School's in or out?

Getting creamed in the polls helped pry away President Donald Trump this week from his all-is-going-well claims on the pandemic. The question arises now on just how tough he is prepared to hang on to his demand that schools reopen full-time with full classrooms for in-person learning.

Trump said at his coronavirus briefing Wednesday that "I am comfortable" with the prospect of his 14-year-old son, Barron, and his grandchildren in classrooms this fall. "I would like to see the schools open — open 100%" he said.

But only about 1 in 10 Americans think day care centers, preschools or K-12 schools should open this fall without restrictions, according to a new AP-NORC poll. Most think mask requirements and other safety measures are necessary to restart in-person instruction, and roughly 3 in 10 say that teaching kids in classrooms shouldn’t happen at all.

Despite's Trump's threat to cut off federal fund for schools that balk at reopening, a growing number of school districts are opting to keep students out of the classroom and making the switch to virtual learning for the fall semester, CBS News reports.

Republicans in the Senate are rejecting the idea of withholding federal aid from schools that remained closed, CNN reported. "I'm not a big fan of doing anything where the federal government impacts local, state governments or schools," Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana said. "I want schools to reopen, but I don't like that. I don't like the federal government getting involved." Even Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Trump ally, backed off his vow to fully reopen schools.

Trump spoke of children having “very strong immune systems." As for whether they could bring the virus home to more vulnerable relatives, the president said his administration would receive a study next week on the question. Surgeon General Jerome Adams recently said children "can transmit to others," and a recent study from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children aged 10 to 19 may transmit the coronavirus just as much as adults. Still other questions concern the safety of teachers and other school staff.

Trump also gave himself an out if his school-reopening vision doesn't happen. "Ultimately it's up to the governors of the states. I think most governors, many governors want these schools to open," he said. That doesn't mean, based on his behavior over the past four months, that he can't second-guess them.

Branded as scofflaws

Several Trump-owned properties have continued to host gatherings with guests and employees that skirt state and city-mandated face covering ordinances as well as the organization's own public rules for operating during the pandemic, ABC News reported.

Greg Aselbekian, a frequent patron at Trump's Washington hotel, posted on Facebook about a "NO MASKS ALLOWED" party to celebrate his 27th birthday there. Aselbekian, on the board of Veterans For Trump, told ABC he caught the coronavirus at the Conservative Political Action Conference in late February. "It sucked for like three weeks. It was like a flu on steroids," he said.

In North Carolina, the Twitter account for the Trump National Golf Club in Charlotte on July 15 posted photos of adults not wearing masks.

The president’s maskless appearance at his Washington hotel earlier this week — in apparent defiance of D.C. regulations — caught the attention of local authorities, who then inspected the hotel on Wednesday to check for compliance with city rules and found nothing amiss, The Washington Post reported.

When he was asked Tuesday about not having the mask on at the hotel, Trump said he was "pretty far away from people."

Janison: Friends with benefits (of doubt)

Normally you'd expect a president whose longtime acquaintance was arrested on sex-trafficking charges to express hope and faith that the American court system will justly and fairly resolve the case, writes Newsday's Dan Janison. With Trump, who expects normal?

"I don’t know,” he shrugged Tuesday when asked if he thought Ghislaine Maxwell would reveal which powerful men were involved in the late Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking ring. “I haven’t really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly. I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach."

Even without guessing what signal Trump may be sending someone accused of pimping minors, his remarks seem to reflect a circumstantial view of law enforcement and personal liberties. That is, he demands law and order, or hails personal freedoms, depending what fits the immediate agenda.

Trump didn't choose to turn attention to Maxwell's alleged victims as he does, say, in cases involving immigrants in the country illegally. Trump's support for law enforcement tends to be fickle depending on whether friends and allies are defendants. Don't bet on the Trump camp taunting Maxwell with "Lock her up!" chants unless circumstances change.

Feds descending upon Chicago

Trump in the past insisted Chicago's crime problem could be solved in a week. We'll see what happens.

Trump said Wednesday he will "surge" federal law enforcement officers to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, seeking to pump up the "law and order" campaign theme that has overtaken the now-shattered economic boom as a campaign message. Trump has been warning that violence will worsen if his Democratic rival Joe Biden is elected in November.

The effort will include at least 100 Department of Homeland Security Investigations officers who generally conduct drug trafficking and child exploitation investigations, in addition to personnel under the Justice Department umbrella.

DHS officers have already been deployed against protesters in Portland, Oregon, where local authorities there have complained the agents exacerbated tensions. But Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who initially blasted the idea, said Wednesday she now city doesn't "see a Portland-style deployment coming" and was open to help in combating gun violence.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he spoke with the president Tuesday and Trump agreed to hold off on any intervention in New York City.

Photoflop program

Every picture tells a story, but not always a true one.

A Trump ad with the theme "public safety vs chaos & violence" shows a group of protests attacking a police officer on the ground. Portland 2020? No, Kyiv 2014. The photo is from the capital of Ukraine during pro-democracy demonstrations six years ago.

Rudy Giuliani, in his role as an attack dog for Trump, tweeted a meme falsely captioned to say it shows Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota at a training camp for al-Qaida terrorists in Somalia. False. The archival photo was taken of a Somali army recruit was taken in 1978, three years before Omar was worn. The congresswoman, a native of Somalia and a Muslim, is a frequent target of Trump and his allies as emblematic of radical Democrats.

Earlier this month, to highlight Trump's vow to protect statues from violent protesters, a Trump digital ad included a photo of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The latest Turnberry twist

In a second-day response to a New York Times report, Trump said Wednesday that he never spoke with his ambassador to Britain, Woody Johnson, about asking the British government if it could help steer the British Open golf tournament to Trump's Turnberry resort in Scotland.

Johnson did not deny the episode but said only that he did not violate any "ethical rules and requirements." A former deputy to Johnson, Lewis A. Lukens said Wednesday that it happened as the newspaper reported. “I advised him that doing so would violate federal ethics rules and be generally inappropriate,” Lukens wrote in a text message to NPR.

Trump didn't get the British Open, but he did get in a plug for his struggling resort during the coronavirus briefing. “Turnberry’s a highly respected course, as you know, one of the best in the world," he said.

A cognitive machine

The story of how he performed on a cognitive test in 2018 may have eclipsed his winning of the Electoral College in 2016 as a Trump bragging point.

In a Fox News interview Wednesday, Trump said the hardest part was repeating five words in order — “person,” “woman,” “man,” “camera,” “TV” — and then having to repeat them in order after some time elapsed.

"They say, ‘That’s amazing. How did you do that?’ I do it because I have, like, a good memory, because I’m cognitively there.” (Watch a video clip.)

More coronavirus news

