President Donald Trump routinely threatens to cut federal funding for anyone he wants to pressure, including sanctuary cities, Ukraine, and the World Health Organization. Usually this gets zero results. But Trump is trying the squeeze play anyway, against Michigan and Nevada, where polls show Democrat Joe Biden in the lead, and where officials are preparing for a surge of mail-in ballots due to coronavirus.

The president's Twitter offensive Wednesday against the bipartisan practices of two swing states, both struck hard by the pandemic, included false statements. One is that Michigan was illegally mailing ballots to residents. In fact, the secretary of state in Michigan sent out only the applications for mail ballots. "I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!" Trump tweeted nonetheless on Wednesday.

Earlier he griped: "State of Nevada 'thinks' that they can send out illegal vote by mail ballots, creating a great Voter Fraud scenario for the State and the U.S..." He vaguely threatened funds there too. But Nevada's mail-vote plan has been upheld in federal court.

For her part, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson defended the practices, which she said are also followed by "my GOP colleagues in Iowa, Georgia, Nebraska and West Virginia." Oklahoma's absentee-ballot rules are being litigated. Most states are either reeling from deficits or facing serious budget problems due to the pandemic.

Trump targeted for insults Michigan's Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, after she was mentioned as a possible Biden running mate. She's also been attacked in small but widely publicized demonstrations, encouraged by Trump, to protest public health measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state. In addition, Trump is due in the state to visit a Ford Motor Co. factory but hasn't committed to wearing a mask as officials requested.

By deriding mail-in ballots, which are popular among seniors, Trump invites new allegations of a GOP engagement in voter suppression. In December it emerged that Justin Clark, one of his advisers, told an audience in Wisconsin weeks earlier that Republicans "traditionally" relied on voter suppression in swing states. That state's GOP last year moved to purge voter rolls earlier than expected. Voter ID also remains a bone of contention. But Wednesday, Wisconsin officials ignored Trump and considered mailing out absentee ballot applications.

Two months ago his critics took it as a confession when Trump, in a Fox News interview, blasted Democrats' efforts to fund new absentee-mail options in a coronavirus aid bill. “They had things — levels of voting that, if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again," Trump said.

Pssst! Guidelines are out

Ever so quietly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released detailed guidance for reopening schools, mass transit and nonessential businesses that were shut to slow the coronavirus spread. The White House held up publication for weeks even as Trump agitated for states to "reopen" without saying how. It was posted without fanfare on the agency's website, dated only "May 2020."

Most states, including New York, are already moving to lift restrictions and lockdowns. Outlined in its 60 pages, the CDC offers three-step system for the reopenings. For schools, the CDC recommends closing cafeterias and serving meals in classrooms, staggering student arrival and drop-offs and promoting social distancing on buses in classrooms, including keeping rows of seats open on buses.

Bars and restaurants, it says, should use disposable menus or digital menu boards, safeguard ventilation systems and wash anything touched by customers. On transit, the CDC underscores social distancing and face coverings for riders, keeping shared surfaces clean, and changing routes between areas showing "different levels of transmission."

Fat chance of an apology

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed alarm that Trump was "morbidly obese" after he announced Monday, without offering proof, that he's been taking hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 preventive, despite tests showing it ineffective against the virus. On Wednesday, she said: “I gave him a dose of his own medicine. He’s called women one thing or another over time, and I thought he thinks that passes off as humor in certain cultures.”

“I was only quoting what doctors had said about him, so I was being factual in a very sympathetic way," said the California Democrat at her weekly news conference. Meanwhile there was scant progress on a further coronavirus aid package, with the $3 trillion bill she supports dismissed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). For his part, Trump said he will finish his claimed chloroquine regimen in "a day or two."

'Second wave' our worry

Strong concern about a second wave of coronavirus infections is driving widespread opposition among Americans to fully reopening all public places, a new poll finds — suggesting that livid "lockdown" protesters represent a small minority across the nation. But partisan static has eroded patience with measures designed to curb the spread.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds that 83% of Americans are "at least somewhat concerned" that lifting restrictions in their area will add to infections, with 54% saying they are very or extremely concerned that such steps will result in a spike of COVID-19 cases.

Pompeo-gate expands

Since firing someone who's investigating you looks like a cover-up, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is on the defensive following the removal of Steve Linick as his department's inspector general. Pompeo said he "should have done it some time ago" — that is, recommend the dismissal to Trump — but refused to explain his reasons.

Beyond Saudi arms deals that bypassed Congress, and his evident use of federal employees for personal errands, Pompeo faces heat over dozens of elaborate so-called "Madison dinners" for the Washington elite that he hosted using taxpayer funds. State Department officials involved told NBC News the events raised concerns these were held to build a donor base to support Pompeo's future political ambitions.

Biden widens pitch

Biden on Wednesday spoke of correcting abuses of power by Trump. Speaking to Columbia University Law School graduates via remote video, Biden urged them to “protect the very foundations of democracy.”

“Trust in self-governance. Because right now, it’s under attack,” he said. “The very people tasked with enforcing the rule of law are abusing their powers, protecting their friends, weakening the very principles that make our country work.”

On Tuesday, Biden told donors in a conference call that “criticism of Israel’s policy is not anti-Semitism, but too often that criticism from the left morphs into anti-Semitism.”

