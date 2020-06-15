Lock him up?

President Donald Trump wants an end to the criminal case against one of his former national security advisers, Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. But he'd like to see handcuffs slapped on another of his former national security advisers, John Bolton. Probably a muzzle too.

Trump told reporters Monday that Bolton will have a "very strong criminal problem" if he proceeds with publishing his tell-all book next week that portrays the president's conduct of foreign policy as crassly self-serving, placing his political interests above those of the nation. "I will consider every conversation with me as president highly classified," Trump said. "So that would mean that if he wrote a book, and if the book gets out, he’s broken the law. And I would think that he would have criminal problems, I would hope so.”

Trump said possible charges against Bolton would be up to Attorney General William Barr, who is fighting against a resistant federal judge to get the Flynn case tosses. Barr — appearing with Trump at a White House event — echoed Trump's accusation that Bolton is circumventing a prepublication review for excising classified material.

“We don’t believe that Bolton went through that process — hasn’t completed the process — and, therefore, is in violation of that agreement,” Barr said. The Trump administration is “trying to get them to complete the process — go through the process — and make the necessary deletions of classified information,” Barr said.

Bolton’s attorney, Chuck Cooper, has accused the White House National Security Council of stalling to prevent embarrassment to the president. The manuscript for "The Room Where It Happened" was sent to the White House last December, and he said his client worked painstakingly with classification specialists at the security council to make changes to avoid releasing classified material.

The Trump administration is expected to file a lawsuit in federal court seeking an injunction to block the book from being released in its current form, ABC News reported.

Cooper accused the White House of "a transparent attempt to use national security as a pretext to censor Mr. Bolton, in violation of his constitutional right to speak on matters of the utmost public import.” In a recent promotional news release previewing the book's planned release, publishers Simon & Schuster declared: “This is the book Donald Trump doesn’t want you to read.”

LGBT ruling hands Trump an 'L'

The Trump administration was on the losing side as the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a momentous victory for LGBT rights on Monday. The court ruled that a landmark 1964 civil rights law also protects gay and transgender employees against workplace discrimination.

The 6-3 decision centered on three cases — including one lawsuit filed by a Long Island skydiver who didn’t live to see the milestone ruling, reports Newsday's Yancey Roy. The two justices picked for the court by Trump were split, with Neil Gorsuch writing the majority opinion, joined by four liberal colleagues and Chief Justice John G. Roberts. Brett Kavanaugh dissented, saying it should be up to Congress to decide on expanding protections.

Trump's administration had backed the employers being sued. It argued Congress didn't intend to stop discrimination based on sexual orientation when it enacted the civil rights law.

Trump's position was in sync with religious conservatives in his base, but the president's reaction after the decision was on the mild side. "They've ruled and we live with their decision," he told reporters. "That’s what it’s all about … Very powerful — very powerful decision, actually."

The court's ruling is likely to have a sweeping impact on federal civil rights laws barring sex discrimination in education, health care, housing and financial credit, USA Today reported. The Trump administration's new rule narrowing the legal definition of sex discrimination in health care to omit transgender people could be jeopardized.

Make that 0-for-2

The Supreme Court on Monday also rejected the Trump administration’s bid to throw out a California immigrant-sanctuary law that limits local police cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Only two of the nine justices, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas voted to hear the administration’s appeal. That means the Trump-named justices, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, said no.

The result is that lower court rulings that upheld the law remain in place.

The administration said the 2017 state immigrant-sanctuary measure conflicts with federal immigration law and makes it harder to deport people who are in the country illegally, wrote The Associated Press. California argued that encouraging local police to participate in federal immigration enforcement is counterproductive because it makes people less likely to report crimes if they believe they’ll be deported for doing so.

Separately, the court turned down Trump's gun-rights allies in 10 cases that challenged various state and local firearms restrictions.

Janison: Power failure

For all the power of the presidency, Trump sometimes seems like a heckler from the sidelines.

Since last Wednesday, agitated over protesters who declared four square blocks of Seattle an "autonomous zone," Trump warned the Democratic mayor and governor: "Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will." As Newsday's Dan Janison points out, he hasn't made any such move.

Asked on Monday what he can do, Trump said, “We can do a lot of things." Trump continues to depict it as a violent uprising by "ugly Anarchists" and antifa, but Seattle-based journalist Joni Balter called the current situation less like a siege than "a street fair in the rain with tarps and soggy food."

In April, Trump threatened to make a crackdown on "sanctuary cities" a condition for any state coronavirus bailout. Little has been heard of that since. Trump's expressions of disdain for mail-in voting despite the pandemic hasn't kept states, red or blue, from expanding the practice as they see fit. It should come as no surprise that states with Democratic governors and local leaders almost reflexively reject Trump's efforts to lead or influence them in recent crises.

Trump's Tulsa triple-down

Rejecting warnings from health officials that it's not a good idea during a coronavirus pandemic to pack 19,000 of his supporters into a Tulsa arena rally on Saturday, Trump said his campaign would hold a simulcast event for 40,000 more in a nearby convention center. Yahoo News points out that second venue only has a capacity of 8,900, but Trump has not been known to lowball his crowd sizes.

“We expect to have, you know, it’s like a record-setting crowd,” Trump told reporters at a White House event on Monday. “We’ve never had an empty seat and we certainly won’t in Oklahoma.”

Earlier, Trump let loose against critics on Twitter. "The Far Left Fake News Media, which had no Covid problem with the Rioters & Looters destroying Democrat run cities, is trying to Covid Shame us on our big Rallies. Won’t work!" he wrote.

The Trump campaign said rallygoers will receive temperature checks and hand sanitizer before entering the arena. They will also be given masks, though according to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, there is no requirement that they wear them.

Trump stands by drug; FDA says no

The Food and Drug Administration has revoked its emergency use authorization for the Trump-touted drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for treatment of the coronavirus.

The latest scientific evidence indicates the drugs are unlikely to be effective in treating the disease, "nor is it reasonable to believe that the known and potential benefits of these products outweigh their known and potential risks," the agency said.

Trump still doesn't believe that. He had heard "tremendous reports" on hydroxychloroquine's effectiveness, and after taking it himself thinking it could help prevent infection, "I don't know if it had an impact but it certainly didn't hurt me."

More coronavirus news

