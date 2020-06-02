Hot under the collars

For President Donald Trump, neither a frequent churchgoer nor well-versed in the Bible, professions of piety are a political go-to. In 2016, he suggested religious persecution could be behind audits of his tax returns — "maybe because of the fact that I’m a strong Christian." He adopted religious conservatives' political agenda, and evangelicals embraced him back, becoming a core of his base.

But holy heck erupted over Trump's Bible-waving photo-op in front of St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington on Monday — after peaceful protesters were driven from a nearby park with tear gas to clear a path for his walk to the church — and another brief presidential visit on Tuesday to the St. John Paul II National Shrine in another part of the nation's capital. Trump, joined by the first lady, stood for photos in front of the late pope's statue outside the shrine center and looked at a wreath.

His appearance drew an unusual condemnation from Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory, the first African American archbishop of the Archdiocese of Washington.

"I find it baffling and reprehensible that any Catholic facility would allow itself to be so egregiously misused and manipulated in a fashion that violates our religious principles, which call us to defend the rights of all people, even those with whom we might disagree," Gregory said in a statement. The shrine is operated independently by the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic community organization that has lobbied for conservative political causes.

“Saint Pope John Paul II was an ardent defender of the rights and dignity of human beings. His legacy bears vivid witness to that truth," Gregory said. "He certainly would not condone the use of tear gas and other deterrents to silence, scatter or intimidate them for a photo opportunity in front of a place of worship and peace.”

About a half-mile away, several dozen protesters held signs that read, “Black lives matter,” “Trump mocks Christ” and “God is not a prop.” Michelle Dixon, 38, told The Washington Post: “How can you stand there and hold up a Bible and say you believe in this unconditional love that is God when you are sowing fear and hatred?" The Right Rev. Mariann Budde, bishop of the Episcopalian Diocese of Washington, which includes St. John's Church, said Tuesday on CBS' "This Morning" that Trump's Bible display was a "symbolic misuse of the most sacred texts of our tradition."

Trump's move won praise from a target audience. Robert Jeffress, a Dallas evangelical pastor who preached in St. John's for the president's inauguration, condemned "anarchists" he said set fire to that historic church on Sunday. On "Fox & Friends," he said the president showed "solidarity not only with that congregation but with houses of worship across America." But some other religious conservatives voiced discomfit. “The Bible is a book we should hold only with fear and trembling, given to us that in it we might find eternal life,” J.D. Greear, president of the Southern Baptist Convention, said in a statement.

Playing with soldiers

Top active-duty armed forces leaders and recently retired officers have voiced anger over Trump's use of the military as a "prop" as he threatens to send in active-duty troops to crack down on domestic turmoil set off by the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, reports Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin in a Twitter thread.

A senior administration official told Fox News that contrary to what Trump said in a phone call with governors, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley is not in charge of the response to protests. Milley, wearing combat fatigues, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper accompanied Trump on his church photo-op after protesters were routed Monday.

A former Joint Chiefs chairman, retired Gen. Martin Dempsey, took issue with Trump and Esper using the term "battle space" to describe locales where disruptions are occurring. "America is not a battleground. Our fellow citizens are not the enemy," Dempsey tweeted.

A former Special Operations commander, Gen. Tony Thomas, tweeted in reply to Esper: "The 'battle space' of America??? Not what America needs to hear … ever, unless we are invaded by an adversary or experience a constitutional failure … i.e. a Civil War."

Adm. Sandy Winnefeld, a former Joint Chiefs vice chairman, said Esper and Milley should remind the president to “reserve the use of federal forces for only the most dire circumstances that actually threaten the survival of the nation," The New York Times reported. Neither Esper nor Milley knew he would be part of the photo-op, officials told the Times.

New York state of siege

Take the chronically dysfunctional relationship between Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio, and add Trump and the aftermath of a wild night of looting to the mix//, and y//: You get an only-in-New York political donnybrook.

During his "Fox & Friends" morning executive time, Trump tweeted an attack on Cuomo. "New York was lost to the looters, thugs, Radical Left, and all others forms of Lowlife & Scum. The Governor refuses to accept my offer of a dominating National Guard," the president wrote.

Then Cuomo ripped de Blasio's handling of the rioting. "The NYPD and the Mayor did not do their job last night," the governor said. "I don't think they've used enough police to address the situation."

Cuomo said he has offered to send in the support of the State Police and the 13,000 members of the National Guard, who are on standby, but de Blasio said no. Cuomo even brought up the possibility of using his power as governor to displace the mayor, before shooting down the idea as legally impractical and unnecessary.

De Blasio stood by his decision to decline Guard help. “When outside armed forces go into communities, no good comes of it," he said. The mayor lengthened the city's curfew to begin at 8 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. and said it would remain in effect for the rest of the week to "magnify our ability to control this situation" and said the NYPD would reevaluate and redeploy resources based on its latest intelligence.

Janison: The unreal deal

Three-plus years into Trump's term, beset by back-to-back crisis, the nation is led by a man offering his simulation of leadership, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

The pose in front of St. John's church was crafted as simulated courage. His awkward display of a Bible simulated faith. When simulating statesmanship, Trump gets photographed with foreign leaders, even when no new agreements are reached or are even close.

On Tuesday, he posed on Twitter in his old role as reality-show executive, railing against not just Gov. Cuomo but also his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo ("Fredo’s ratings are down 50%!") and de Blasio. He tweet-blurts slogans associated with Richard Nixon without context: "SILENT MAJORITY!" "LAW & ORDER!"

Talking tough about looters is a political win-win, a matter of popular consensus, especially in swing states. It requires no difficult action for the simulated presidency.

Biden: Trump 'part of the problem'

In a blistering speech from Philadelphia's City Hall, Joe Biden said “this president today is part of the problem and accelerates it,” adding that Trump is “consumed with his blinding ego.”

“He thinks division helps him,” the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said. “This narcissism has become more important than the nation’s well-being.” He said the president disregards core constitutional values and is “more interested in power than in principle.”

Mocking Trump's Bible show from Monday, Biden said, If he opened it instead of brandishing it, he could have learned something.” The former vice president said Trump “might also want to open the U.S. Constitution. If he did, he’d find the First Amendment. It protects the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

The tone was part of Biden’s effort to cast himself as a “consoler in chief” in stark contrast to Trump’s blunt, confrontational style. He pledged that if elected, "I won’t fan the flames of hate. I’ll seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued our country, not use them for political gain.”

A lawyer for the family of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man killed by a police knee on his neck, said Biden is expected to attend the funeral in Houston next week. CNN reported the arrangements for Biden to come have not been finalized.

Trump: I'm not the problem

Trump had no new answers to the protests' cause, but he gave himself a chest-thump on Twitter, declaring his administration "has done more for the Black Community than any President since Abraham Lincoln."

He concluded: "AND THE BEST IS YET TO COME!

Branding issue

The U.S. Park Police objected to news reports that it used tear gas on the protesters near the White House on Monday. What it fired into the crowd was officers "smoke canisters and pepper balls,” which release pepper spray.

“Tear gas” is a colloquial term used to describe a variety of irritating crowd-control agents, including pepper spray, Bloomberg News reported.

Coronavirus news

