End games

Did Donald Trump's lawyers witness-proof his Senate trial with their multiple-choice arguments, including that even if he was pursuing his personal political interests with Ukraine, it's no impeachable offense? Under that expansive theory of presidential power, even the facts that a John Bolton could offer might not matter.

Or is it more Majority Leader Mitch McConnell leaning hard on wavering Republicans that will stop the Democrats from finding the four GOP senators needed to get a majority in favor of witnesses?

It could all be over by Friday or Saturday. Newsday's Tom Brune reports that when the Senate convenes at 1 p.m., there will be a four-hour debate on whether to even consider a motion to subpoena for witnesses or documents. If the Senate votes no, senators will deliberate and then take the final vote on the articles of impeachment.

If 51 senators vote yes, each side can propose witnesses and documents to be subpoenaed. McConnell, his Senate GOP allies and Trump's lawyers contend that will draw out the trial for weeks or more. They hope there is little appetite for dragging out and adding unpredictability to a process that is still looks headed for acquittal. Polls have shown strong public sentiment for witnesses, and lead impeachment manager Adam Schiff said he could limit witness depositions to a week.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer suggested he's got a plan up his sleeve to frustrate McConnell's wind-it-up timetable and pressure Republicans to relent on witnesses. “The minority has rights. We will exercise those rights,” Schumer said. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-N.J.) said, “We're looking at all of our parliamentary options to try to force as many votes as we can to put Republicans on the record.”

A big guessing game is what would happen in a 50-50 tie? In normal Senate procedure, a vice president sitting as the presiding officer breaks the tie. But in the trial, the presiding officer is Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. There is precedent: a chief justice case tiebreaking votes in the impeachment of President Andrew Johnson in 1868.

As senators posed a second day of questions to each sides on Thursday, a sideshow raged over Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz's assertion Wednesday that if a president "does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest," it's not an impeachable quid pro quo. Schiff called that a “descent into constitutional madness.” Dershowitz insisted he didn't mean a president "can do anything."

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Money behind Rudy remains mystery

Rudy Giuliani says he has represented Trump for free, but he's never been clear on who has been paying the travel and other expenses for his Ukraine sleuthing. Three Democratic senators posed the question on Thursday.

Schiff said he didn't know. “I don’t know who’s directly paying the freight for it, but I can tell you the whole country is paying the freight for it,” he said.

Trump attorney Jay Sekulow refused to answer, turning instead to an attack on the Bidens.

Pelosi: Acquittal without witnesses is sham

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that Trump's expected acquittal shouldn't be recognized as such if the Democrats aren't allowed to get witnesses for the Senate trial.

“He will not be acquitted. You cannot be acquitted if you don’t have a trial,” Pelosi said at her weekly press briefing. “And you don’t have a trial if you don’t have witnesses and documentation.”

"We are right now, prayerful and hopeful that the Senate will have the courage to hear the truth about the president's action," she said. "And then we'll see what we do next."

Pelosi declined to say whether the House would attempt to bring other civil officers appointed by the president up for impeachment.

Whatever Pelosi does or doesn't do next, an acquittal wouldn't bring a halt to the drip of potentially politically damaging revelations that have emerged since the House hearings and impeachment votes. Nor would it preclude oversight hearings and attempts to call witnesses such as Bolton.

Janison: Fallible wall

Many people are laughing at Trump's border wall again.

High winds blew down several sections of new barrier fence this week in Calexico, California, writes Newsday's Dan Janison. Panels of steel bollards, 30 feet high, were sunk into concrete that had not yet hardened, according to news accounts. The toppled barrier parts landed in Mexican territory, but no one paid for it in the form of injuries.

Two hours to the west, officials this week revealed the discovery last year of a 4,309-foot smuggling tunnel from an industrial site in Tijuana, Mexico to the San Diego area. It had rail carts, a ventilation system, electric fixtures, an elevator at the entrance and drains.

"This one blows past [the second-longest, which was 2,966 feet long]," Lance LeNoir, a Border Patrol operations supervisor, told The Associated Press on Wednesday. "We never really thought they had the moxie to go that far. They continue to surprise me."

Rape accuser wants DNA from DJT

The woman who sued Trump for defamation when he denied raping her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s is asking him for a DNA sample to compare to male genetic material found on the dress she says she wore during the alleged assault.

Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers served notice to a Trump attorney Thursday for Trump to submit a sample on March 2 in Washington for “analysis and comparison," The Associated Press reported.

“Unidentified male DNA on the dress could prove that Donald Trump not only knows who I am, but also that he violently assaulted me in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman and then defamed me by lying about it and impugning my character,” Carroll said in a statement.

Trump’s lawyer has tried to get the case thrown out. A Manhattan judge declined to do so earlier this month.

Beggars Banquet

Dumping on Bolton for contradicting his Ukraine story, Trump tweeted that his former national security adviser had "begged" him for a job. That adds Bolton to a long list of people Trump belittled after they turned on him as having previously "begged: him for things. Check out a compilation by CNN.

There's Mitt Romney (for a Senate race endorsement and to be Secretary of State, Anthony Scaramucci ("wanted to come back"), Omarosa Manigault Newman ("begged me for a job"), Steve Bannon ("cried when he got fired and begged for his job") and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (begged for campaign donations).

Also, former Sen. Bob Corker and the late Sen. John McCain (begged for endorsement in primary), the New Hampshire Union Leader ("begged me for ads"), 2016 primary rival Rick Perry (when Texas governor begged "for my support and money"), Fox News commentator Dana Perino (begged for a tweet plugging her book), magician Penn Jillette ("begged to be on "Celebrity Apprentice") and David Letterman (begged Trump to go on his show after calling him a racist.)

Zeldin: No worries on homefront

Rep. Lee Zeldin’s role on Trump's team impeachment defense team, championing the president and eviscerating his accusers on national TV and Twitter, has opened him up to attacks from Democrats back home in Suffolk County as "Absentee Lee."

They contend that the time he has devoted to Trump’s defense should have been spent working on district issues. But Zeldin tells Newsday's Laura Figueroa Hernandez that he's doing it for his constituents too. The district, covering Suffolk County’s East End, voted for Trump in 2016 by a 12-point margin.

“It’s a very slippery slope that we're going down right now,” Zeldin said. At a White House Hanukkah event, Trump described Zeldin as a warrior, and the president frequently retweets Zeldin’s missives to his 71-million Twitter followers.

As an example of keeping attention on local concerns, Zeldin said he has been advocating with the Department of Energy for Brookhaven National Laboratory to be selected for a 10-year, $2 billion project to build an electron-ion collider.

What else is happening: