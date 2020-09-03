'What was in it for them?'

When President Donald Trump canceled a visit to a U.S. military cemetery while in France in 2018, the reason given was that rain grounded his helicopter and that the Secret Service ruled out driving. Neither excuse was true, according to a story posted Thursday by Jeffrey Goldberg, the acclaimed editor-in-chief of The Atlantic.

Trump blew off the trip because he said he didn't consider it all that important to honor America's war dead, the report said, citing four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussions. "Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” the commander in chief reportedly said. In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 Marines who lost their lives in the World War I battle at Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed.

The president's reported attitude then wasn't inconsistent with what he said in the open in 2015 belittling the late Sen. John McCain. A Navy pilot during the Vietnam War, McCain was shot down and held as a prisoner more than five years by the North Vietnamese. “He’s not a war hero,” Trump said. “I like people who weren’t captured, OK.” When McCain died, Goldberg writes, Trump told senior staff “We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral,” and he became furious when he saw flags lowered to half-staff.

On at least two occasions since becoming president, Goldberg reported, citing three sources with direct knowledge of his views, Trump referred to former President George H.W. Bush as a “loser” for being shot down by the Japanese as a Navy pilot in World War II.

On Memorial Day 2017, Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery, accompanied by John Kelly, who was then the secretary of homeland security and later chief of staff. They were to stop by the section with the grave of Kelly's son, Marine 1st Lt. Robert Kelly, who was killed in Afghanistan. According to Goldberg's sources, Trump turned to Kelly, a retired four-star general, and said: "I don’t get it. What was in it for them?” Kelly at first took it as a comment about selflessness; later, he concluded it was something else.

A friend of Kelly's, also a retired four-star general, told Goldberg that Trump “can’t fathom the idea of doing something for someone other than himself.” Trump "just thinks that anyone who does anything when there’s no direct personal gain to be had is a sucker. There’s no money in serving the nation,” Kelly's friend said. “Trump can’t imagine anyone else’s pain. That’s why he would say this to the father of a fallen marine on Memorial Day in the cemetery where he’s buried.”

In a 2018 meeting for a military parade Trump wanted to hold, Trump asked his staff not to include wounded veterans, Goldberg reported. His reason: spectators would be made uncomfortable by the presence of amputees. “Nobody wants to see that,” Trump reportedly said.

Trump denies it

Trump angrily denied the Atlantic story as “disgraceful” and “either made up” or from people he “couldn’t get rid of them fast enough.”

"What animal would say such a thing?” Trump said Thursday night after Air Force One brought him back from a rally in western Pennsylvania. "If they really exist, if people really exist that would have said that, they’re low lifes and they’re liars," the president said.

More: "I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes. There is nobody that respects them more."

The Associated Press reported a senior Defense Department official with firsthand knowledge of events and a senior U.S. Marine Corps officer who was told about Trump’s comments confirmed some of the remarks in The Atlantic, including the 2018 cemetery comments.

Biden preaches calm, change in Kenosha

Two days after Trump thumped away with his law-and-order message in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Joe Biden visited the town and said "the American people … ain't buying it." He accused Trump of giving oxygen to hate.

Speaking at a church to community members, the Democratic candidate again condemned the violence that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake, while offering himself as a calming influence — a “congenital optimist” bringing hope rather than playing to fears, Politico reported. Biden said there has been an awakening among white Americans, comparing cellphone videos of police treatment of Black people with TV footage showing civil rights activists being beaten in the 1960s.

"We’re finally now getting to the point where we’re going to address the original sin in this country … slavery, and all the vestiges of it,” Biden said. “I can’t guarantee you everything gets solved in four years. But I can guarantee you one thing, it will be a whole heck of a lot better, we’ll move a lot further down the road.”

Biden met separately and privately in person for 90 minutes with Blake's family, and spoke by phone with Blake, who remains in a hospital, paralyzed below the waist after being shot seven times in the back. The former vice president said the wounded man "talked about how nothing was going to defeat him, how whether he walked again or not, he was not going to give up."

"It was very obvious that Vice President Biden cared, as he extended to Jacob Jr. a sense of humanity, treating him as a person worthy of consideration and prayer," said Blake family lawyer Ben Crump.

The Trump campaign criticized Biden's visit even before he got there. Campaign manager Bill Stepien said on "Fox & Friends" that "this is not the time to be injecting politics" into what he called "a really serious situation." What was different about Trump going there? "as president of the United States,” while Biden went to Kenosha as "a candidate."

Double shots of MAGA?

Election officials in North Carolina cautioned voters on Thursday that they would be committing a felony if they took up Trump's idea to vote twice — one by mail and once in person — to test if mail-in voting system is secure against fraud.

Trump kept us his evidence-deprived attacks on mail-in voting as ripe for massive fraud with Twitter posts urging voters who send in mail-in ballots to go to their polling place on Election Day “to see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted).” Twitter tagged the tweet with a warning label for violating the platform's rules "about civic and election integrity."

Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, said going to the polls to check on mail-in ballots is not a good idea either. “That is not necessary, and it would lead to longer lines and the possibility of spreading COVID-19,” Brinson Bell wrote. She encouraged residents who wanted to verify that their ballot was counted to check tracking links on the board's website.

In New York, do-over is OK

You can vote twice in New York, but only one will count. The Empire State is one of the few where a voter may mail in or drop off an absentee ballot and then vote at their polling place, officials said Thursday. But that will cancel out the absentee ballot. Only the vote cast at the polling site will count, reports Newsday's Michael Gormley.

“Our state allows us to change our minds … in most other places you would be arrested," observed Susan Lerner of Common Cause-NY. "In New York, they simply throw out your absentee ballot … it’s very secure.”

Election law states that an absentee ballot will be put aside if the same voter casts a ballot on Election Day, Nov. 3, or at a polling site during the early voting period at selected sites in each county from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1. “Even if you request or cast and return an absentee ballot, you may still go to the polls and vote in person,” the Board of Elections stated. “The election law recognizes that plans change."

There are several safeguards to make sure no one casts more than one vote. Voters at polls are checked against a list of absentee voters in electronic poll books. If a voter has submitted an absentee ballot by mail or dropped one-off at a polling site, the absentee ballot will be set aside. In addition, all 62 counties compare their lists of voters to make sure no one has voted twice, according to the board.

Trump mocks Biden's mask

First, Trump was disdainful of mask-wearing to curb the spread of coronavirus. Then he wore one occasionally and said it could be "patriotic" to use one. At an airport hangar rally near Pittsburgh on Thursday night, he was back to making fun of them — at least on Biden.

"Did you ever see a man who likes a mask as much as him?” Trump said. “He has it hanging down. Because it gives him a feeling of security. If I were a psychiatrist, right, you know I’d say: ’This guy’s got some big issues. Hanging down. Hanging down.’”

The hundreds inside the hangar stood close together, and mask-wearing was spotty. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted a photo of the shoulder-to-shoulder overflow crowd outside.

Yet Trump also suggested people do what his rally crowd wasn't doing during the coming Labor Day weekend. “Distance on the weekend and all of that stuff. Wear your mask when you’re close together in particular and wash your hands, all of those things,” he said.

Of tresses and treachery

McEnany opened Thursday's White House press briefing by replaying a loop of security-camera video obtained by Fox News of Nancy Pelosi's now-notorious Monday visit to a San Francisco hair salon in violation of her city's coronavirus shutdown rules. Pelosi's mask was down for part of the session.

"Nancy Pelosi, you ought to apologize to the American people," McEnany said. Trump reveled in Pelosi's embarrassment on Twitter.

Pelosi on Wednesday claimed that she was hoodwinked by the salon owners in the incident, which Republicans are using to taunt her as a hypocrite on pandemic precautions. "I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times and that when they said we’re able to accommodate people one person at a time," she said.

Pelosi's stylist, Jonathan DeNardo, through a lawyer, backed up the speaker's claim that she was set up by the salon's owners. He said they blame Pelosi for the shutdown orders, which actually come from state and local officials, and he had gotten their OK to let in Pelosi for a shampoo and blow-dry.

More coronavirus news

