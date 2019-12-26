The last progressive standing?

With Elizabeth Warren's slide, Bernie Sanders chances of going the distance in the battle for the Democrats' 2020 presidential nomination are being taken more seriously, Politico writes.

In part, it's because Warren has taken the heaviest flak for her progressive agenda while self-described socialist Sanders has stayed slightly under the radar. Yet Sanders is in second place in national polls, 9 points behind Joe Biden, according to the most recent RealClearPolitics average.

"If you really think about it, Bernie hasn’t been hit a lot with anything. It’s not like he’s getting hit by other campaigns,” said Michael Ceraso, a 2016 Sanders campaign veteran and more recently a former New Hampshire director for Pete Buttigieg.

But that will come when the field narrows and if he's still a part of it. A critical question for Democrats desperate to defeat President Donald Trump is electability.

“That conversation has never worked well for anyone,” said Dan Pfeiffer, who was an adviser to former President Barack Obama. But Faiz Shakir, Sanders’ campaign manager, said he welcomes it. "I’d love to be able to argue why he stands a better chance to beat Donald Trump than Joe Biden," Shakir said.

The biggest losers

Ten Democratic 2020 candidates didn't last until the end of 2019. Some could still have a bright future, become part of a presidential administration if a Democrat wins, or using their moment of semi-fame to help land a cable gig. But others left the race looking the worse for wear, Politico writes.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get inside the courtroom during the trial of ex-Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Topping that list are Beto O'Rourke. His declaration that "Man, I’m just born to be in it” seemed to some a statement of entitlement. His quirky moves like livestreaming his dental work didn't sell. Hard-line positions he took near the end on guns (“Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15") and pledging to revoke the tax-exempt status of religious institutions that oppose same-sex marriage look like they'll take him out of the running in Texas.

Right behind O'Rourke is New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose has long fancied himself a national leader of the progressive movement, convincing hardly anyone to follow him. He has come back to his full-time job even less popular than when he started his four months of barnstorming to noncrowds in primary states.

Mitch gets icy blast from Alaska

It doesn't count as a movement or even a single defection yet, but Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she's not happy with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's pledge of "total coordination" with the Trump White House in setting up a Senate impeachment trial.

"In fairness, when I heard that I was disturbed," Murkowski told Anchorage television station KTUU. "We have to take that step back from being hand-in-glove with the defense," she said. Murkowski also criticized the way Democrats conducted the impeachment process in the House, describing it as rushed and incomplete.

Impeachment as learning experience

CNN reports that as they await a resolution of the partisan impasse on trial rules, some senators are hitting the books to bone up on the impeachment process and history.

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah has read over the Federalist Papers in an effort to get a sense of how the Founding Fathers viewed impeachment.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, said the best book he's read so far is "The Breach," an account by journalist Peter Baker of former President Bill Clinton's impeachment and trial. Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas just finished reading "The Impeachers," a newly released book on the impeachment and trial of former President Andrew Johnson.

For quicker reading, Trump was back on Twitter Thursday lashing out at Democrats and House Speaker "Crazy Nancy" Pelosi. He complained the "bogus impeachment scam" made it more difficult for him to deal with foreign leaders.

What else is happening: