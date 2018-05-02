ALBANY — Republican State Sen. Tom Croci will not run for re-election this fall, his spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The development — which Croci had been hinting about for months — makes it even more dicey for the GOP to maintain its one-seat hold on the Senate majority in this fall’s elections.

Croci becomes the fourth veteran Republican senator to announce, within the last week, that he won’t run in November.

Democrats said the rash of retirements reflects a coming “blue wave” of victories for their side this fall, while Republicans contended they will hang onto the Senate — the GOP’s one bastion of power in New York State government.

Croci’s spokeswoman, Chris Geed, disclosed Croci’s decision Wednesday.

Croci, 45, has been considering whether to run again for months. He told Newsday in January he was undecided about seeking another term; showed only $2,028 in his campaign coffers; and his top district aide Eric Hofmeister left in February for a job with Democratic County Executive Steve Bellone.

His decision comes only weeks before Republicans are expected to formally designate candidates for the fall campaign and circulate petitions in June and early July to qualify for the ballot.

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It also heightens GOP fears for the future because a group of eight breakaway Democratic senators last month agreed to end a coalition with Republicans and reunite with the Democratic caucus. Currently, Republicans hold a 32-31 Senate edge and that, only because Brooklyn Democrat Simcha Felder will continue to caucus with GOP senators.

Some also speculate that Croci’s decision might spur other potential retirements including another Long Island GOP state senator, Carl Marcellino, 75, of Syosset. Democrat Steve Stern last month easily won the 10th district Assembly seat, formerly held by new Republican Huntington Supervisor Chad Lupinacci, which is also part of Marcellino’s Senate district.

Leading contenders for the GOP nomination for Croci’s seat include Assemb. Andrew Garbarino of Sayville and Dean Murray of East Patchogue as well as Brookhaven Councilman Neil Foley of Blue Point and Islip Town board member Trish Bergin Weichbrodt. Some handicappers give Garbarino the edge, because seats are now held by an Islip Republican. Also, Garbarino’s father, William Garbarino, is Islip GOP chairman.

“Yes, absolutely,” Assemb. Garbarino said when asked Wednesday if he wants to run for the seat. “I represent a good part of Tom’s district. I’m going to continue to fight for the same things Tom did . . . I think I’ve proven through my six years in the state Assembly that it is not Republican or Democrat — I vote my district.”

Murray said he wants to speak to Senate and local leaders about running. He said he thinks Republicans will win the seat despite Democrats’ enrollment edge in the district.

“I think it comes down to the quality of candidate more than the enrollment factor,” Murray said. He is in his seventh year in the state Assembly, split by two tenures.

Brian Egan, the Patchogue Village attorney, also could become a contender.

The 3rd Senate District runs along the South Shore with 55 percent of the vote in Brookhaven and 45 percent in Islip border. Democrats have an edge in enrollment with 64,333 voters to Republicans’ 56,360, with 47,183 unaligned to any political party.

Suffolk Democratic chairman Richard Schaffer, meanwhile, says he is backing Darrin Green of Central Islip, 52, a 23 year Nassau correction officer, who if elected would become the first African-American from Long Island to be elected to the state senate.

In reaction, Jesse Garcia, Brookhaven Republican chairman, expressed confidence Republicans will hold the seat. Garcia described Croci’s tenure as “exemplary.”

Croci is the fourth Long Island based GOP state senator to exit in the past 12 years even though his re-election was virtually assured. He was once groomed to be part of a new generation of what once was called the Long Island nine, a solid suburban block of GOP senators, as other senators aged out. He replaced Lee Zeldin, who left the senate after winning a congressional seat in 2015. Previously, Nassau State Sen. Charles Fuschillo Jr. exited in 2014 after 16 years and Michael Balboni left in 2006 after nearly a decade in office.

Since then, the seat of ex-Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, convicted on federal corruption charges but awaiting a retrial, has gone to Democrat Todd Kaminsky of Long Beach. Fuschillo’s old seat went to the son of ex-Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto, now embroiled in an ongoing federal corruption trial of his own. His son Michael, a freshman senator, lost to Democrat John Brooks in 2016.

Croci, a one-time aide to Zeldin, won election as Islip supervisor in 2011, but became embroiled in his own battles over taxes and appointments with GOP town board and then Republican town leader Frank Tantone. Croci left in midterm, to serve as a Navy reservist in Afghanistan but came back in time to rescue the party by stepping into the 2014 State Senate race at the last minute. He replaced Conservative town board member Anthony Senft, who was mired in scandal over the illegal dumping at Roberto Clemente Park. Senft was not criminally charged and now presides as a District Court judge in Suffolk County.

Croci also had problems dealing with leadership in Albany, once stalling weary senators for three hours during a marathon 17-hour budget session because of his reluctance to vote over a minimum wage hike in return for more school aid. More recently, several sources say Croci was upset the new budget did not include money for local sewers, though some say the issue may still be dealt with in the remainder of the session.

Navy documents also disclosed that Croci voluntarily sought deployment as a reservist while supervisor. Croci disputed the story saying Navy officials encouraged him to deploy. He was also involved in a lawsuit with his aunt, philanthropist Adele Smithers, where a court evaluator found Croci “took advantage” of her for financial gain but the two later settled the case.