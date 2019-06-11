Great guy, fratricide aside...

On Feb. 13th, 2017, Kim Jong-nam was fatally attacked with VX nerve agent by two women at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia. The assassination victim was the estranged older half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un whose Pyongyang regime is widely presumed to have ordered the hit.

Now the Wall Street Journal and a book author who works for the Washington Post report that the slain relative met with CIA operatives and with officials of such American allies as South Korea and Japan. So on Tuesday, President Donald Trump was asked about it. His answer raised more questions.

“I see that, and I just received a beautiful letter from Kim Jong Un,” Trump said. “I think the relationship is very well, but I appreciated the letter.

"I saw the information about the CIA with regard to his brother or half brother, and I would tell him that would not happen under my auspices. I wouldn’t let that happen under my auspices.”

Stuck in the muddle

Exactly what "wouldn't happen" under Trump's "auspices" went unexplained. But Trump said Kim has "kept his word," and "that's very important to me."

Trump has hailed "Rocket Man" Kim ever since they "fell in love," in the American president's words. He's publicly minimized intellegence from his own appointees.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But he has not managed to revive stalled negotiations with Kim over North Korea's missile program and efforts to build nuclear weapons.

Trump also called Kim's past letters "beautiful," without revealing their contents.

Stink eyes among the Hawkeyes

Because Joe Biden arrived in Iowa for campaign stops the same day as Trump, the two got to target each other as if setting a tone for the general election.

"President Trump is in Iowa today and I hope his presence here will be a clarifying event," Biden said in the city of Ottumwa in the southeastern part of the state.

"Because Iowa farmers have been crushed by his tariff war with China and no one knows better than the folks in Iowa. He thinks that being tough is great. Well, it’s really easy to be tough when someone else absorbs the pain."

Biden condemned Trump as "an existential threat to America."

Various critics including Democratic contenders have long called Trump's emotional and intellectual fitness into question. As if to deflect that, the president said in his nose-thumbing style before taking off:

"I'd rather run against I think Biden than anybody. I think he's the weakest mentally. And I like running against people that are weak mentally. I think Joe is the weakest up here. The other ones have much more energy."