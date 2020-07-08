Cuomo vs. Trump in a schoolyard rumble

Trump demands easier test

President Donald Trump wants America to learn this lesson: The nation's schools will reopen above all else. Or else.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention drew up guidelines to help determine when and how schools could safely let students and educators return. But Trump gave them an "F" with a morning tweet: "I disagree with @CDCgov on their very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools. While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!!" He didn't elaborate on what he deemed excessive.

Within hours, Vice President Mike Pence announced the CDC will come back with revised guidelines next week. "The president said today we just don’t want the guidance to be too tough," Pence explained. CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, on the defensive, said the guidelines aren't intended to be "used as a rationale to keep schools closed” and insisted that he and Trump were "totally aligned." So why the angry tweet? Redfield sort of shrugged and didn't answer, according to a PBS reporter.

Trump also threatened to "cut off funding" to schools in another tweet Wednesday if they do not reopen in the fall. In Albany, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said it's not Trump's call. “School reopenings are a state decision. Period. That is the law, and that is the way we’re going to proceed. It’s not up to the president of the United States,” Cuomo said. " … We will open the schools if it is safe to open the schools. Everybody wants the schools open.”

Pointing to the surge in coronavirus infections in states that followed Trump's push to end stay-at-home restrictions, Cuomo said Trump "poses a false choice, and that he's posed the false choice that is one of the reasons this nation is now in the situation that it's in."

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos issued the same warning threat over federal funds Tuesday night, telling Fox News’ Tucker Carlson she was “very seriously” considering withholding taxpayer dollars from schools that refuse to open their doors. On a call with governors Tuesday, she said risks are part of life.

"We know that risk is embedded in everything we do. Learning to ride a bike, to the risk of getting in a space capsule and getting shot off in a rocket into space,” she said.

Souvenirs of Trump's Tulsa rally

Trump’s June 20 campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that drew thousands of participants and large protests “likely contributed” to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday.

Tulsa County reported 261 confirmed new cases on Monday, a one-day record high, and another 206 cases on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported. By comparison, during the week rally, there were 76 cases on Monday and 96 on Tuesday.

Dart had urged the campaign to consider pushing back the date of the rally, fearing a potential surge in cases.

“In the past few days, we’ve seen almost 500 new cases, and we had several large events just over two weeks ago, so I guess we just connect the dots,” Dart said. Campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh argued there were more precautions taken for the Tulsa event than are observed for street protests and “It’s obvious that the media’s concern about large gatherings begins and ends with Trump rallies.”

Janison: If knowledge is power …

Trump always knows more than anyone. On coronavirus, Trump asserts he knows more than the CDC. With North Korea, he knew better than the State Department. During a hurricane, he knew better than the National Weather Service where it would land.

When he was investigated, Trump knew better than his lawyers. On the environment, he knows better than climate scientists. On Russia and Ukraine, he knew better than the National Security Council. On hydroxychloroquine, he knew better than the Food and Drug Administration.

Yet on reopening schools, he again shows himself to be a sidelined agitator, writes Newsday's Dan Janison. If the CDC guidelines were as burdensome as he says, the White House could have pushed back before they were issued.

“We’re very much going to put pressure on the governors and the schools to reopen,” Trump says — as if state and local officials are not already under widespread pressure to reopen schools within the bounds of acceptable health risk. And if they decide to wait? It's because "corrupt Joe Biden and the Democrats don’t want to open schools in the Fall for political reasons … They think it will help them in November."

Biden navigates left, center

Biden will deliver a speech Thursday calling for a moderate approach toward reviving the U.S. economy that includes spurring manufacturing and encouraging innovation, but not the all-out Green New Deal or massive jobs programs championed by progressives, Bloomberg News reported.

But a task force of Biden allies and supporters of former candidate Bernie Sanders have coalesced on policy ideas for climate change, criminal justice reform, the economy, education, health care and immigration, according to NBC News. The health care task force, for instance, focused on ways to expand coverage through Biden’s position of building on Obamacare rather than pursuing a single-payer system like "Medicare for All."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx), a progressive leader, said a climate task force "accomplished a great deal" — shaving 15 years off Biden's previous goal of reducing carbon emissions to a net zero by 2050. Sanders said on MSNBC that the compromise plans would make Biden the most progressive president since Franklin Roosevelt.

A New York Times/Siena College poll on six battleground states indicates Biden is having an easier time than some expected winning acceptance from the Democrats' progressive wing. Former Sanders supporters backed Biden over Trump by 87% to 4%. Those who previously favored Elizabeth Warren are ready to support the presumptive Democratic nominee by 96% to 0%.

Barr: Racial profiling is real

Going where Trump won't, Attorney General William Barr in an ABC News interview Wednesday acknowledged that communities of color are often policed differently from white ones.

"I do think it is a widespread phenomenon that African American males, in particular, are treated with extra suspicion and maybe not given the benefit of the doubt,” Barr said.

“I think it is wrong if people are not respected appropriately and given their due,” he added, “and I think it’s something we have to address.” He said his own thinking was reshaped by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which ignited nationwide protests over system racism and police brutality. “Before the George Floyd incident, I thought we were in a good place,” he continued. But rather than defunding police, Barr said, “We have to think about more investment in the police."

Pence aide has ethnics problem

The charms and vitality of traditional immigrant neighborhoods are lost on Katie Miller, Pence's spokeswoman who formerly held the same job for the Department of Homeland Security.

“I believe that if you come to America, you should assimilate. Why do we need to have Little Havana?” Miller, then Katie Waldman, said in a just-published interview she gave NBC News reporter Jacob Soboroff in 2018, when the migrant family separation controversy was raging.

The Cuban exile community that settled in Miami's Little Havana made it a Republican stronghold for decades, though it has since become more diverse. A Republican House candidate in Miami, Maria Elvira Salazar, said, "Little Havana is the epitome of what immigrants can do for this country. It’s people like her who are blind to see it.”

Miller also told Soboroff that DHS sent her to the U.S.-Mexico border to view the separations herself “to try to make me more compassionate, but it didn’t work.” She also said, "My family and colleagues told me that when I have kids I'll think about the separations differently. But I don't think so."

Soboroff quoted from the interview in a new book, "Separated." The interview with Miller took place before she married Trump's hard-line immigration adviser, Stephen Miller.

More coronavirus news

