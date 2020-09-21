TODAY'S PAPER
Todd D. Kaminsky, State Senate Dist. 9

By Newsday Staff
TODD D. KAMINSKY

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

* Kaminsky, 42, is seeking a fourth term in the state Senate where he chairs the Environmental Committee.

* He won a special election in 2016 to fill an open seat and has been reelected twice. Before that worked as an assistant federal prosecutor.

* He graduated from the University of Michigan and New York University Law School.

ISSUES:

* Increasing funding for LI schools, roads and storm resiliency projects, as well as LIRR.

* Reducing the cost of living.

* Helping region recover from coronavirus impacts.

