Rex: Still here, all there

Donald Trump is open about not always seeing eye to eye with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. “We disagree on a couple of things, sometimes I’d like him to be a little bit tougher,” he said recently.

But Tillerson, appearing on Sunday talk shows, said he hasn’t been undercut by the president and certainly hasn’t suffered the unkindest undercut of all.

As for Sen. Bob Corker’s warning that belittling statements by Trump “publicly castrate” his chief diplomat, Tillerson said, “I checked — I’m fully intact.”

Trump, he said, is an “unconventional president” who “uses unconventional communication tools” and “unconventional motivational techniques.”

Also unconventional: The lingering question of whether the secretary of state called the president a “moron” in an outburst of frustration a few months ago.

Asked about it twice on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Tillerson said he was “not dignifying the question” by answering. (His spokeswoman has denied it.)

Lost Iran argument

Part of Tillerson’s mission on the Sunday talk shows was the selling of Trump’s decision to decertify the Iran nuclear agreement.

But Politico reports that Tillerson and other top officials had argued against Trump’s move. Trump decided to listen instead to UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who made the case that Trump could act on his distaste for the deal without foreclosing the chance to ultimately strengthen it.

Though Iran and the European participants in the agreement say they’re not interested in renegotiating, Haley on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the goal was to “make it better.”

Haley also said reports she had a poor relationship with Tillerson are “so ridiculous.”

Time well spent?

Trump tweeted a few weeks back that Tillerson was “wasting his time” trying to negotiate with North Korea. But Tillerson said Sunday the president “made clear to me that he wants this solved diplomatically ... He is not seeking to go to war.”

The president’s threats about North Korea facing total destruction and warnings that “only one thing will work” with Kim Jong Un are meant to “motivate action,” Tillerson said, adding that “diplomatic efforts will continue until the first bomb drops.”

The take-away: Watching you

The House Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigators are seeking information from Cambridge Analytica, the company part-owned by the billionaire Mercers of Long Island that has been deeply involved in analyzing and mining people’s data to influence election campaigns.

More broadly, the explosion of social media fuels unprecedented questions about what information is fair for governments and political operatives to use and for what purpose.

CA said it “is not under investigation, and there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by the company.” See Dan Janison’s column for Newsday.

Groping allegations still simmer

The Harvey Weinstein scandal is a reminder that Trump still faces a defamation suit by a former “Apprentice” contestant who accused him of groping.

Her lawyers subpoenaed the Trump campaign for any documents about her and at least nine other women who alleged groping, BuzzFeed reports.

One of Trump’s accusers said she thinks people may have taken the allegations against Weinstein more seriously because famous women were among those who went public with their stories about the film kingpin.

