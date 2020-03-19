Over his skis?

In his eagerness to show progress against the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump sometimes gets ahead of himself, such as his declaration two weeks ago that "anybody who wants a test gets a test" or touting unrealistic timelines for vaccine development or his repeated assurances the threat was "under control."

At Thursday's coronavirus briefing at the White House, Trump talked up the potential of an existing anti-malaria drug, chloroquine, to treat those felled by the disease, calling it a possible "game-changer" that is showing “really good promise,” reports Newsday's Laura Figueroa Hernandez.

That could turn out to be true. But after Trump said "we’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately,” Food and Drug Administration officials said that the drug was still in an early clinical trial phase and not yet authorized for prescription as a COVID-19 treatment.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, speaking at the briefing, said the agency has to ensure through it’s testing that “we'll get the right drug to the right patient at the right dosage at the right time," adding that without proper guidelines prescribing the drug to combat the virus “may do more harm than good."

Hahn said the agency is looking to other existing medications to determine if they are effective in countering the effects of the respiratory disease, and said researchers were also examining a process that would use plasma recovered from those who have survived the coronavirus to treat others battling the disease.

Asked about a timeline for a rollout of the different possible treatments, Hahn said: "Over the next couple of weeks, we'll have more information that we're really pushing hard to try to accelerate … and that will be a bridge to other therapies that will take us three to six months to develop.

The FDA was taking chloroquine's potential seriously enough that it is working with manufacturers to ramp up production to prevent shortages if it indeed turns out to be an effective weapon against coronavirus. “We will take all steps to ensure chloroquine remains available for patients who take it to treat severe and life-threatening illnesses such as lupus," Hahn said. It could be a game-changer, but not in the short run, with thousands of new COVID-19 cases getting diagnosed daily and the death toll rising.

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

His foresight in hindsight

Trump keeps pinballing between claims of how he saw the pandemic coming and how everyone was blindsided by its severity.

“No one in their wildest dreams thought we’d need tens of thousands of ventilators," Trump said Thursday.

But Trump's Department of Health and Human Services ran a series of exercises last year that imagined an influenza flu pandemic, The New York Times reported. A draft report on the results in October drove home just how underfunded, underprepared and uncoordinated the federal government would be for a life-or-death battle with a virus for which no treatment existed, The Times said.

Among the scary shortcomings found in the exercise: Confusion emerged as state governments began to turn in large numbers to Washington for help to address shortages of antiviral medications, personal protective equipment and ventilators.

An earlier exercise during the Obama-Trump transition for incoming officials.

How to spend $1 trillion

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed direct payments of up to $1,200 per person and $2,400 for couples in a response to the economic agony of the coronavirus outbreak. But some Republicans questioned why people who are still getting paychecks would need a cash infusion.

The McConnell plan would provide $300 billion in loans to small businesses, including loans that would eventually be forgiven for employers who use them to meet payroll expenses.

Democrats were working on their own proposals, which shun corporate loan programs being included by Republicans — such as $50 billion for airlines — suggesting that there will be difficulty in reaching bipartisan agreement. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Schumer said utilizing the existing unemployment insurance system run by the states would be a “quick and easy” way to distribute money to the newly jobless.

Janison: Spending out of trouble

It's less of a culture shock than it used to be for Republicans to get behind a giant spending plan, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

Fiscal hawks' old warnings against deficit spending became unfashionable before the virus arrived, but after Trump did. Riding high in 2017, Republican majorities in the House and Senate passed a massive corporate tax cut. The White House also signed onto big military spending increases.

Trump's push for stimulus sounded at first to some like his predecessor Barack Obama's response plan to the Great Recession of 2008, which Trump derided. It will be interesting to see when all is said and done how the coronavirus emergency actions work out. rump's statements, meant for momentary consumption, don't illuminate a fully coherent approach to this new economic crisis, which has its own one-of-a-kind volatility.

More coronavirus news

For a roundup by Newsday reporters of the biggest developments, click here. For all Newsday coverage on the pandemic, click here.

Put the passport away

The State Department on Thursday warned American citizens not to travel abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory is the highest-level warning. The State Department also advised Americans now out of the country to try to get home immediately "unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period."

CBS News reported Trump is expected to announce Friday that the U.S.-Mexico border will be temporarily closed to nonessential traffic. The arrangement will be similar to the one with Canada, which has exemptions for trade and essential personnel.

What else is happening: