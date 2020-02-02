Supersized rivalry

Super Bowl Sunday marked the start of an event-filled week for President Donald Trump and the Democrats looking to unseat him in November.

Closing arguments in Trump’s Senate impeachment trial are set to begin Monday as Iowa Democrats head out to caucus Monday evening and weigh-in on the winnowing field of presidential hopefuls. Sandwiched between Tuesday’s State of the Union and Friday’s Democratic primary debate the Senate is expected to acquit Trump in a vote scheduled for Wednesday.

While Michael Bloomberg, a late entrant to the 2020 Democratic primary, is skipping out on Iowa, his steady climb in polling and massive campaign spending had made him Trump’s latest top target. Both moguls went head to head on Super Bowl Sunday, using Twitter, multi-million dollar TV ads and competing interviews to trade barbs, reports Newsday’s Laura Figueroa Hernandez.

Trump in a pretaped interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that aired as part of Fox’s NFL Super Bowl coverage, spent the bulk of the eight-minute sit-down interview taking aim at Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor staging a self-financed presidential bid.

The president, who has repeatedly taken aim at Bloomberg’s 5-foot-8-inch stature, accused his Billionaire rival of requesting a box to stand on if he qualifies to stand before future presidential debate podiums. Bloomberg’s campaign immediately shot back calling Trump “a pathological liar.”

“Why should he get a box to stand on?” Trump told Hannity, repeating an unsubstantiated claim that he made in a series of Sunday tweets posted just after midnight. “Why should he be entitled to that, really? Then does that mean everyone else gets a box?”

Bloomberg campaign spokeswoman Julie Wood in a statement said Trump “is a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan.”

Ad Wars

Trump took in the big game at his Mar-a-Lago resort, where members paid to attend his annual Super Bowl Sunday bash.

Trump and Bloomberg each dropped $10 million each to air campaign ads during the championship NFL match.

Bloomberg opted for a 60-second ad focused on his support for anti-gun violence initiatives. Trump opted for two 30-second ads, one that focused on his economic record, and another that focused on his criminal justice reform efforts.

‘Maybe not the perfect call’

With Trump headed to a likely acquittal by the Republican-majority Senate this week, several GOP Senators sought to layout their rationale for acquitting the president.

Senate Republicans making the Sunday show rounds conceded that Trump’s conduct was "inappropriate" and "imperfect," but most argued that his dealings with Ukraine did not rise to the level of removing the president from office.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, the moderate Tennessee Republican, who Democrats had hoped would side with their call for witnesses, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” it was up to “the people” to decide whether they would hold Trump accountable with their vote.

"I think he shouldn't have done it. I think it was wrong. Inappropriate was the way I'd say. Improper. Crossing the line. And then the only question left is who decides what to do about it," Alexander said.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), told CNN’s “State of the Union” said Trump’s while she believes the president “has a lot of latitude to do what he wants to,” his actions with regard to Ukraine were “not what I would have done.

“Maybe not the perfect call. Generally speaking ... he did it maybe in the wrong manner. I think he could've done in through different channels,” Ernst said.

For a full recap of the Sunday shows read Newsday’s Scott Eidler.

Possible Bolton subpoena?

Lead House Impeachment Manager Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said it was not enough for Senate Republicans to call-out Trump’s actions as “inappropriate” without voting to hear more evidence in his Senate trial.

Schiff, speaking to CBS’ “Face the Nation” said regardless of whether Trump’s acquittal seems inevitable come Monday, the House Impeachment Manager on Monday will continue to make their case for the president’s removal.

“I'm not letting the senators off the hook. We're still going to go into to the Senate this week and make the case why this president needs to be removed,” Schiff said. “It will be up to the senators to make that final judgment, and the senators will be held accountable for it.”

Schiff said the months of impeachment inquiry depositions, public hearings and proceedings could still be considered fruitful.

“By exposing [the president’s] wrongdoing, we are helping to slow the momentum away from our democratic values until that progress away from democracy can be arrested and we can return to some sense of normalcy and support for the founders' ideal,” the California Democrat continued.

Schiff demurred when asked if House Democrats would subpoena former National Security Adviser John Bolton, after the Senate voting against the prospect of hearing from Bolton about his first hand knowledge of Trump’s order to withhold military aid from Ukraine.

“But I will say this: whether it's before – in testimony before the House or it's in his book or it's in one form or another, the truth will continue to come out,” Schiff said.

Janison: Trade made for high points

Two high-profile trade ceremonies served as high points for the Trump administration in a rough opening month of the election year, writes Newsday’s Dan Janison.

The preliminary pact with China, approved Jan. 15, is advertised as opening Chinese markets to U.S. companies, increasing farm and fuel exports and eases some tariffs on Chinese goods while preserving most of them.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement also provided The White House with another victory to tout. The deal was celebrated at a White House ceremony last week, where Trump was surrounded by Republican supporters on stage.

Not in attendance? Congressional Democrats who were not invited to the event despite backing the deal’s passage.

The high points don't always lead to taking the high road.

