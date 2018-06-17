These are days of hard exposure for members of President Donald Trump’s business, family and social circle.

Legal pressure increases for Trump lawyer Michael Cohen as the U.S. attorney’s office and special counsel Robert Mueller probe his past and recent actions.

A Ukrainian politico named Andriy Artemenko said Mueller’s questioning of him focused on his interactions with Cohen, who has yet to be charged with anything.

On Twitter, first daughter Ivanka Trump drew ridicule for quoting what she billed as a “Chinese proverb” that seems to have been U.S.-made in the last century.

Also, new filings showed that she and husband Jared Kushner, while serving as White House aides, took in more than $80 million in private income last year.

Last week, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump along with sister Ivanka were sued by New York State in connection with alleged misconduct in the family charity they helped run.

Andrew Giuliani, who is Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s son, holds a patronage job with the White House “public liaison” office.

According to the news site Axios, Trump wanted him promoted. But it hasn’t happened. Chief of Staff John Kelly and public liaison director Justin Clark let it be known that the younger Giuliani subverts the chain of command.

Andrew Giuliani’s ties to Trump precede the presidency. A golf pro, he worked at Mar-a-Lago.

“I’m grateful that he’s always been willing to give me his advice on personal matters,” Andrew Giuliani told Axios. “I consider him to be my good friend and even a father figure.

“His family is my family.”

Celebrity gossip fuses more and more with politics these days. On a publicity blitz for Trump aimed at discrediting the Mueller probe, Rudy Giuliani was beset by third wife Judith Giuliani’s allegations of marital infidelities.

Billionaire financier Tom Barrack, a sophisticated and well-regarded longtime Trump friend and funder, also draws scrutiny.

Investigators have reviewed his communications with leaders in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Multiple sources described how Barrack recommended Trump make Paul Manafort his campaign manager in 2016.

Manafort is charged with federal fraud, obstruction of justice and money-laundering charges. A federal judge sent him to jail Friday to await trial after he was accused of witness tampering.

The temperature also is raised on Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary. CBS News quoted insiders saying she’s looking to leave at the end of the year.

“I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS,” she replied on Twitter.