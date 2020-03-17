Trump looks to hook up America to a cash IV

'We're going big'

President Donald Trump can't order up a cure for the surging coronavirus scourge any time soon, so he's going to try to get Americans fast relief for their rapidly worsening economic symptoms.

"We’re looking at sending checks to Americans immediately,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who joined Trump at a White House news conference on Tuesday. “Americans need cash now and the president wants to get cash out now, and I mean now in the next two weeks." How much cash would go to who was still up in the air.

Trump also is urging Congress to pass a stimulus package with a price tag near $1 trillion in a matter of days, including help for hardest-hit industries such as airlines. “We’re going big,” Trump said. “I think we want to get it done and have a big infusion as opposed to going through little meetings every couple of days."

However, reservations expressed by Democrats over various aspects of the package, including big-business bailouts, suggested that it could take some time to arrive at a bipartisan agreement that could pass both chambers of Congress. The aid has to be workers first,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, not what happened in 2008, when the big banks took precedence in a financial meltdown.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was still trying to get the Democratic-led House’s $100 billion package of sick pay, emergency food and free testing through his chamber. He said he's told hesitant Republicans "to gag and vote for it anyway, even if they think it has some shortcomings," which could be addressed later.

Some Democrats complained that "technical" changes to the House bill at Mnuchin's urging reduced the scope of the paid leave program. “I think the changes the Republicans insisted on made this far worse,” said Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida. “The intent of the package was to provide workers the support they needed to stay home and prevent the spread of this disease."

The haggling will continue even as McConnell pledged, “We’re going to move here in warp speed for the Senate, which almost never does anything quickly.” Trump's willingness to go "big" was something of a conversion. Three weeks ago, when Trump was still doubting how bad it would get, the president bristled when his proposal to spend $2.5 billion to respond to the coronavirus received bipartisan criticism as not enough. For Newsday's complete coverage on the pandemic, click here.

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Trump and Cuomo make nice

The president and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo put their feud in quarantine on Tuesday, which could pay off in freeing up federal aid for New York.

After another morning Trump tweet chiding Cuomo, the two sons of Queens spoke, and Trump changed his tune during the news conference.

“With respect to Governor Cuomo, we had a really good talk this morning,” Trump said. “We’re both doing a really good job.”

On Cuomo's request for help from the Army Corps of Engineers to expand hospital capacity, Trump said, "The state is working on it very hard themselves but we'll probably supplement what they're doing."

Cuomo said he had "put my hand out in partnership” with Trump and “I think the president was 100% sincere in saying that he wanted to work together … in a spirit of cooperation.”

Janison: Flattening the blame curve

Carelessly casting blame has been a Trump method of operation from the get-go, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

Now he has good reason to fear that current and future presidential contenders may persuasively attack his own on the current global health crisis, and use facts to do it.

Of late, the president has showed a glimmer of an effort, if not to swear off finger-pointing entirely, then at least flatten the curve a little u tempering two days of tweets trashing Cuomo with a pivot to praise: "We're both doing a really good job."

Why can't he give it a rest entirely and stick with calls for unity? "I only do that when I have to respond," he said. "And I will continue to do that. If they are not going to play fair, because they have the media on their side, I don't. I just have me."

He saw it coming?

Trump told reporters Tuesday, “I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic … I've always viewed it as very serious."

That's not what he said, over and over and over again, in January ("It’s one person coming in from China) and February ("We’re going to be pretty soon at only five people") and earlier this month ("I'm not concerned at all.")

A New York Times examination of the White House's response found it shaped by a culture of indecision, turf fights and distrust of expertise. While some officials sounded alarms, Trump treats crises as day-to-day public relations problems, the report said.

On one level, Trump still does, according to his comments at the news conference. "The only thing we haven’t done well is to get good press. We’ve done a fantastic job, but it hasn’t been appreciated," he said.

Biden on a roll

Joe Biden easily won Democratic primaries in Florida and Illinois on Tuesday, expanding his lead over Bernie Sanders in delegates for the party's 2020 Democratic nomination.

A primary also was held in Arizona, while Ohio put off its primary into June because of coronavirus.

Catch up with the voting tallies here and see Newsday's tracker here for the latest delegate count.

Slurred speech

Trump and of late has been referring to coronavirus as the "Chinese virus." He defended it Tuesday as payback for disinformation from Beijing suggesting the virus came from the U.S. military and said, "It did come from China so I think it's a very accurate term.”

That's no alibi for why an unnamed official at the White House, while speaking to Weijia Jiang, a CBS News correspondent based there, referred to the disease as the “Kung-Flu,” according to her tweet about the encounter. "Makes me wonder what they’re calling it behind my back,” Jiang wrote on Twitter

Asian Americans have faced insults, harassment and attacks during this crisis. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Queens) has called out Republican lawmakers for using such phrases as "Chinese virus" and "Wuhan virus," denouncing it as “embarrassing, disrespectful, offensive, and downright disgusting.”

What else is happening: