Dems: Why impeachment is ripe

Do Democrats have enough to make their best impeachment case against Donald Trump? Potentially big witnesses to president's Ukraine dealings have eluded them, but it would take months for court fights to compel cooperation to play out.

As Democratic leaders unveiled two proposed articles of impeachment on Tuesday, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said there an urgency to act now, reports Newsday's Tom Brune.

"The argument, 'why don't you just wait.' amounts to this: Why don't you just let him cheat in one more election? Why not let him just cheat one more time? Why not let him have foreign help just one more time?" And so Schiff joined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler and other committee chairs to announced the charges.

“Today, in service to our duty to the Constitution and our country, the House Committee of Judiciary is charging the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, with committing high crimes and misdemeanors,” Nadler said.

The first article charges that Trump pressured newly elected Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate, by withholding security and a White House invitation.

The second article, on obstruction, charges that Trump directed executive branch agencies and officials to not comply with subpoenas issued by the House. "No President has ever ordered the complete defiance of an impeachment inquiry," it said.

Nadler said his committee will consider and vote this week on the articles, which then would be sent to the full House for a vote. Read them here. Watch a video of the Democrats' announcement.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get inside the courtroom during the trial of ex-Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mitch: Must show go on and on?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, expecting a January trial on impeachment, is finding himself at odds with Trump on how the proceeding should be conducted, CNN reported. McConnell wants to wind it up as quickly as possible and move on to other business. Trump wants a show that pumps up the drama, thinking it will help him in the 2020 election.

If Trump got his way, Hunter Biden, Schiff and the whistleblower should be made to testify, the report said. "We would love for a lot of witnesses,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox News on Tuesday.

But the Washington Examiner reported there is no “appetite” among Republicans to pursue testimony from people that Democrats blocked Republicans from subpoenaing during the House investigation. Republicans might forgo calling witnesses altogether, saying minds are made up on Trump’s guilt or innocence.

Déjà vu all over again

The day after the Justice Department inspector general's report on how the FBI conducted the Russia investigation had elements of a sequel to the 2017 James Comey drama, with familiar plotlines and some of the same cast.

Angered at one of FBI Director Christopher Wray's take-aways from the Justice Department IG's report — that the investigation was properly launched without anti-Trump bias — Trump ripped him on Twitter.

"I don’t know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me," Trump said. "With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken." Trump's reference to the "current" director triggered memories of the escalating attacks on Wray's predecessor, Comey, that culminated in his firing.

Later on Tuesday, Trump's Oval Office guest was Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who was last there the day in 2017 after Comey got axed. See the story by Newsday's Laura Figueroa Hernandez for more on Lavrov's visit.

Unlike 2 1/2 years ago, when Trump was already stewing over Jeff Sessions, Trump's grievances got enthusiastic support from Attorney General William Barr. Speaking to NBC News, Barr said that contrary to the IG's findings, he still suspected the FBI acted in "bad faith," and "our nation was turned on its head for three years based on a completely bogus narrative that was largely fanned and hyped by a completely irresponsible press."

Janison: Fantasy Island

As his spectacle of a presidency runs its course, Trump will find it easier to keep dismissing plain reality than to sell the fictions and hallucinations he offers as alternative "facts," writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

Trump can abuse Wray with impunity for daring to recognize the IG's findings for what they were, knowing most people won't read the 300-page report. But his Ukraine scheming was so out in the open that Democrats had the probably doomed partisan impeachment thrust upon them.

Tump acts as if the case is clear, that the Bidens were corrupt, that Ukraine operatives there were working against him and whatever else. But if this was apparent, why would President Volodymyr Zelensky's government need to investigate?

Yet Trump openly demanded Zelensky and his government announce contrived investigations of Trump political rivals that, by the testimony of his own high-level appointees, would unclog U.S. defense funds and an Oval Office meeting for the Ukrainian president. Trump then made his contempt for Congressional inquiries clear by withholding documents and witnesses.

Wow, something normal happened

In non-impeachment news, House Democrats and the White House announced a deal on a modified North American trade pact. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back at Democratic partisans who said they were handing a Trump a victory.

Calling the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement good for workers, farmers and manufacturers, Pelosi gave this answer to those questioning the move. "If we have an opportunity to do the right thing by the American people … we should walk away from it because of him? It's just not worth it, in my view.”

Still, Democrats sparred with the White House over who is the biggest winner in a deal endorsed by both the AFL-CIO and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “We ate their lunch,” Pelosi told her Democratic colleagues about concessions they won. "We are miles and miles from what he put forth, so he has yielded on what this is.” Vice President Mike Pence, however, released a statement praising Trump’s leadership and claiming Democrats “have finally acquiesced.”

Trump, who campaigned on ending the predecessor NAFTA agreement from the 1990s. tweeted that the agreement "will be the best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA." Later, he said Pelosi announced it Tuesday because "it plays down the impeachment because they’re embarrassed by the impeachment and our poll numbers have gone through the roof because of her stupid impeachment."

The USMCA is set to come up for a vote in the House at some point next week, where it is expected to receive bipartisan support.

Rudy news runneth over

Rudy Giuliani has settled a nasty divorce case with his third wife, Judith, avoiding a public trial, The New York Times reported. The proceedings revealed their lavish lifestyle, including a $230,000 monthly spending habit, and their six houses and 11 country club memberships. “They wish each other the best of luck," her lawyer said.

Giuliani said Trump has asked him to brief the Justice Department and GOP senators on his findings from a recent trip to Ukraine, The Washington Post reported, but it's not clear they want to hear from him.

Giuliani complained to the Post that the ongoing investigation of him by the Manhattan federal prosecutors who indicted two of his associates in Ukraine ventures are pursuing the “most unfair, vindictive investigation they have ever conducted.” He said “they are refusing to tell us why they are investigating” and “I believe that the leaks and the investigation is intended to intimidate me as the president’s lawyer.”

What else is happening: