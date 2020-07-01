His cause with rebels

Even Mississippi and its Republican-dominated legislature decided this week the time has come to remove the Confederate battle flag from its state banner. But President Donald Trump is so determined to keep the names of rebel military leaders on 10 U.S. Army bases and facilities that he vowed to veto Congress’ annual defense authorization bill if it calls for removing them.

“I will Veto the Defense Authorization Bill if the Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren (of all people!) Amendment, which will lead to the renaming (plus other bad things!) of Fort Bragg, Fort Robert E. Lee, and many other Military Bases from which we won Two World Wars, is in the Bill!” Trump wrote on Twitter. The Warren amendment won bipartisan support in a voice vote of the Senate Armed Services Committee last month.

Unaddressed by Trump was the conclusion of present and former Pentagon officials that the Confederate names are an affront to descendants of slaves who serve in the military, and give undeserved honor to those who, as retired Gen. David Petraeus put it, "committed treason" against the United States in the Civil War.

Democrats denounced Trump's threat and some Republicans who support renaming the bases voiced hope that the president would back down.

"I dare President Trump to veto this vital bill that contains a pay increase for our troops in the name of protecting the Confederacy. The amendment is in the bill, it’s bipartisan, and it will stay in the bill," tweeted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. " … If you want to veto this legislation, make our day."

Republicans including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy have expressed support for renaming the bases. "I would hope the president really wouldn't veto the bill over this issue," McConnell told Fox News, noting one of his own ancestors was a Confederate veteran.

“Ultimately, I don’t think the name of a facility should be something that’s divisive or offensive to people, especially if there are better alternatives to it,” said Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida. The $740 billion bill has "so many important elements in it" that the renaming provision should not alone "be a reason to even vote against it or veto it,” Rubio said.

Injecting bleach into body politic?

Trump deleted but never got around to renouncing the "white power" shout he tweeted last weekend. It's consistent with signs of Trump is digging in on a whitening political strategy he hopes will reverse his falling support among suburban voters.

In a tweet Tuesday night, Trump said he's looking at revoking an Obama-era fair housing rule, known as Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing, that was meant to strengthen enforcement against racial discrimination of the Fair Housing Act of 1968.

“At the request of many great Americans who live in the Suburbs, and others, I am studying the AFFH (Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing) housing regulation that is having a devastating impact on these once thriving Suburban areas,” he said. "Corrupt Joe Biden wants to make them MUCH WORSE. Not fair to homeowners, I may END!"

Trump's animus toward federal fair-housing rules dates back to a 1973 suit against Trump by the Nixon-era Justice Department for alleged racial discrimination at his family's housing developments in New York City. The 2015 Obama initiative required local governments to track data on poverty and segregation to gain access to federal housing funds.

Last year, Newsday's award-winning Long Island Divided series documented persistent racial bias against Black and Latino potential homebuyers in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Drawing lines

In tweets Wednesday morning on another racial issue, Trump denounced New York City's plan to paint "Black Lives Matter" on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower while cutting the NYPD budget by $1 billion. Trump said Mayor Bill de Blasio would be "denigrating this luxury Avenue" with a "symbol of hate."

Axios reports Trump has told people in recent days that he regrets following senior adviser Jared Kushner's advice on taking steps toward racial conciliation, such as the criminal justice reform bill in 2018 that addressed racial disparities in sentencing. Trump also will go no further beyond the mild police reform proposal last month.

Trump figures such policies won't win him any more African American support and will stick with his own instincts, the report said. "He truly believes there is a silent majority out there that's going to come out in droves in November," a source told Axios.

Janison: 'Hoax' hustle wears thin

When it comes to hoaxes, Trump has a perfect losing record, writes Newsday's Dan Janison. Hoaxes he perpetrated have been exposed, while those he said were aimed against him turned out not to be hoaxes at all.

Trump uses the word hoax as a shield whenever ugly facts emerge about his passive posture toward Russia. First he called the Mueller investigation a hoax, even as it produced criminal convictions, documented Russian pro-Trump hacking and propaganda and established through Trump's own aides' sworn testimony clear White House plans to squelch the probe.

Then he called the House Democrats' impeachment hearings a hoax. Trump said this despite overwhelming evidence that he used his clout to lobby Ukraine's president to help smear Biden, while stalling weapons intended for Ukrainian defense against a Russian incursion.

Now, both houses of Congress are simply doing their jobs by asking about U.S. intelligence reports that Russian agents offered Taliban-linked militants bounties to target American soldiers in Afghanistan. Trump tweets: "The Russia Bounty story is just another made up by Fake News tale that is told only to damage me and the Republican Party … Just another HOAX!" But no administration officials call it fake — the best face they are trying to put on it is that the intelligence wasn't airtight and that Trump[ wasn't verbally briefed about it.

Oh, don't forget: In late February, at a rally in South Carolina, Trump said Democrats were trying to use the coronavirus to smear him. He called this effort "their new hoax."

Chill the messenger

The White House explanation that Trump didn't get a verbal briefing about intelligence pointing to Russian bounties on U.S. troops because it wasn't full verified has brought derision from officials who have worked on the written President’s Daily Brief, The New York Times reported.

But what is plausible to some is that briefers were leery of bringing it to the attention of a president who gets angrily resistant to hearing reports about malign behavior by Russia. He also is known to pay scant attention to what is written in the PDB, which included the intel on the bounties in February, according to Politico.

Trump “repeatedly objected to criticizing Russia and pressed us not to be so critical of Russia publicly,” his former national security adviser John Bolton wrote in his recent memoir. A parade of other former national security aides have emerged, bruised, with similar reports.

“Trump's briefers discovered that when his oral briefing included intelligence related to Russia's malign activities against the United States … Trump would often blow up at them, demanding to know why they kept focusing on Russia," CNN's chief national security correspondent Jim Sciutto wrote in a book about Trump's approach to foreign policy.

The intelligence was deemed serious enough for the National Security Council to consider options on how the U.S. should respond.

On masks, won't ask

Trump said Wednesday he's "all for masks" and that he "thinks masks are good" to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. He just won't go so far as to explicitly urge people to wear them.

When asked whether he would wear a mask, Trump told Fox Business Network in a White House interview, "Oh, I would. I have. I mean people have seen me wearing one. If I'm in a group of people where we're not 10 feet away — but usually I'm not in that position and everyone's tested." He added his mask was dark black and he "looked like the Lone Ranger."

Trump also said that he still thinks coronavirus will "sort of just disappear" someday. He said the same thing in February. The U.S. on Wednesday set a record for coronavirus cases in a single day, with 46,853 reported, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.

The Federal Reserve is worried that a second wave of recession, even worse than the first, could sweep over the country later this year if the coronavirus pandemic isn’t brought under control. That comes a just-released summary of a Fed meeting on June 9-10, before the latest surge of cases in the Sunbelt.

More coronavirus news

