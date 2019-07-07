Grading on a Trump curve

Almost two-thirds of voting-age Americans say Donald Trump has acted in ways unbefitting of the presidency, yet about one-fifth of those still look favorably overall on how he's doing the job.

That's one explanation for why Trump has reached his high-water mark for approval — 44% — in the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll. His disapproval is still higher at 53%. Among registered voters, the split is narrower, with 47% saying they approve of Trump while 50% disapprove.

The ratings are still historically low for a president, and not a good sign as the 2020 elections grow closer.

But in matchups among registered voters against prospective Democratic opponents, only Joe Biden has a big lead of 10 points. Trump runs near-even or even with Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.

Worrisome for Trump is the intensity of his foes compared with his supporters. The poll found of those who favored any of the Democrats, 73% call it extremely important to them that Trump does not win. Among those who would back Trump against any of the Democrats, only 52% call it extremely important to them that he wins a second term.

Trump: Border camps an upgrade

Disputing still more accounts of horrid conditions at border detention camps, Trump said migrants who came from "unbelievable poverty" are now "very happy" with the camps "because relatively speaking, they are in much better shape right now." He called reports of unsafe and unsanitary conditions "phony" and "exaggerated."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, in an interview with ABC’s “This Week,” also defended efforts to maintain the facilities but said he has been warning lawmakers for months that border security agencies were ill-equipped to handle the surge at the border.

"My explanation is that it’s an extraordinarily challenging situation," McAleenan said. He disputed a joint report published Sunday by The New York Times and El Paso Times that quoted border agents at a Clint, Texas, facility, that described cases of chickenpox, scabies and shingles, inadequate medical care and a stench from children's dirty clothing so strong that it spread to border agents' own clothes.

For more, see Newsday's story by Laura Figueroa Hernandez.

Janison: Lessor evil?

Newsday's Dan Janison hears echoes of Trump's real estate mogulhood as the president waves off reports of squalid conditions at border detention facilities.

For instance, there was that time in the 1980s when he fought a legal battle looking to drive tenants from rent-controlled units in a building he sought to demolish in Manhattan. They complained he was making conditions unlivable to force them out.

New York landlords perennially complain that local laws frustrate their efforts to evict malefactors and deadbeats. In a similar vein, Trump as president now gripes that laws keep him from getting people removed from the United States

Sorry comes lately

Joe Biden said for weeks he had no reason to apologize. Then he found a reason.

Speaking to a mostly back audience in South Carolina on Saturday, Biden took back his remarks from a few weeks ago about how he worked with segregationist senators in his early days in the U.S. Senate.

"Was I wrong a few weeks ago?” Biden asked. “Yes, I was. I regret it, and I’m sorry for any of the pain of misconception that caused anybody.”

A diplomanic assessment

Leaked memos to London from Britain's ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch, describe Trump as "inept," "insecure" and "incompetent." Darroch said media reports of "vicious infighting and chaos" inside the White House are "mostly true" and said it was doubtful the administration would become “substantially more normal.”

Britain's Foreign Office ordered an inquiry into how the Daily Mail obtained the memo while officials went into damage-control mode. British foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt said: “This was a personal view. It’s not the view of the British government. It’s not my view."

Asked his reaction, Trump said Darroch "has not served the UK well.”

Trump: Soccer to me?

Hours after the U.S. women's soccer team won the World Cup, Trump tweeted congratulations. There was no mention of his past sniping at outspoken star Megan Rapinoe, who said Saturday "not many, if any" members of the team would accept a White House invitation. "America is proud of you all!" said Trump.

But Trump was noncommittal Sunday on whether he would ask the team to visit. "We haven't really thought about it. We'll look at that," Trump told reporters.

In his June 26 tweet blasting Rapino, he said he would invite them "win or lose."

What else is happening: