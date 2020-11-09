Shot in the arm

President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden found something to agree on Monday: Pfizer's announcement that shows its coronavirus vaccine has been found more than 90% effective in a Phase 3 clinical trial, according to interim data, is a welcome development.

"STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS!" tweeted Trump. Biden said in a statement, "I congratulate the brilliant women and men who helped produce this breakthrough and to give us such cause for hope." But Biden, while hailing the "excellent news," also cautioned, as did Pfizer, that more remains to be done.

"Even if a vaccine is approved by late November, allowing some Americans to be vaccinated as soon as later this year, "it will be many more months before there is widespread vaccination in this country," Biden said. Later in the day, Biden named the members of a team of public health and science experts and implored Americans in a speech to wear a face mask Monday, saying that doing so "is not a political statement" and the best way to save lives in the meantime.

Postelection pandemic politics remain with us. Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that credit for Pfizer's vaccine is owed to "the public-private partnership forged by President @realDonaldTrump."

Not exactly, said Pfizer, pointing out that unlike other pharmaceutical companies, it did not accept federal funding to help develop or manufacture the vaccine to "keep Pfizer out of politics," according to CEO Albert Bourla. The company does have a $1.95 billion deal with the federal government's Operation Warp Speed to rush manufacture and distribution of 100 million //does//doses of the vaccine once if it's approved.

The president had hoped to announce a vaccine breakthrough before the election, and Donald Trump Jr. saw Pfizer's timing as a conspiracy. "The timing of this is pretty amazing. Nothing nefarious about the timing of this at all right?" said one sarcastic tweet from the president's eldest son. "They all knew it but kept it from the public on purpose. Big Pharma hates Trump," said another tweet. Bourla told CNBC, "We were not working with the election as a timeline." William Gruber, Pfizer senior vice president for vaccine clinical research and development, told Bloomberg News that an independent data monitoring committee reviewed the results on Sunday for the first time.

For a more cheerful reaction than Donald Jr.'s, look to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious diseases expert, who called the 90% effectiveness rate "just extraordinary" and said at a briefing that it would "have a major impact on everything that we do with regard to COVID." Separately, Fauci told CNN that as a career official, he had "no intention of leaving" his job under Biden. "It's an important job, and my goal is to serve the American public, no matter what the administration is," he said.

Whistling in the light

The coronavirus task force that Biden introduced Monday for his transition includes Dr. Rick Bright, a former Trump administration whistleblower who resigned amid allegations his early warnings about the pandemic and shortages of vital equipment were ignored.

Before he quit, Bright was shoved aside as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority after he voiced concerns over Trump's dubious promotion of hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment. On Monday, a National Institutes of Health clinical trial formally concluded that the drug provides no clinical benefit to hospitalized patients.

Trump's COVID ward

Two more attendees at Trump's White House election night party have become infected with coronavirus: HUD Secretary Ben Carson and David Bossie, who has been leading Trump's effort to contest the election result.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, another attendee, has also tested positive in the days since the party. Bloomberg reported that "at least five other White House officials" have come down with the virus in recent days.

Barr: I'll look at fraud claims

With Trump campaign operatives fanned out in battleground states trying to back up the president's claims of mass fraud, Attorney General William Barr authorized federal prosecutors across the U.S. to pursue "substantial allegations" of voting irregularities, if they exist, before the 2020 presidential election is certified.

Barr does not identify any specific instances of purported fraud in the memo. While Trump's attorney general has done plenty of Trump's bidding at the Justice Department, he has also disappointed him lately in not prosecuting his enemies, and it's unclear whether he would set the bar as low as Trump's team in amplifying wobbly claims of wrongdoing.

Barr seemed to defer to his subordinates, The Washington Post reported, saying in the memo, "I trust you to exercise great care and judgment in addressing allegations of voting and vote tabulation irregularities. While serious allegations should be handled with great care, specious, speculative, fanciful or far-fetched claims should not be a basis for initiating federal inquiries."

Biden campaign attorney Bob Bauer said in a statement that it is "deeply unfortunate that Attorney General Barr chose to issue a memorandum that will only fuel the ‘specious, speculative, fanciful or far-fetched claims’ he professes to guard against."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that Trump is "100% within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options." He did not say whether he agreed with the accusations. Four of the Senate's 53 Republicans — Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Ben Sasse of Nebraska — have recognized Biden as the winner of the election and congratulated him.

Civil war among Georgia GOP

Georgia's two Republican senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, called on the state’s Republican secretary of state to resign on Monday, charging him with "failures" in overseeing the state's election process but providing no specific evidence to support their claims.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger responded in a statement: "Let me start by saying that is not going to happen. The voters of Georgia hired me, and the voters will be the one to fire me."

With nearly all of the ballots counted, Biden led Trump in Georgia by about 11,400 votes as of Monday night. Raffensperger said the process for reporting results in the state was orderly and lawful, and that while he was "sure" there were some illegal votes cast, it was "unlikely" there were enough "to change the outcome." Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, also a Republican, said his office has "not seen any sort of credible examples" of systemic fraud or voter disenfranchisement.

Loeffler and Perdue both need to keep enthusiasm up among Trump voters as they face runoffs against Democratic opponents on Jan. 5. The outcome of those races will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Raffensberger tweaked them by commenting that as a Republican, "I recommend that Senators Loeffler and Perdue start focusing on that.

Esper: After me, 'God help us'

Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday, an unprecedented move by a president struggling to accept election defeat and angry at a Pentagon leader he believes wasn’t loyal enough, The Associated Press writes.

Trump tweeted that he had "terminated" Esper, who crossed the president by publicly resisting his calls to deploy active-duty military forces during civil unrest in June and supporting the removal of Confederate symbols at military bases. The move could unsettle international allies and Pentagon leadership.

Trump said "effective immediately" Christopher Miller, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will serve as acting secretary, sidestepping the department’s No.2-ranking official, Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist.

In an interview given last week to the Military Times that was not published until his firing, Esper said the derisive nickname he received from critics — "Yesper" as in "yes man" — was undeserved. He suggested he "pushed back more than anybody" in the Cabinet but "I can only control what I do."

Esper, who succeeded retired Gen. James Mattis, said he was worried about what comes next. "Who’s going to come in behind me? It’s going to be a real ‘yes man.’ And then God help us," he said.

Where do you think you're going?

CNN reported and Axios and The New York Times said they confirmed that John McEntee, director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, is spreading the word throughout the administration that if he hears of anyone looking for another job, they will be fired.

Meanwhile, at the Trump 2020 offices in Arlington, Virginia, campaign manager Stepien's assistant shouted at a staffer for printing their resume in the office.

More coronavirus news

