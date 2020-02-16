Catching up with Mike

If you're over 30 and have lived in the New York City media market long enough, there's a good chance you've heard these things about Michael Bloomberg before: His history of sexist and sexually raunchy remarks at his company. His vehement defense of stop-and-frisk against accusations of racial profiling. His Republican Lite economic views. It didn't stop him from winning election three times as he spent gazillions to drown out his opponents.

But this old material is fresh news for the rest of America and has become ripe for revisiting as Bloomberg's unprecedented personal ad spending (now up to $417.7 million) propels him into contention for president. It's a high-decibel drumbeat of negative publicity that money can't buy.

The Washington Post resurrected Bloomberg's history circa 1990 of comments that were profane sexist and bought his company harassment suits, including the allegation he told a saleswoman to “kill it” when he learned she was pregnant. He has denied that allegation, and she received a confidential settlement, but the Post said it interviewed a former Bloomberg employee who said he witnessed the conversation.

A Bloomberg spokesman has owned up more generally to this: "Mike openly admits that his words have not always aligned with his values and the way he has led his life and some of what he has said is disrespectful and wrong.”

But there's more — much more — to grate on 2020 Democratic sensibilities, and not just of the #MeToo variety. Such as in 2010 when he called Obamacare "a disgrace" that would do "absolutely nothing to fix the big health care problems" and was just "another program that's going to cost a lot more money." Or remarks in 2012, 2015 and as recently as 2018 against proposals to raise the minimum wage. (Now he favors a $15 minimum by 2025.)

Blooming is running ads touting his relationship with former President Barack Obama, and it's true they were in sync on such issues as gun control and climate change. But former Vice President Joe Biden pointed out on NBC's "Meet the Press: "He wouldn't even endorse Barack in 2008. He wouldn't endorse him. You know, he endorsed (George W.) Bush (in 2004)."

Bloomberg's campaign is betting that desperation to beat Trump will make Democrats more willing to look past the past. But Trump's team won't. Republicans already are spotlighting the alleged "kill it" remark with women and abortion foes in mind. After Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace noted Trump's own history of "sexist comments," White House counselor Kellyanne Conway contended Bloomberg's workplace remarks about women were "far worse" than Trump's infamous "Access Hollywood" tape.

DOJ alumni would show Barr the door

The fallout continues from Attorney General William Barr's intervention in the sentencing recommendation of Trump pal Roger Stone, with more than 1,110 former Justice Department officials calling on him to resign.

The signatories of the statement, who served in Republican as well as Democratic administrations posted a statement Sunday wrote "Mr. Barr's actions in doing the President's personal bidding unfortunately speak louder than his words." They said "it falls to the department's career officials to take appropriate action to uphold their oaths of office and defend nonpartisan, apolitical justice."

Newsday's Laura Figueroa Hernandez reports a pair of top administration officials on the Sunday talk shows defended Trump’s tweeting at the department, which Barr complained “make it impossible for me to do my job.”

“He didn’t have a conversation with Bill Barr about the Roger Stone case, he had a conversation with the whole world," said Conway. Marc Short, who serves as Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, said Trump's tweeting is "one of the things that the American people love about him."

Janison: Arrested development

Imagine a toddler in the stands at a ballgame calling the opposing team "a bunch of poopie faces."

That's pretty much what you're seeing from the highest public office in the land, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

In 2020, the nation's foremost preschooler uses "Mini Mike, Pocahontas, Crazy Bernie" as taunts. "Fredo" is Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's brother; got that from another kid, on YouTube.

Trump all but chants "Nyahh, nyahh, nyahh," and so his friends and supporters clap their hands and jeer along with him. Isn't he adorable?

Who's the wall paying for?

Tapes released last month revealed Trump lending his ear to two of Rudy Giuliani's now-indicted associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, at a small dinner for big donors in 2018. Now another of the donors who were there lobbying Trump, Canadian billionaire Barry Zekelman, is getting back.

The Arizona Daily Star of Tucson reports steel poles making up a recently built section of wall in southern Arizona bear the name "Atlas Tube." That's the Chicago-based division of Zekelman Industries.

Zekelman’s lobbying effort, detailed last May by The New York Times, included a $1.75 million donation by Wheatland Tube, also a division of Zekelman Industries, to a pro-Trump super PAC in 2018.

Trump's China syndrome

Trump, who came to the White House with a reputation of germaphobe in chief, has slathered praise on Chinese President Xi Jinping for his handling of the growing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. He also has pushed back at health experts calling a tougher posture and more transparency from Beijing, The Washington Post reports.

U.S. officials still do not have the information they have repeatedly sought from China. Trump has repeatedly told advisers that a harder line could backfire because Xi controls the government “totally” and will not work with the United States if they say anything negative about the country, an administration official told the Post. Trump also worries about the effect criticism would have on financial markets and trade talks.

Trump is counting on warmer weather to slow the epidemic. He said, after speaking to Xi, "he feels that … by April or during the month of April, the heat, generally speaking, kills this kind of virus.”

That could happen, according to U.S. health officials, but they're not so sure. In Singapore, for instance, it is above 80 degrees and humid, but there are still more than 50 cases of the virus. "When you’re dealing with a pandemic-type virus that is brand-new, there’s no way of knowing what’s going to happen when the weather gets warm,” said Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Trail mix

The moderates still crowding the Democratic field lined up on the Sunday shows to take aim Sunday at progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, the putative front-runner, and Bloomberg, who's chipping away at their support, reports Newsday's Scott Eidler.

Sanders has "never gotten anything done," asserted Biden. "He's been talking about health care, 'Medicare for All,' universal health care, for 35 years. Nothing's happened. I helped get passed Obamacare. I helped move it forward. I got the votes."

Biden and Pete Buttigieg criticized Sanders' supporters for attacking Culinary Workers Union employees, who had faced online threats after criticizing Sanders' Medicare for All plan. "If any of my supporters did that, I’d disown them," Biden said.

Amy Klobuchar said prior polling that suggests weak black and Latino support doesn't mean she won't improve her standing. Her problem, he said, is that "my name identification in states outside of the early few states was not that high, simply because I didn’t have the money like Bloomberg to run more ads."

Sanders, addressing a rally in Nevada, was interrupted by a group of topless women who jumped onstage and seemed to have a beef with the dairy industry.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who introduced Sanders minutes earlier, appeared to be confused by the incident and was seen on video averting his gaze from the stage, the Daily News reported. When he spoke, de Blasio took a shot at Bloomberg. “We got rid of Stop and Frisk, and now six years in a row crime has gone down,” he said.

What else is happening: