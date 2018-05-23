WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will return to Long Island Wednesday afternoon to highlight the region’s spate of MS-13 gang-related deaths as part of his push for stricter immigration enforcement.

Trump will lead a 2p.m. roundtable discussion on the gang’s impact, alongside Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) at the Morrelly Homeland Security Center in Bethpage. The invitation-only event will feature federal and local law enforcement officials and victims of the transnational gang, said King, who has been coordinating the event with the White House.

“Unfortunately, the reality is we are ground zero when it comes to MS-13,” King said in a phone interview. “I think it’s vital to have the president come in and focus attention, because it causes the federal authorities to focus more attention.”

With Trump’s imprimatur, King said, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI “all realize that this is important to the president, and they’re more likely to act.”

The president will travel to Long Island aboard Air Force One with King and Reps. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) and Dan Donovan (R-Staten Island), according to the congressmen.

The forum comes amid a renewed push by the White House to urge Congress to enact the president’s immigration agenda. Last week, Trump met with lawmakers and law enforcement officers from California who oppose the state’s sanctuary policies, and it was there that he first described MS-13 members as “animals.” And on Monday he dined with five Republican governors at the White House to discuss his immigration reform proposals. At the event, he repeated his belief that the nation’s existing immigration laws are too lax and the “worst in the world.”

The White House also released a lengthy statement Monday entitled, “What You Need To Know About The Violent Animals of MS-13.” The document described in various ways the gang’s deadly reach on Long Island.

The president has often argued that the presence in the United States of the gang, whose members largely hail from Central America, demonstrates the need for stricter immigration enforcement laws, including the elimination of the diversity-based visa lottery and of family reunification visas. Trump is also pressing for $25 billion in funding for a fortified wall along the border with Mexico.

For their part, Democratic lawmakers and immigration rights activists say that Trump is using the gang to paint all undocumented immigrants in a negative, menacing light.

“There’s a reason Trump is doubling down on this rhetoric,” the American Civil Liberties Union wrote in a statement on Monday. “He is using the fear of MS-13 to justify policies which hurt all immigrants.”

Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), whose district includes Bethpage, said in a telephone interview that he had not been invited to the Wednesday forum. Suozzi said he would have attended if Trump had asked him, to “respectfully suggest that he’s got to be clearer in encouraging law-abiding citizens, whether they’re documented or undocumented, to come forward to police with information.”

Suozzi, the former mayor of Glen Cove and two-time Nassau County executive, said he applauded the president for showing such great interest in eradicating MS-13.

“I think it’s essential that we root out the bad guys,” he said. “But if there’s one thing I’ve learned as a former mayor and a former county executive who oversaw the police department, it’s that effective community policing is essential.”

If he had been invited to the Bethpage meeting with Trump, Suozzi said, “I would thank for the president for visiting, I would applaud him for bringing resources to root out MS-13, but I would respectfully suggest that he’s got to be clearer in encouraging law-abiding citizens, whether they’re documented or undocumented, to come forward to police when they feel threatened.”

Trump in July appeared alongside uniformed officers in Brentwood to deliver a speech at Suffolk County Community College outlining his plans to eradicate the gang that authorities say is responsible for more than two dozen deaths in Nassau and Suffolk since 2016.

During that appearance, Trump spoke about “liberating the towns of Long Island” from neighborhoods “under siege” by gang violence. “We are going to destroy the vile criminal cartel, MS-13, and many other criminal gangs,” Trump said at the time.

The White House has been tight-lipped about Wednesday’s event, describing it on the president’s weekly schedule as a forum on “immigration” without providing details about the location and time.

Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart confirmed on Monday that she planned to attend the event. When asked about the White House’s statement on Monday about MS-13, Hart, a 21-year-veteran of the FBI who was sworn in as commissioner last month, said that “violent crimes have considerably decreased” in the county as the department has worked to crack down on the gang’s presence. Last year, violent crimes decreased by more than 8 percent in Suffolk, according to department figures.

“The Department consistently collaborates with all our law enforcement partners, many who are facing similar challenges when it comes to eradicating MS 13,” Hart said in a statement. “The Suffolk County Police Department is always willing to discuss and share best practices with additional agencies and jurisdictions.”

Trump is also expected to attend a campaign fundraiser in Manhattan on Wednesday night at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in midtown Manhattan, according to a schedule released by the White House.