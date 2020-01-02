Got cash or cashing it in

The new year began with 15 candidates for the Democratic nomination for president, but about half of them were largely out of sight and others were just about out of cash.

On Jan. 2, one of those, Julián Castro, got out of the race. "With only a month until the Iowa Caucuses, and given the circumstances of this campaign season, I've determined that it simply isn't our time," said the only Latino candidate who contended.

Marianne Williamson, the New Age author absent from the debate stage since July, still has a campaign, but no campaign staff. She laid off all of them on Tuesday, reports said.

Fundraising numbers released Thursday pointed to some of those with the resources to carry on. In the final three months of 2019, Bernie Sanders raised $34.5 million, an increase of more than $9 million over his third-quarter haul.

Pete Buttigieg collected $24.7 million. Joe Biden was third, with $22.7 million, but it was his best quarter so far. Andrew Yang raised more than $16.5 million, also a personal best. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar weren't in the early batch of reports.

So far, only five candidates — Biden, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Sanders and Warren — have met the polling and funding qualifications for the next Democratic debate, scheduled for Jan. 14 in Iowa. A lull in early-state polling has Yang and Cory Booker still on the outside looking in.

Other Democrats still running, with lesser visibility or apparent viability, are Tulsi Gabbard, John Delaney, Michael Bennet and Deval Patrick. Very visible thanks to their self-funded advertising, though also back in the pack, are billionaires Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg. It will be a winter of winnowing for the Democrats as the caucuses and primaries get underway.

Bloomberg doesn't care to rattle China

Conventional fundraising is irrelevant to Bloomberg, who is drawing on his $59 billion fortune to outspend everyone. How he grows and guards his fortune, and how it could intersect with his foreign policy positions, is inviting scrutiny. That applies especially on China, where his company Bloomberg LP does big business providing financial data.

Amid mass pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and human rights activists decrying China’s imprisonment of Muslim minorities, Bloomberg has seemed to go out of his way to defend Beijin. He said in a September television interview that President Xi Jinping “is not a dictator” but just "has a constituency to respond to," The Washington Post reports.

Questions have been raised about whether his news service has held back from publishing information that would offend the Chinese leadership. After an award-winning story about Xi's family finances, the company suffered retaliation and spiked a follow-up investigation in 2013. The following year, asked on CNBC whether Bloomberg News "muzzled" reporters, he responded: “In China, they have rules about what you can publish. We follow those rules. If you don’t follow the rules, you’re not in the country.”

The company's business in China has been on the upswing, and Bloomberg has been an advocate for Beijing-friendly policies such making it easier for U.S. companies to do business in Chinese currency.

Janison: Name that toon

Trump said the world was laughing at America before he became president. It's not clear that he's improved the nation's standing with what has added up to cartoon diplomacy, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

North Korea is no closer to denuclearizing, but when Kim Jong Un launched his latest round of threats, Trump said, "Maybe it's a nice present. Maybe it's a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test."

It was not respect that came through in a viral video last month that caught Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron gossiping about his performance at a NATO summit.

Trump's warning tweet to Iran after the Baghdad embassy siege said: "This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!” It could be that the English-to-Farsi translators in Tehran are still puzzling over the difference between "warning" and "threat" and how much sarcasm to read into the holiday greeting.

Vapor trail of retreat

Backing away from Trump's original plan, U.S. health officials said they will ban most flavored e-cigarettes popular with underage teenagers. Bu there are major exceptions that benefit vaping manufacturers, retailers and adults who use the nicotine-emitting devices.

The new policy will spare a significant portion of the multibillion-dollar vaping market. Anti-tobacco advocates condemned the concessions.

On Tuesday, ahead of the announcement, Trump told reporters, “We have to protect our families,” but At the same time, it’s a big industry. We want to protect the industry.”

Immigration barriers get higher

While Trump's border wall remains more imaginary than real, his administration has put up more formidable barriers to immigration, especially the legal kind, through bureaucratic maneuvers, HuffPost reports.

Denials for H1B visas for skilled workers have more than doubled, as have wait times for citizenship. Processing times for visas of all kinds is up 46% even as fewer are applying. In 2018, the United States added just 200,000 immigrants to the population, 70% less than the year before.

While White House aide Stephen Miller has been the face of hard-line policy, lesser-known restrictionist-minded officials have been salted throughout relevant agencies. ““They wanted to reduce the number of people who could get in under any category: illegals, legals, refugees, asylum-seekers — everything," a former Homeland Security official said.

Staffers were pushed to dig up evidence for their preferred policies, even when the facts didn’t match. Officials looked for ways to portray conditions in countries on the Temporary Protected Status list, such as Haiti, as better than they were. "Be creative," one research staffer was told.

