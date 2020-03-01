Lost weekend at Bernie's

Joe Biden's convincing comeback win in South Carolina's primary has recast the race for the Democratic nomination. It exposed Bernie Sanders' weakness with black voters and turbocharged a push from the center to coalesce around their best hope.

Tom Steyer, whose threat to Biden in South Carolina fizzled, got out Saturday night. On Sunday, Pete Buttigieg decided he wouldn't be able to all the way, and so he got out of the way. Unsettled, however, is who will get to ride in the driver's seat of the beat-Bernie bandwagon.

Biden's claim to be the one will be challenged by Mike Bloomberg's in the Super Tuesday primaries coming next. Sanders' polling strength so far in the states with the biggest delegate prizes, California and Texas, could blunt moderate momentum. Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren were also hanging in despite poor showings in Nevada and South Carolina on successive Saturdays.

A central argument from each of the top remaining rivals on Sunday was electability against Donald Trump and Republicans more widely. During interviews on Sunday shows, Biden said Sanders would doom Democrats' chances for wins in Senate, House, and local legislative races, and big rallies don't necessarily mean big turnout. "Enthusiasm does not necessarily translate into votes," the former vice president said.

Sanders said the question is, "Which candidate can reach out and bring new people into the political process, who can create the excitement and energy for young people to come in? I think that’s our campaign."

Bloomberg, on a CBS' "60 Minutes" segment airing Sunday, said he decided to run because the other candidates "had ideas that made no sense to me whatsoever. Donald Trump is gonna eat 'em for lunch."

Biden's often-anemic fundraising got a $5 million online boost after his South Carolina win, but Sanders' February haul was $46.5 million and Bloomberg's campaign treasury is bottomless. Warren's $29 million — much on the strength of her debate dissection of Bloomberg — could back up her boast of a campaign built for the long haul” and betting that the nomination won't be settled before the July convention. For more on developments in the Democratic race, see Newsday's story by Scott Eidler.

Buttigieg bows out

When he got into the race last April, few expected a 37-year-old, openly gay mayor from the smallish city of South Bend, Indiana, to go far as he did. But Buttigieg's thoughtful and articulate manner impressed enough to run strong in the early going, including a win in Iowa.

"Hardly anyone knew my name and few could pronounce it," he told cheering supporters in his hometown Sunday night. "We were never supposed to get anywhere at all." However, he didn't get nearly far enough with black and Latino voters to show strength in states with more diverse populations.

"I will no longer seek to be the 2020 Democratic nominee for president, but I will do everything in my power to ensure that we have a new Democratic president come January," he said. Buttigieg didn't indicate whether he will endorse another candidate, but he has criticized Sanders as "polarizing."

His crowd figured he has a political future. They chanted, "2024, 2024!"

Generation Dem

With the departure of Buttigieg and Steyer, Biden at 77 is the youngest male candidate left in the Democratic field. Sanders and Bloomberg are 78.

Supe's on

Newsday's Tom Brune details five things to watch for on Super Tuesday: Will Sanders resurge? Will Biden's bounce-back continue? Will Bloomberg bloom? Will Klobuchar and Warren win in their home states? Will any more "also rans" call it quits?

A third of the delegates needed to clinch the Democratic nomination are up for grabs as voters in 14 states cast ballots.

Janison: Hedge those bets

With 2020 even more volatile than 2016, it would be wise to be wary of predictions on who would run the strongest races in November, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

National party committee members express skepticism that Sanders. as unapologetic a leftist as Hillary Clinton was a self-styled centrist, can win the election. But some of them surely don't want him nominated whether he can beat Trump or not.

Another wild card is that for a president who has been blessed with a strong economy, no new wars and a united GOP, Trump gets remarkably below-average presidential approval ratings.

Will it matter? It depends in large part who will face him, and how successfully Republicans can paint the Democrat, even if it turns out to be a moderate like Biden, as the spearhead of a dangerous radical agenda.

Bloomberg looks for ray of sunshine

Super Tuesday will provide Bloomberg's first test with voters after his record half-billion-dollar spending spree. His once-rising poll numbers hit a plateau after he bombed in first debate on Feb. 20, writes Newsday's Laura Figueroa Hernandez.

Of the 14 states voting Tuesday, only polls in Oklahoma and Arkansas showed Bloomberg in the lead, along with a tie for first in Virginia with Sanders. Biden's South Carolina win puts more pressure on Bloomberg to make his case that he'd be the strongest candidate for Democratic moderates. Part of his rationale for running was that Biden's wouldn't be able to go the distance.

Bloomberg is already looking farther down the road, to Florida, which votes on March 17, The Associated Press reports. Bloomberg has showered Florida with attention, both in advertising and campaign infrastructure, and looks for a boost from ex-New Yorkers who have relocated there.

Virus calls not perfect

Trump's credo is to never apologize, but as his coronavirus response team sought to reassure the public during Sunday talk show appearances, there were acknowledgments of room for improvement.

Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged the United States has lagged behind other countries in the manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 coronavirus testing kits. Several governors had raised the issue with him and it was a "fair question," Pence said. "We’re addressing it; we’re leaning into it," he said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the federal government is “ramping up testing” in the United States for coronavirus and is looking to vastly increase its screening effort.

Azar also sought to explain why Trump erroneously said the first U.S. death from coronavirus had been a woman. The patient was a man. Azar said Trump was initially given inaccurate information from health officials on the Washington state fatality in what a “very fast-moving situation.”

Pence, echoing Trump, accused Democrats of politicizing the crisis. He was asked about comments from Donald Trump Jr. that "seemingly hope" that the virus in the U.S. "kills millions of people so that they could end Donald Trump's streak of winning." Pence's response? "Responding to the kind of things that have been hurled is understandable." For more, see Newsday's story by Figueroa.

The fog of peace?

A deal signed with the Taliban of Afghanistan on Saturday has raised the strongest hopes ever of ending America's longest war after more than 18 years. But it's iffy whether it will stick.

Afghanistan’s president said Sunday that he will not free thousands of Taliban prisoners ahead of all-Afghan power-sharing talks set for next week, disagreeing with a timetable laid out in the U.S.-Taliban agreement.

GOP critics on Capitol Hill zeroed in on the planned prisoners release and what they called the lack of mechanisms to assure Taliban compliance. U.S. "concessions that could threaten the security of the United States,” said Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican and House Republican conference chairwoman.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on CBS' "Face the Nation," said "this deal doesn't depend upon trusting anyone." Trump said Saturday he would meet with Taliban leaders "in the not-too-distant future," but Pompeo said no details were in place.

What else is happening: