials say his belligerent rhetoric on the subject makes them nervous.

Trump’s end-of-year tweets also took credit for the rising stock market and shots at Democrats and Hillary Clinton. See David M. Schwartz’s story for Newsday.

The presidency’s Year Zero

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

What would 1 through 44 have done? It’s not a question that Trump asks much, according to his chief of staff, John Kelly.

“He very seldom asks how other presidents did this” when discussing ideas and plans with aides, Kelly told The New York Times.

It’s one more reason why Trump’s has been a presidency like no other, casting aside the office’s conventions and carefully modulated messaging in favor of outbursts borne out of gut and grievance, The Times reports.

It’s a presidency preoccupied with lashing out at perceived personal enemies, including national security institutions such as the FBI and CIA, and promoting alternate views of reality untethered from facts.

To supporters, that’s all refreshing. Says one: “You hear all the time he’s not presidential, But I say to myself, ‘That’s why he won.’”

Love is all around

A Happy New Year tweet from President Trump:

“As our Country rapidly grows stronger and smarter, I want to wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake News Media, a Happy and Healthy New Year. 2018 will be a great year for America!”

For how the office has changed him, compare that to his Dec. 31, 2016, tweet:

“Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!”

Shrinking footprint

Trump has made progress fulfilling his campaign pledge to shrink the federal work force, The Washington Post reports.

As of Sept. 30, all Cabinet departments except Homeland Security, Veterans Affairs and Interior had fewer permanent staff than when Trump took office in January.

Conservatives are pleased, while former officials say staffing cuts that are too deep at some agencies impede their capacity to get the job done.

North Korea pessimism

A former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff gives Trump partial credit on North Korea, saying he “made China move more than they have in the past.”

But retired Navy Adm. Michael Mullen said on ABC’s “This Week” that the United States is “closer to a nuclear war with North Korea” than ever before, and he did not “see the opportunities to solve this diplomatically at this particular point.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) recently said there was a 30 percent chance of Trump choosing a military option — 70 percent if Kim Jong Un tests another nuclear bomb. On CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday, Graham said of Kim: “The only way he’ll change his behavior, if he believes Donald Trump would use military force to destroy his regime.”

Papa don’t leak

The most surprising target so far of a Robert Mueller indictment has been George Papadopoulos, who admitted lying to the FBI. It turns out, according to The New York Times, that the little-known foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign had a big mouth, and provided the initial spark for the FBI to launch its Russia investigation.

During a night of drinking at a London bar, Papadopoulos told an Australian diplomat that Russia had political dirt on Hillary Clinton. When hacked Democratic emails began appearing online, the Australians tipped off their American counterparts.

That’s why the FBI, quietly, began its probe. The impetus was not, as Trump allies contend, the “Russia dossier” compiled by an ex-British spy, whose murky history has become an issue for those seeking to discredit special counsel Mueller’s investigation.

Mar-a-Lago Lang Syne

Trump ended the year with some extra ka-ching at his Mar-a-Lago resort, where he’s spent Christmas vacation. Ticket prices for the New Year’s Eve party increased for dues-paying members: $600 versus $525 a year earlier — and for guests — $750 versus $575, Politico reported.

Bobby Burchfield, the Trump Organization’s outside ethics adviser, told Politico he wasn’t bothered by the arrangement. The price of admission included a red-carpet entrance, a multicourse meal, live music, and a chance to meet celebrities including Trump himself.

What else is happening: