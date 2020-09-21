Todd D. Kaminsky, State Senate Dist. 9

TODD D. KAMINSKY

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

* Kaminsky, 42, is seeking a fourth term in the state Senate where he chairs the Environmental Committee.

* He won a special election in 2016 to fill an open seat and has been reelected twice. Before that worked as an assistant federal prosecutor.

* He graduated from the University of Michigan and New York University Law School.

ISSUES:

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

* Increasing funding for LI schools, roads and storm resiliency projects, as well as LIRR.

* Reducing the cost of living.

* Helping region recover from coronavirus impacts.