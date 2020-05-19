Split view of crisis ahead

Overall, the testimony from the top was as sober as it gets. In a widely watched Senate hearing, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Tuesday offered different takes on the risky business that lies ahead in reviving an economy damaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Both men were picked by President Donald Trump. Of the two, Powell drew nasty fire from the president well before this crisis. Trump griped then that Powell's board was not pouring enough dollars into the economy. By contrast, Mnuchin echoes Trump's political messaging.

On Capitol Hill, Powell warned of long-term economic damage if the policy response from the administration and Congress was too weak. But he avoided giving explicit advice on how they should proceed.

“What Congress has done to date has been remarkably timely and forceful,” Powell said. “But we need to step back and ask, ‘Is it enough?’ ” And he warned that layoffs by state and local governments could slow recovery since those entities account for "something like 13% of the workforce."

Powell also warned over the weekend that a full economic recovery may take until the end of 2021 and require the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

Mnuchin's take meshed with Trump's rhetoric about reopening. The secretary warned that "permanent damage" could result if states extend for months the shutdowns on normal activity aimed at fighting the spread of coronavirus, even as happy talk about recovery persisted from the White House.

Members of the Senate Banking Committee asked both appointees about when their agencies will distribute more of the emergency aid that Congress provided back in March to struggling small businesses and households. Powell said a loan program the Fed is creating for small businesses should be operating by the end of the month.

NY primary vote back on

Now it’s settled: New York will have a Democratic presidential primary on June 23 despite having only one active candidate, Newsday's Yancey Roy reports.

A federal court on Tuesday upheld a lower court decision reinstating the primary and Democratic commissioners on the New York State Board of Elections promptly said they wouldn’t try to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

That means the contest is back on — a victory for candidate Andrew Yang and supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who want the chance to elect delegates to possibly influence the Democratic platform in the presidential election.

Making meds partisan again

Despite cautions issued by his own government, Trump claims he's been taking hydroxychloroquine to ward off COVID-19, which he asserts he does not have. On Tuesday he helped cast his own bizarre "health" advice — that "it gives you an additional level of safety" — as even more of a partisan issue.

Trump bashed a scientific study as a personal attack on him.

"It was a Trump enemy statement," Trump said, apparently referring to a study of veterans hospitalized with COVID-19 that found those taking hydroxychloroquine had a higher rate of death than those who did not.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) countered his infomercial message on Monday by expressing alarm about Trump's reported use of the anti-malarial drug. The president is "morbidly obese," she said, a group at risk of complications. Trump snapped: "Pelosi is a sick woman. She's got a lot of problems — a lot of mental problems."

WHO wins that point

Trump seems to make up the facts and the science as he goes. Now the top medical journal Lancet has rebuked him for incorrectly citing research it published on the coronavirus outbreak. Trump issued the false factual claim in a letter threatening to permanently cut off U.S. funding to the World Health Organization.

Trump said the global health group "consistently ignored credible reports of the virus spreading in Wuhan in early December 2019 or even earlier, including reports from the Lancet medical journal.” Not so, editors of the Lancet said, having published “no report in December, 2019, referring to a virus or outbreak in Wuhan or anywhere else in China.”

The first such reports were published by the journal Jan. 24, describing the first 41 coronavirus patients from Wuhan and evidence of person-to-person transmission. That study was led by scientists and doctors from Chinese institutions who reportedly shared all information.

Another watchdog muzzled?

Trump has been carrying out an unprecedented purge of officials assigned to monitor the conduct of agencies in his domain. The latest backlash concerns the Transportation Department's inspector general. Mitchell Behm was in that role until last week when he was replaced with the head of another agency.

Rep. Peter DeFazio and two other senior House Democrats on Tuesday demanded Behm's reinstatement. One issue that fell to him was Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao's possible conflicts of interest. The department reportedly awarded favorable treatment to Kentucky, which her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, represents.

