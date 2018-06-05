Janison: Women, the Clintons and Trump

Can a self-righteous rant from either of the Clintons even slightly harm President Donald Trump — their ex-friend, ex-fan and ex-donor turned foe?

No, not likely.

In light of the #MeToo movement, former President Bill Clinton faces a revival of static over his treatment of and relations with women over the decades. His defense on NBC the other day left the audience short of nostalgic for his 1990s tenure.

Asked if he thought differently about the Monica Lewinsky case, in light of current attitudes and events, Clinton said he felt terribly about it at the time.

“You, typically, have ignored gaping facts in describing this and I bet you don’t even know them,” he accused his questioner. “This was litigated 20 years ago. Two-thirds of the American people sided with me.”

And yadda yadda it went. As part of this — he later expressed regret for getting “hot under the collar” — Clinton relied on an old talking point about how he “had a sexual-harassment policy when I was [Arkansas] governor in the ’80s.”

As The Washington Post promptly noted in a fact check, Clinton merely adopted federal guidelines at the time — a matter that came up on a sworn deposition 20 years ago.

Unsurprisingly, Trump — who posed with female Clinton accusers to offset abuse allegations against himself — continues to use the Democratic “power couple” of yesteryear to deflect political suspicion.

“What is taking so long with the Inspector General’s Report on Crooked Hillary and Slippery James Comey. Numerous delays,” the president tweeted on Tuesday.

“Hope Report is not being changed and made weaker! There are so many horrible things to tell, the public has the right to know. Transparency!”

For the current president, that’s just part of a day’s evidence-free smearing of designated targets — clearly aimed at redirecting attention from a federal probe into his campaign’s sketchy doings that Trump plainly fears.

Funny how those echoes sound. Whitewater independent counsel Ken Starr once forced Bill Clinton to appear before a grand jury. He was impeached for lying. Congress fell short of convicting him.

Once again, the terms of the president’s testimony and the proper role of the special counsel preoccupy Washington.

Only three years ago, before Trump jumped into the presidential race, a phone conversation about politics took place between the former president and the president-to-be, both sides said at the time.

Accounts of the chat were conflicting and vague — what would you expect? — but the moment can only leave you to wonder at the ironic twists that have followed.

By the way, this summer will mark 20 years since Trump told CNBC of his own ambition to run: “Can you imagine how controversial I’d be?

“You think about [Clinton] with the women — how about me with the women? Can you imagine?

“I really like this guy, but you really have to say, ‘Where does it stop?’ ”

Where, indeed, does all of it stop?