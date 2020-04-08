If death toll is under 100,000, will Trump call it a win?

Not numbed to the numbers, yet

A model closely watched at the White House has lowered its estimate for U.S. coronavirus deaths through August to about 60,000. Such is the state of the pandemic-stricken union that the projection was greeted as good news. It's down from the 94,000 estimated last week.

"If we could stay substantially under the 100,000, which was the original projection, I think we all did a very good job — even though it’s a lot of people," Trump said at Wednesday's coronavirus briefing. “The big projection being 2.2 million people would die if we did nothing!” Trump said. “That was another decision we made. Close it up. That was a big decision that we made.”

The White House's team of coronavirus experts also knocked down an idea circulating in pro-Trump media that the death count — approaching 15,000 according to the Johns Hopkins University medical school's worldwide monitoring — might be exaggerated because those with underlying conditions could have succumbed to other causes.

"Those individuals will have an underlying condition, but that underlying condition did not cause their acute death when it's related to COVID infection. In fact, it's the opposite," said Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus task force coordinator. Moreover, the most authoritative counts are missing untold numbers of others who died without ever getting tested. New York City officials pointed to a recent surge in the number of people dying at home, now at 200 a day.

Trump reiterated his eagerness to reopen the country after the pandemic peaks. "Soon we’ll be over that curve. We’ll be over the top and we’ll be headed in the right direction. I feel strongly about that,” Trump said. But unlike when he once suggested Easter Sunday as the goal, Trump said "I can’t tell you in terms of the date.” In one of his strongest statements of commitment to stay-at-home recommendations, Trump warned the rate of infection could “start going up if we’re not careful."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said that if the existing guidelines asking people to practice social distancing through the end of April are successful in restraining the spread of the virus, more relaxed recommendations could be in order.

In a baby step toward reopening the country, the Trump administration issued new guidelines Wednesday to make it easier for essential workers who have been exposed to COVID-19 to get back to work if they do not have symptoms of the coronavirus. (Read them here.)

Polls see tilt against Trump

A new wave of polls is finding dissatisfaction with Trump's management of the coronavirus package.

In a Quinnipiac survey, 55% of registered voters say that he has not acted aggressively enough while 41% said his response has been about right.

A 55% majority of Americans in a CNN poll now say the federal government has done a poor job preventing the spread of the disease, up eight points in about a week. A majority, 52%, say they disapprove of the way Trump is handling the coronavirus outbreak, and 45% approve.

A 52%-38% majority in a Politico-Morning Consult poll said they believed former President Barack Obama would have been a better leader during the pandemic than Trump. However, more voters selected Trump (44%) than Biden (36%) as a better leader during the crisis than Biden (36%).

Another coronavirus question was phrased differently: Who would you trust more to handle the coronavirus issue? On that one, Biden edged Trump 40%-39%.

It's Biden vs. Trump as Bernie exits

Bernie Sanders ended his presidential bid on Wednesday, making Joe Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee for a campaign against Trump that will be waged against the backdrop of the pandemic.

The path toward victory is virtually impossible,” Sanders told supporters Wednesday. He called Biden a “very decent man” but didn’t offer an explicit endorsement.

The Vermont senator also said his name would remain on the ballot for the remaining primaries so he can gain more delegates and “exert significant influence” on the Democratic platform to push his progressive agenda.

Biden paid tribute to Sanders. "He created a movement,” the former vice president said. “That’s a good thing for our nation and our future." He appealed to Sanders' supports to line up with him against Trump.

Trump tried to stir the pot against Biden, insinuating in a tweet that Democratic leaders ganged up on Sanders — "same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco" in 2016 and that "The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party."

Janison: Firing up the blamethrower

While there are signs the coronavirus curve may be flattening, Trump's blame curve is on the rise, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

The president is hardly the only one who faults the WHO for being lulled at a critical time by excessive coziness with China, which failed to make timely disclosures of its outbreak. But Trump, under unrelenting scrutiny for his own tardy actions, has now run to the front of the chorus against WHO, even as he remains restrained about China.

Trump said the UN agency was "minimizing the threat" and got everything "wrong."

Apart from the coronavirus crisis, Trump remains a habitual blame-tosser on any number of subjects. Pushing back at calls for expanding mail-in balloting to help voters keep safe by renewing false claims of massive voter fraud.

Mail-in ballots, Trump said, are "a very dangerous thing for this country." He did not say how that squares with members of the military and medical shut-ins regularly using mail-in ballots.

Was New York too slow to act?

While Trump's faulty assurances that coronavirus wouldn't get out of control have come under harsh scrutiny, other experts say New York officials share some blame for not taking drastic steps sooner to stop the spread, The New York Times reported.

Dr. Thomas R. Frieden, the former head of CDC and a New York City health commissioner during Michael Bloomberg's administration, estimated the death toll from the outbreak might have been reduced by 50% to 80% if the state and city had adopted widespread social-distancing measures a week or two earlier.

Trump's failure to mobilize the federal government was one factor. But also, the Times found, initial efforts by New York officials to stem the outbreak were hampered by their own confused guidance, unheeded warnings, delayed decisions and political infighting. Expressions of confidence they were keeping ahead of the threat weren't borne out.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio said they had no misgivings and asserted that their efforts spurred the Trump administration to act more decisively. “Every action I took was criticized at the time as premature,” Mr. Cuomo said in an interview. “The facts have proven my decisions correct.” De Blasio said, “We’re dealing with a virus that’s only months old and science that changes by the day,”

Looking up from the hole

New York State will get more money in the next coronavirus spending bill, but it might not be as much as Cuomo wants as he tries to balance his budget, several New York Democratic House lawmakers said this week.

Republican and Democratic leaders are seeking agreement on an emergency aid bill that can be passed by unanimous consent in the Senate Thursday and by the House on Friday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) proposed adding $250 billion for the popular small-business loan programs.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) demanded that the interim bill also include $150 billion for state and local governments — which could help New York State — along with $100 billion for hospitals and a 15% increase in the maximum benefit to supplemental nutrition assistance for families. For more, see Tom Brune's story for Newsday.

