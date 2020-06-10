Men in gray

Of all that is changing in the weeks since George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police, one stood out as Wednesday's stunner: NASCAR announced it has banned the Confederate flag at its racetracks and properties.

What's not changing: President Donald Trump's open sympathy for preserving the "history and culture" of the losing side in the Civil War, as he expressed soon after a dispute over a Confederate statue sparked deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

Though the Defense Department and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy recently said they would consider calls to remove the names of rebel military leaders from 10 posts, such as Fort Bragg, Fort Benning and Fort Hood, the president announced in a tweet that he was putting a halt to the discussion.

"My Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations," Trump said. "These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a … history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars."

Earlier this week, the Navy and Marine Corps banned public displays of Confederate flags at their installations. Retired Gen. David Petraeus endorsed calls to strip names of Confederate "traitors" from Army bases, writing, "The irony of training at bases named for those who took up arms against the United States, and for the right to enslave others, is inescapable to anyone paying attention."

Trump's tweet to keep the Confederate names caught the military's leadership off guard, one military official and one former Trump administration official familiar with internal discussions told Politico. "They thought this was a no-brainer," one official said.

Trump's decision may be mainly about playing to what he thinks his base thinks. But NASCAR — whose largely white and Southern fans are seen by Trump as a MAGA crowd — took a different view. "The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry," the auto racing organization said. Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in NASCAR's highest level, had called earlier this week for the Confederate flag to be banned from events.

A White House listening session

Trump on Wednesday brought some of his most loyal African American supporters to a White House roundtable discussion on Wednesday and heard himself praised for delivering "nothing short of historical" progress to black Americans.

One attendee, Republican consultant Raynard Jackson, denouncing CNN's Don Lemon and MSNBC's Joy Reid as "radical" black journalists, said that by not fairly covering Trump, they are "putting more poison into the black community than any drug dealer … killing more black folks than any white person with a sheet over their face." Trump commented: "Thank you very much."

Radio host Wayne Dupree also said the media is unfair to Trump, and the president agreed: “The media is almost 100% negative. It’s incredible.”

On Capitol Hill, Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd challenged Congress on Wednesday to “stop the pain” as lawmakers consider a sweeping law enforcement overhaul, so his brother George won’t be just “another name” on a growing list of black Americans killed during interactions with police.

Choking back tears, Floyd told a House hearing he wants to make sure that his brother is “more than another face on a T-shirt, more than another name on a list that won’t stop growing.” He challenged lawmakers: Floyd challenged lawmakers: “Be the leaders that this country, this world, needs. Do the right thing.”

Republicans as well as Democrats have called for a national registry of use-of-force incidents, so police officers cannot transfer between departments without public awareness of their records. Rep. James Sensenbrenner, a Wisconsin Republican, said the “depravity” he said he saw in the video of Floyd’s death “burned in my soul.”

Galluping backward

Trump's approval rating in the latest Gallup Poll is 39% — a 10-point plunge in a month.

It's the third poll in recent days that showed him slipping into the 30s from his customary level of the low to mid-40s.

A letter dated Tuesday from a Trump campaign lawyer demanded CNN retract and apologize for its recent poll showing Joe Biden leading the president by 14 points. CNN rejected the claim that the survey was "phony" and stood by it.

Fears are growing among Republicans hat voters could sweep the party out of power completely on Election Day, The Washington Post reported. His influence on cultural flash points is ebbing as some Republican leaders and legions of large corporations are openly supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, despite risking retaliation from the White House, the report said.

Senate Republicans are hoping that the economy will improve enough to lift the party's fortunes, CNN reported.

No shuffle on Buffalo

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany offered no regrets on behalf of Trump after he tweeted a baseless conspiracy story cooked up on far-right media suggesting a "set up" in the case of a 75-year-old protester in Buffalo severely injured after he was shoved by police and fell, hitting his head on pavement.

The president, who called activist Martin Gugino a possible "antifa provocateur," is asking "questions that needed to be asked," McEnany said on "Fox & Friends."

Later, at her press briefing, McEnany was asked about Trump's contention that Gugino fell harder than he was pushed. A reporter asked: "How does that work in terms of physics?” She didn't explain and went on to say Trump "stands squarely with law enforcement, he was making no judgments, not condoning violence."

Happy trails for him

Trump said Wednesday his campaign rallies will be back later this month after a three-month pandemic pause. Events are planned in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 19, and locations to be named later in Florida, Arizona, and Texas, he said.

Some interesting historical side notes in light of the last two weeks of turmoil from Floyd's killing.

June 19 is Juneteenth, a holiday in most states that commemorates the end of slavery in 1865, when victorious Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state and enforce President Abraham Lincoln's 1863 Emancipation Proclamation.

Tulsa was the site of anti-black rioting in 1921 — among the nation's worst ever — that left hundreds dead. The current mayor, a white Republican, has launched a search for a possible undiscovered mass grave.

The even more invisible enemy

The coronavirus is still killing as many as 1,000 Americans per day — but the Trump administration isn’t saying much about it, Politico writes.

It’s been more than a month since the White House halted the daily public briefings by its coronavirus task force. Top officials like infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci have largely disappeared from national television. But officials in at least 19 states have recorded two-week trends of increasing coronavirus cases, including spikes of more than 200% in Arizona and more than 180% in Kentucky.

The nation's death toll is near 113,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University medical school's Coronavirus Resource Center. Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, said the U.S. could expect 100,000 more to die by September.

