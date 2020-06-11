New York Third Congressional District

THOMAS R. SUOZZI

Democratic

BACKGROUND: Suozzi, 58 , of Glen Cove, is seeking a third term in Congress. He won is first term in 2016 after serving as Glen Cove’s mayor and two terms as Nassau County’s executive. After losing a third term bid, Suozzi worked as a senior adviser to the finance firm Lazard Frères & Co., a consultant for a year to Cablevision when it owned Newsday, and then of counsel at the Harris Beach law firm. He graduated from Boston College and Fordham University School of Law.

ISSUES: Suozzi, who bills himself as “the Democrat who gets it done,” has been endorsed by labor, environmental and gun control groups and Democratic officeholders. Vice chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, Suozzi supports moderate Democratic issues, including gun safety laws, better care for veterans, a citizenship path for Dreamers, support for Israel and infrastructure funding. His top priorities are getting federal coronavirus funding for New York and repealing the SALT cap. Suozzi led a state delegation effort to get the incidence of COVID-19 to be the basis for allotting CARES Act funds to hospitals and for a $49 billion fund for states in the House-passed HEROES Act. He supports a “mend it, don’t end it” approach to the Affordable Care Act. On police reform, he co-sponsors the Justice in Policing Act, which would reset national policing standards and outlaw chokeholds and racial and religious profiling.