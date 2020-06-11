1st State Senatorial District

THOMAS SCHIAVONI

Democratic.

BACKGROUND: Schiavoni, 56, of North Hampton is a retired teacher after 32 years in the Center Moriches School District. He has been a member of the Southampton Town Board. For three generations, his family operated a local plumbing and heating business in Sag Harbor. He earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary social studies at the State University of New York at Cortland and a master’s degree from Stony Brook University. He has also served on the Southampton Town Zoning Board of Appeals, the Sag Harbor School Board as vice president and the North Haven Village Board.

ISSUES: He said his priorities in the Senate will be to secure more school aid, improve water quality and protect public land, expanding collective bargaining rights and civil rights, revitalize downtowns while creating more affordable housing, protecting and expanding LGBTQ rights, lowering taxes to support small business growth, and addressing tick-borne illnesses and the opioid epidemic.