Todd D. Kaminsky, State Senate Dist. 9
TODD D. KAMINSKY
Democratic
BACKGROUND:
* Kaminsky, 42, is seeking a fourth term in the state Senate where he chairs the Environmental Committee.
* He won a special election in 2016 to fill an open seat and has been reelected twice. Before that worked as an assistant federal prosecutor.
* He graduated from the University of Michigan and New York University Law School.
ISSUES:
* Increasing funding for LI schools, roads and storm resiliency projects, as well as LIRR.
* Reducing the cost of living.
* Helping region recover from coronavirus impacts.