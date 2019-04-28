A juggernaut, it's not

For about seven of eight Democrats, Joe Biden's name is not what comes to mind right now as their choice for the party's nomination to take on Donald Trump. Yet he's the leader of the pack.

An ABC News/Washington Post national poll posted Sunday shows what a free-for-all that looms ahead among the 20 candidates lined up to compete in the party's coming primary battle.

Biden, who entered the race last week, was first in support with 13% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, followed by Bernie Sanders, 9%; Pete Buttigieg, 5%; Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, 4%; Beto O'Rourke, 3%; and Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker, 1%. None of the other declared candidates reached the 1% mark. A majority — 54% — didn't name anyone. When the votes polled were asked if they were at least leaning toward a candidate, Biden got 17% to Sanders 11%.

One pattern the Post found from the poll was that younger Democrats are a weak spot for Biden. He got support from only 7% of the voters surveyed who are under 40 compared with 24% among those ages 40-64 and 25% among those 65 or older.

The former vice president's own age — he would be 78 at the time inauguration — is going to be an issue for voters to ponder. Newsday's Emily Ngo has an in-depth look at nine key factors that could determine whether Biden prevails or fails in his third try for his party's nomination.

No fervor for impeachment

The poll also found only 37% of Americans favor starting impeachment proceedings against Trump, while 56% say they oppose the idea. Asked their view of whether special counsel Robert Mueller's report cleared Trump of all wrongdoing, 53% say it did not while 31% say it did.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ransom wasn't paid, Bolton says

The United States signed a document agreeing to pay North Korea in medical costs before it released comatose student Otto Warmbier in 2017, White House national security adviser John Bolton said on Sunday. But the money was never actually paid, he said.

The Washington Post reported last week that Trump had greenlighted the payment and that it could not be determined if the money was ever paid. Warmbier, who became critically ill while a prisoner of North Korea, died shortly after he was returned to the U.S.

Barr: No lawyers please

House Judiciary Committee Democrats want Attorney General William Barr to undergo questioning by the panel's lawyers when he appears to testify this week about the Mueller report. The Justice Department said he has agreed to be questioned only by the committee members; otherwise he won't show up.

Meanwhile, House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings pulled back from plans to initiate contempt proceedings against former White House security clearance chief Carl Kline, who failed to comply with a subpoena to show up last week. Cummings agreed to let a White House lawyer accompany Kline for the panel's probe into how the Trump White House granted security clearances to personnel who had been flagged as risks.

Moore woke up?

When his past writings mocking women's involvement with men's sports surfaced last week, Trump's pick for a Federal Reserve seat, Stephen Moore, called them a "spoof" and said he had "a sense of humor."

On ABC's "This Week," Moore said he's decided some of them weren't funny so I am apologetic, I’m embarrassed by some of those things I wrote." He added, "I do think we should get back to the issue of whether I'm qualified to be on the Federal Reserve Board, whether I have the, you know, economic expertise."

What else is happening: