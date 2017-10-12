Suffolk Police Commissioner Tim Sini, the Democrats’ candidate for county district attorney, has raised $729,742, nearly three times more than his Republican foe Ray Perini, with less than a month left in the campaign.

Sini has $304,891 in cash on hand, twice as much as Perini, new state campaign filings show.

The 32 day pre-election report shows Sini, who also is backed by the Conservative, Independence and Working Families Parties, has raised $418,657 since July and spent $307,395.

Overall, Sini has outspent Perini, a defense attorney and former Suffolk County prosecutor, by $425,451 to $115,470.

Perini has raised $262,076 in his campaign to date, and spent $27,537 since the last report in July. He has $146,596 in cash on hand.

Justin Myers, Sini’s campaign spokesman said the fundraising results, “ combined with endorsements that cross party lines and we what see on the ground show that voters think Tim is the right choice.”

Perini, who also has the Reform Party line, discounted the disparity. He noted that he had a successful fundraiser that attracted more than 100 donors Wednesday night.

“I feel very comfortable we will raise the money to fill out our budget so we can win this race,” Perini said.

Sini’s largest donors included the Suffolk Association of Municipal Employees PAC, which gave $25,000; McAndrews & Forbes Group LLC, $25,000; and the company’s chief executive officer, Ronald Perelman, who contributed $12,500. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s campaign fund gave $20,000

Perini’s largest donor was Julejo Inc., of Dix Hills, at $2,000. Brafman & Associates, a Manhattan law firm, Auto Mall Hyundai and Charles Lefkowitz each contributed $1,000.

In the Suffolk County sheriff’s contest, Republican Larry Zacarese, who spent $193,244 to win his primary, has spent only $5,677 since his post-primary report and has $38,387 cash on hand. Zacarese is assistant chief of the Stony Brook University police,

Errol Toulon Jr., a former New York City deputy corrections commissioner whom Democrats picked after the primary, just formed a sheriff’s fundraising committee. His 32-day finance report shows only a $500 transfer from the Suffolk Democratic Committee and no spending.

Suffolk Democratic chairman Richard Schaffer said he has arranged for $350,000 in donor loans to the party to help finance Toulon’s campaign. Those loans have yet to be reported because the filing deadline was Oct. 2, before the loans were made.

In county legislative races, Legis. Sarah Anker (D-Mount Sinai) raised $6,801, spent $15,387 and has $14,371 on hand. GOP opponent Gary Pollakusky raised $3,200, spent nothing, and had $10,737 on hand for the Sixth District race.

In the open Third District, Republican Rudolph Sunderman, a local fire chief, raised $37,193, spent $36,472 and has $34,920 in cash on hand. Democrat Josh Slaughter, an aide to Legis. Kate Browning, raised $24,795, spent $51,902 and has $21,023 on hand.

In the Huntington Town supervisor race, Democratic town board member Tracey Edwards raised $8,125, spent $35,065 and has $124,397 on hand. GOP candidate Chad Lupinacci, a state assemblyman, raised $14,012, spent $12,802 and has $111,372 cash on hand.