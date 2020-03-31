American horror story for the ages

He was as somber and grim as Americans have ever seen him, and President Donald Trump understood that as he tried to explain why he had sounded more optimistic for so long. “I’m not about bad news," Trump said. "I want to give people hope. I want to give people a feeling that we all have a chance."

On Tuesday, Trump was the bearer of historically bad news. "This is going to be one of the roughest two or three weeks we've ever had in our country," Trump said. It will be "very, very painful" and "We're going to lose thousands of people."

According to the latest statistic models presented by the government's top experts, Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, between 100,000 and 240,000 could die even as the nation remains largely shut down. Without those measures to limit contagion, said Birx, the dead could reach 1.5 million to 2.2 million.

Comparing the projected toll with the nation's dead in world wars, Trump said, "We're going through the worst thing that the country's probably ever seen."

This time it was Fauci, who has been the voice of science-based realism and gravity, who offered cautious reasons for hope of holding the casualty count below 100.00. While "We are continuing to see things go up,” Fauci said. “We cannot be discouraged by that because the mitigation" — measures such as social distancing — "is actually working and will work.”

There’s also a wild card when it comes to treatment: whether drug therapies such as combination Trump has touted — a medicine for malaria and an antibiotic — can make a difference. It's being tried already on thousands of patients, and Fauci said he would want to see a rigorous test of its effectiveness.

One of the statistical models presented projected that by Aug. 4, if social distancing conditions remain the same, some 15,800 New Yorkers will have succumbed to the virus. Birx said 48 states that have not yet seen as terrible a spike in cases as New York and New Jersey still have a chance to flatten the curve of rising hospitalizations and deaths. For more, see Newsday's story by Laura Figueroa Hernandez.

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

New York acted 'late'

While Trump repeatedly rejected suggestions, based on his comments as recently as last week, that he was slow to recognize the magnitude of the COVID-19 threat, he said New York and New Jersey should have implemented stay-at-home measures sooner.

“For whatever reason, New York got off to a late start and you see what happens when you get off to a late start. New Jersey … and I think both governors are doing an excellent job … but they got off to a very late start,” Trump said.

New York wasn't the first state to implement social-distancing measures. That happened in California, whose surge in the disease hasn't reached New York levels, the Los Angeles Times reported. Six counties in the San Francisco area on March 16 ordered residents to shelter in place and California Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed a statewide ban on March 19. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a stay-at-home order on March 20, effective on March 22.

Two days later, Trump was still voicing doubt about extreme actions to stop the spread, saying "We lose thousands of people a year to the flu. We never turn the country off."

Slap at Cuomo

Trump derided Cuomo’s protest that New York has been forced into a bidding war for ventilators, competing with other states and FEMA to secure lifesaving equipment.

“Well, he shouldn’t be complaining because we gave him a lot of ventilators," Trump said. “No matter what you give, it’s never enough,” he said.

Trump added: "I think he'd like to run for president."

Cuomo was far from alone among governors who have criticized parts of the federal response. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, described as “just not true” Trump’s claim that getting access to testing is no longer a problem and said states are “flying blind,” without enough data to assess the full scope of the outbreak.

Another risk Trump saw: his base

Trump has come a long way since last week, when he spoke of getting America going and packing the churches on Easter Sunday, April 12. He has concluded that the cure isn't worse than the disease after all.

Not with horrific predictions of deaths in the six figures as a better-case scenario if social distancing guidelines are kept in place through at least April in the face of economic carnage. But that may not be all that factored into his thinking.

One former White House official told the Los Angeles Times that Trump’s reelection campaign advisers are terrified that the pandemic, which so far has hit largely Democratic cities hardest, will soon reach the rural areas that remain deeply loyal to Trump.

The advisers have warned Trump that the political consequences at the ballot box in November will be even worse if he is seen as too lax. “Pay attention. You’re going to lose the election,” is how the ex-official characterized how the political stakes were presented.

Further reinforcing the point, political advisers described for Trump polling that showed that voters overwhelmingly preferred to keep containment measures in place over sending people back to work prematurely, The New York Times reported.

Janison: Otherwise, business as usual

While coronavirus crisis has eclipsed virtually every other concern for the nation, the Trump administration is keeping up with some of its usual business, including policies that continue to be deeply controversial, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

The White House announced it's moving ahead with plans to weaken federal rules on motor-vehicle fuel efficiency. Critics say as before that the move will increase air pollution and boost gasoline consumption.

The administration also is moving ahead with the Mexican border wall, which involves siphoning $790 million, earlier allocated to National Guard units, to construct the barrier. Health professionals in Arizona are warning that wall workers along the order living in close quarters could spread the virus when they return to their families

Infrastructure week at end of tunnel?

More than three years of delay on Trump's 2016 promise for a massive infrastructure program spawned a long running joke about an "Infrastructure Week" that never arrives.

Now Trump is bringing the idea back, bigger than ever with a $2 trillion price tag, as he looks for ways to spur economic recovery when the pandemic is behind us.

He tweeted: “It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country!”. Asked at the coronavirus briefing how he'd pay for it, Trump said, “we’re going to borrow the money at zero-percent interest.”

Blame it on impeachment?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blamed the Democrats’ push to impeach Trump in January for distracting the Trump administration from the threat posed by the coronavirus.

"I think it diverted the attention of the government because everything every day was all about impeachment,” McConnell said in an interview on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”

But for Trump to agree, he would have to accept that he was slow off the mark in responding to the looming crisis. So he disagreed.

At Tuesday's briefing, he conceded impeachment "probably did" divert his attention. But he added: "I don't think I would have done any better had I not been impeached. I think that's a great tribute to something, maybe to me."

All the coronavirus news

For a roundup of major pandemic developments, see the story from Newsday's reporting staff, written by Bart Jones.

For a complete list of Newsday stories, click here.

What else is happening: