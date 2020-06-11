Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival, cofounded by actor and film director Robert De Niro, will bring a version of the famed summer festival to Nassau's Nickerson Beach next month as a drive-in movie event, Nassau County officials said.

For four consecutive weekends starting July 9, the company will have exclusive use of the north side of the county-owned beach parking area for "Tribeca Drive-In." The events will include showings of classic and independent movies along with prerecorded content from actors and directors. There will be two screenings per day, each accommodating up to 200 vehicles.

“We’re excited to give people something to look forward to this summer and reinvent a classic moviegoing experience for communities to enjoy together safely,” De Niro said in a news release on the company website.

Healthcare workers and first responders will receive free tickets for the first screening of each new movie. Tickets are expected to go on sale June 22 on the county website as well as through Tribeca Films.

Tribeca Drive-In events also are expected to take place in Dallas, Texas, Los Angeles and New York City.

“We want to thank Robert DeNiro and his whole crew for making that happen,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.

In May, Curran signed a bill that limited the use of Nickerson to county residents only. The move effectively made all public beaches on the South Shore, except Jones Beach, open only to Nassau County residents.

Nassau County legislators said the temporary measure was in response to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's decision to close city beaches to bathing to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The lawmakers expressed concern that Nassau would become crowded, making it difficult to enforce social distancing rules.

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The drive-in movie event will not be subject to the residency restriction, Nassau officials said.