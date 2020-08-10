Trump's new political football: Saving NCAA grid season 

Games over?

The coronavirus hasn't vanished as Donald Trump predicted, but this fall's big-time college football season could disappear. The president who said in May he wanted big, big stadiums full of people" for games like Alabama vs. LSU may not even get the made-for-TV versions like major league baseball, hockey and basketball are staging.

"Play College Football!" Trump tweeted. "The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled, he said, siding with a group of players lobbying for the games to go on.

Multiple sports news outlets are reporting that two of the top "Power Five" conferences — the Big Ten and Pac-12 — are expected to cancel their 2020 football season games because of virus transmission risks, according to reports from multiple sports news outlets. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC remain in a state of flux, according to Bleacher Report. The Mid-American Conference’s 12 teams announced over the weekend that they wouldn’t play football.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, a member of the NCAA's COVID-19 Advisory Panel told CNN that unlike the NHL and the NBA, Adalja said, student athletes do not typically isolate away from their peers at school and compete in a "bubble" cordoned off from the outside world.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey expressed uncertainty Monday afternoon about whether his powerhouse conference could play football. "“Best advice I’ve received since covid-19: ‘Be patient. Take time when making decisions.’ This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day," he tweeted.

A cancellation or disruption to the season would further undermine Trump's effort to show the nation starting to get back to normal ahead of the November election. He is popular in many states where college football fandom is most fervent, including the South and parts of the Midwest, notes The Washington Post.

Several Republican members of Congress echoed Trump's calls for the colleges to play.

Janison: Executive illusionist

A 2020 Gettysburg address?

Trump tweeted that he's down to two possibilities to give his Aug. 27 acceptance speech for the Republican nomination — either the White House or the Civil War battlefield in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where Abraham Lincoln in 1863 delivered one of the most famous speeches in American history.

Trump has long sought to compare himself to the president who ended slavery, telling Axios in a recent interview he's done more for the Black community than anyone -- "with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln."

As a candidate, Trump delivered a speech in Gettysburg in October 2016 most remembered for his threat to sue every woman who accused him of sexual misconduct — about a dozen of them. He never sued.

What else is happening:

The U.S. Naval Academy isn't fully saluting Trump's call for in-person education this fall. According to military.com, while upper-class midshipmen will return to campus, much of their education will likely still be conducted online. Academy superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck said, "While not optimal, a significant portion of academic learning may be achieved in an online forum."

Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis sent a bigoted tweet Monday mocking Pennsylvania's transgender health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, referring to her as “this guy” who is making decisions about your health. Ellis has a history of pushing anti-LGBT positions.

Trump has overseen a significant decline in white-collar-crime enforcement, Bloomberg News reports. Even before the pandemic slowed the courts, the prosecution of securities fraud, antitrust violations and other such offenses was down 26% to 30% for Trump’s first three years in office.

The president tweeted a complaint about a New York Times story, saying he "never suggested" to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem that he'd like to see his face on Mount Rushmore. However, while Trump's tweet called the story 'Fake News,' he also said: "sounds like a good idea to me!" Noem spoke on the record about Trump's Rushmore thoughts in a 2018 interview with a home state newspaper.

Trump gave a mashup of history during his Monday briefing. He said the flu pandemic of 1918 (which he says occurred in 1917) ended the Second World War, which ended in 1945. He's said prevously it brought an end to World War I. Historians disagree.

