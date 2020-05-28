The outlook: There won't be one

For decades, there's been a rite of summer for White House budget wonks: issuing a "mid-session" review in July or August making economic projections for the months that follow.

Not in 2020. The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump's administration has opted against publishing the forecasts, which would almost certainly buttress the case on how deep and long the coronavirus-caused recession will be, even as Trump officials predict a mighty bounceback starting in the third quarter.

The document would be slated for publication just a few months before voters decide whether to reelect Trump or turn him out. “It gets them off the hook for having to say what the economic outlook looks like,” said Douglas Holtz-Eakin, a former director of the Congressional Budget Office who served as an economic adviser to the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

White House officials defending the decision to sit on the projections from the Council of Economic Advisers told the Post it is difficult to model economic trends amid such volatility. Another 2.1 million jobless claims in the past week pushed the total since mid-March to more than 40 million.

Both liberal and conservative critics said the White House should publish its economic projections in line with the precedent set by prior administrations, the Post reported. During the Great Recession in 2009, the White House under President Barack Obama continued to release the numbers, although they were unflattering.

White House officials have said they are being transparent about the severity of the downturn. Kevin Hassett, a White House economist, said over the weekend that unemployment could remain north of 10% on Election Day. Larry Kudlow, director of the White House National Economic Council, said last week that “the numbers coming in are not good. In fact, they are downright bad in most cases.”

Since the release of the White House budget in January, the unemployment rate has skyrocketed from about 3.5% to close to 15%. Last month, the Congressional Budget office said it expects to see double-digit jobless rates well into next year.

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Stimulating confusion

Some 4 million Americans who haven’t received their stimulus payments yet may receive them in the form of a debit card, reports Newsday's Laura Figueroa Hernandez. But there are problems: New Yorkers who have already received the card are raising concerns that the envelope could easily pass for junk mail that’s normally tossed aside.

Rene Hensely of Lindenhurst said that at first glance, the envelope he received looked like many of the credit card offers that arrive by mail that he often dismissed. "I wasn't even going to open it,” Hensely said. “Everybody's talking about a paper check, no one said some people were getting a debit card.” Hensley said he believes his 94-year-old mother threw away her card.

The cards are being administered by MetaBank, a private firm contracted by the Treasury Department. They require recipients to register the card online or via phone, and have some fees attached for use including $7.00 for a replacement card and $0.25 to view the balance on the card.

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer said "Treasury needs to get the word out about how these are being sent, ensure the intended recipient can access the money, and swiftly replace any that might have been accidentally discarded.”

Twittering into the wind

Trump on Thursday issued an executive order to fight what he called Twitter's stifling of free speech. He also said that "if it were legal," he would silence Twitter.

It's not. His order calls on rule-making agencies such as the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Trade Commission to study whether they can place new regulations on Twitter and other social media companies. Experts express doubts much can be done without an act of Congress, The Associated Press reported.

Trump said fact checks that Twitter put on two of his tweets attacking mail-in voting were “editorial decisions” amounting to political activism, and that such actions should cost social media companies their liability protection for what is posted on their platforms. The president’s critics, meanwhile, scolded the platforms for allowing him to regulatory put forth false, misleading and defamatory information.

Twitter is continuing to add new fact-checking labels to hundreds of tweets, including a Chinese foreign ministry official's false tweet that the coronavirus outbreak may have begun in the United States, The New York Times reported.

Zuckerberg gets a like

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg drew praised from the White House after criticizing Twitter's policy. "I just believe strongly that Facebook shouldn't be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online," and neither should other private companies, Zuckerberg told Fox News.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany favorably contrasted Zuckerberg's approach to the "completely incoherent" model of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Zuckerberg of "pandering to the White House." She said of Facebook: "Their business model is to make money — at the expense of the truths and the facts that they know, and they defend that."

Covering all the bases

Trump again signaled sympathy Thursday with those who reject his coronavirus task force's recommendations for wearing face masks.

He shared a tweet of an article on the right-wing Federalist website mandated use of face masks represents a "culture of silence, slavery, and social death" and a "culture of silence, slavery, and social death" aimed at "conditioning us to accept abuses of our liberty."

Trump's comment? "So many different viewpoints!"

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell came down on the pro-mask side. During a tour of hospitals this week in his home state of Kentucky, the Republican said, "There should be no stigma attached to wearing a mask." It shows "OK, I’m going to take responsibility not only for myself but for others," he said.

But a contingent of House Republicans continues to defy the recommendations, refusing to wear them in the Capitol, CNN reported. "It's part of the dehumanization of the children of God," said Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana. "You're participating in it by wearing a mask."

House Democrats, meanwhile, began taking advantage of proxy voting procedures they pushed through over GOP objections to make it easier to avoid contact. Rep. Thomas Suozzi of Glen Cove had a California colleague cast some votes for him, while Garden City Rep. Kathleen Rice carried proxy votes for two absent congressmen, reports Newsday's Tom Brune.

More coronavirus news

See a roundup of pandemic developments from Long Island and beyond by Newsday's reporting staff, written by Bart Jones. For a full list of Newsday's coronavirus stories, click here.

Biden flunks a fact check

Joe Biden misrepresented his own record of warnings ahead of the coronavirus pandemic during his interview by Charlamagne tha God last week on the "Breakfast Club" radio show, according to a review by factheck.org.

In one example, Biden falsely suggested that he called for implementing nationwide social distancing restrictions before March 8, the website said, but the campaign didn't provide an example. In fact, Biden was still holding campaign rallies with large groups of people at that point. His campaign switched to work-from-home mode on March 14.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee also said, "The NAACP’s endorsed me every time I’ve run. I mean, come on, take a look at the record.” The civil rights organization does not endorse political candidates.

What else is happening: