Life on the wrong side of Donald Trump drained the swagger from Steve Bannon.

Two days after the president’s tweet taunt that Bannon had been “dumped like a dog by almost everyone,” the feral avatar of right-wing nationalism seemed to be tucking his tail between his legs.

“My support is ... unwavering for the president and his agenda,” said a statement from Bannon, who had been quoted as telling author Michael Wolff that Trump had “lost his stuff.”

“I regret my delay,” Bannon said, “in responding to the inaccurate reporting” of his comments about the president’s eldest son. According to Wolff, Bannon called Donald Trump Jr.’s son meeting with Russians during the campaign “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

Bannon said his remarks were really aimed at Paul Manafort, the indicted former campaign manager. “Donald Trump Jr. is both a patriot and a good man,” he wrote.

The retreat came as the White House sent surrogates to the Sunday talk shows to support Trump’s declaration that, contrary to Wolff’s portrayal, he’s “a very stable genius.” See Scott Eidler and Emily Ngo’s story for Newsday.

Banished Bannon

Getting branded by Trump with a nickname — “Sloppy Steve” — may be the least of Bannon’s troubles. The repudiation of Bannon by the Mercer clan, his chief financial underwriters, has him free-falling toward political oblivion.

“That could be the final nail in his coffin,” Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) happily told Newsday’s Ngo. “That could be the final nail in his coffin.”

Is it the end? Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax and a Trump confidant, wasn’t so sure. “America is replete with second acts and third acts, and I think Steve is a pretty inventive guy,” Ruddy said.

But making peace with Trump may require something of an apology tour. His statement was well short of a full mea culpa and didn’t address others he is said by Wolff to have trashed, including Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Janison: Mercer rule

Bannon’s excommunication by the megadonor Mercers of Long Island is consistent with their record — their right-wing causes come first, and those enlisted to carry them out are disposable, writes Newsday’s Dan Janison.

The relationship of Robert Mercer and daughter Rebekah Mercer with movement adherents such as Bannon and Kellyanne Conway parallels that of a patron of the arts and a big institution, or a client and contractor.

Jake and the volcano

White House aide Stephen Miller’s distinguishing moment on Sunday talk shows for 2017 came when, in defense of the travel ban, he said the president’s powers “will not be questioned.”

On the first Sunday of 2018, Miller’s talking points — Trump is a “political genius,” Bannon “grotesque” and the Wolff “Fire and Fury ... ” book “garbage” — could not be questioned.

When CNN “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper tried to ask about the Trump Jr. Russia meeting, Miller attacked the network and the interviewer like a rabid Doberman. (Video here.)

Amid crosstalk and shouting, Tapper cut the interview short, telling Miller he was wasting the audience’s time playing to the “one viewer that you care about right now.”

Which worked. Trump tweeted: “Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!”

Miller refused to leave after CNN went to a commercial and had to be escorted out after security was called, according to Business Insider.

Intel inside

Next up was a testimonial from the director of the CIA, Mike Pompeo, that Trump was “completely fit” to lead the country.

Disputing as “absurd” Wolff’s depiction that Trump doesn’t read or properly process information, Pompeo said on “Fox News Sunday”: “This president is an avid consumer of the work product that our team at the CIA produces and we do our best to convey that to him every day.”

Pompeo also said Trump’s tweet last week about his “bigger and more powerful” nuclear button was “entirely consistent with what we’re trying to communicate” to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley agreed, saying the tweet was meant to “keep Kim on his toes.”

Trump’s wall construct

Trump will ask Congress for $18 billion to pay for a wall on the Mexican border. That prompted a question at his Saturday news conference in Camp David about his campaign promise that Mexico will pay.

Here’s his answer, presented rally style:

WHO’S GOING TO PAY FOR THE WALL?

“MEXICO!”

HOW ARE THEY GOING TO PAY?

“In some form.”

