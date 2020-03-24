Mission almost accomplished?

President Donald Trump has set a goal of Easter, April 12, for getting the economy revved up, and he'd like to see “packed churches all over our country" on Easter Sunday.

The notion that social-distancing guidelines and other coronavirus-fighting shutdown measures could be in the rearview mirror that soon was met with skepticism and alarm, as is Trump's seeming openness — reiterated Tuesday in Fox News appearances and the daily White House pandemic briefing — to accepting a higher toll of death and serious sickness to reboot the economy faster.

Though the number of cases is still exploding, worst of all in New York City and on Long Island, Trump said the nation is "near the end of our historic battle" with "light at the end of the tunnel." Why Easter, just 19 days away? "I think it would be a beautiful time. And it's just about the timeline I think is right," he said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infection disease expert who has often contradicted Trump, said diplomatically at the briefing that he's advised Trump to be "very flexible" on the date. Trump also gave himself wiggle room, saying “We’ll only do it if it’s good and maybe we do sections of the country" where the outbreaks are less severe. “New York City definitely is a very hot spot,” Trump said. The White House by task force coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, said the New York City metropolitan area is the source of 60% of the newest cases.

States and localities didn't wait on the federal government for social distancing restrictions and can continue to set their own. Other health experts have warned that a patchwork state-by-state approach alone could not contain a virus that doesn’t respect state borders. On Capitol Hill, some Trump allies warned against a policy pivot that would tilt the balance of interests more toward the economy at the expense of public health.

"There will be no normally functioning economy if our hospitals are overwhelmed and thousands of Americans of all ages, including our doctors and nurses, lay dying because we have failed to do what’s necessary to stop the virus," said the third-ranking House Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. "I think we do need to follow CDC guidelines and watch what our experts are saying," said Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). "I would love to see the economy up and going as soon as possible, but lets make sure we’re taking care of people first.”

Trump's FDA commissioner from 2017 to 2019, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, warned: "There’s a strong and understandable desire to return to better times and a functioning economy. But it should not be lost on anyone that there's no such thing as a functioning economy and society so long as COVID-19 continues to spread uncontrolled in our biggest cities."

Cuomo: Help or we can't breathe

Gov. Andrew Cuomo grew exasperated Tuesday at the pace of federal help flowing to New York, with infection rates doubling every three days — now topping 25,000 in the state — and the peak still two to three weeks away. He called Trump's ideas for restarting the economy premature and "Darwinian."

"We haven't flattened the curve and the curve is actually increasing," Cuomo said. A flashpoint for Cuomo's anger was the Trump administration's hesitation to use the Defense Production Act to speed the manufacture and delivery of respirators to help patients who won't be able to breathe on their own.

Noting a recent FEMA shipment that added 400 ventilators to the state's inventory, Cuomo exclaimed. "What am I going to do with 400 ventilators, when I need 30,000?” he said. “You pick the 26,000 people who are going to die because you only sent 400 ventilators.”

Vice President Mike Pence, appearing on Fox News, said 2,000 ventilators from the national stockpile were shipped to New York "earlier" Tuesday, and on Wednesday "there will be another 2,000 ventilators shipped from the national stockpile."

Trump hit back at Cuomo during a Fox News town hall at the White House, reading from a dubious report that the governor turned down a chance to buy more ventilators in 2015 and "established death panels and lotteries instead." For more, see the roundup of key developments by Newsday's reporting staff, written by Bart Jones, and a complete list of coronavirus stories from newsday.com.

Experts: Keep our distance

Health experts point to overwhelming evidence from around the world that closing businesses and schools and minimizing social contact are crucial to avoid exponentially mounting infections, The Washington Post reports.

They warn ending the shutdown too soon would be disastrous because the country has barely given those restrictions time to work, and because U.S. leaders have not pursued alternative strategies used in other countries.

“To be a week into these restrictions and already be talking about abandoning them is irresponsible and dangerous,” said Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. Relaxing them now would allow the virus to “spread widely, rapidly, terribly, and could kill potentially millions in the year ahead with huge social and economic impact.”

William Gates — who co-founded Microsoft and now leads a global health foundation — put it graphically in a TED interview: "It’s very tough to say to people: ‘Hey, keep going to restaurants, go buy new houses, ignore that pile of bodies over in the corner. We want you to keep spending because there’s maybe a politician who thinks GDP growth is all that counts.’”

Trump went back Tuesday to comparisons of coronavirus casualties to those from the flu and car crashes. "We never turn the country off," he said on the Fox town hall.

Janison: Easter charade?

Trump clearly is trying to calm markets, address people's frustration and, of course, campaign for reelection, writes Newsday's Dan Janison. But it also suits his celebrity-game-show style to build suspense about what he, the decider, will do in the "next episode."

In previous crises, either real or contrived, Trump has grabbed attention by hinting he could do something stunningly bold and contrary to solid advice. . In this case, that would mean prematurely blowing off health precautions. But don't bet on such a rash gamble.

Remember he none-too-subtle threat to nuke North Korea? Seal off the whole Mexico border? Remove Robert Mueller as special counsel? Keep government shut down until Congress funded a border wall? Abolish birthright citizenship? Critics of a rushed easing of emergency measures can take solace in the fact that none of these threats panned out.

Rescue package ride not over

Financial markets were optimistic enough about a $2 trillion package nearing the finish line in Congress to send the Dow up a record 2,113 points. But with a final text for the bill still being drafted, Senate action looked unlikely before Wednesday.

Hous Pelosi now is indicating she is likely to back the emerging, bipartisan stimulus deal coming out of the Senate and is unlikely to move House Democratic plan that was introduced Monday.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who has been negotiating the deal, has agreed to an inspector general and congressional oversight for a $500 billion fund proposed for distressed companies, a senior White House official told CNN. Democrats wouldn't bite on the original plan from Trump. "I’ll be the oversight," he had said Monday.

Prescription for harm

Health officials across the world are issuing warnings over the use of antimalarial drugs after Trump’s comments touting their potential as "game changers" for treating the coronavirus with them sparked panic-buying and overdoses, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Pharmacists who fill prescriptions for patients taking chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, the drugs for lupus or rheumatoid arthritis are finding it difficult to find them in recent weeks.

An Arizona man died and his wife became critically ill after ingesting chloroquine phosphate, which is not a medication for humans but is put into aquariums to treat parasites in fish.

The widow told NBC News that after she watched Trump talk about chloroquine on televised briefings, "I saw it sitting on the back shelf and thought, 'Hey, isn't that the stuff they're talking about on TV?'" The couple figured it could prevent infection by the virus.

Newsday's Carol Polsky has more on doctors' warnings that drugs touted as promising treatments for COVID-19 can cause serious side effects or overdoses without proper medical guidance.

What else is happening: