The spread beats Trump; campaign staff in isolation

The trail and tribulations

There's no place but home for the Donald Trump campaign staff who went to Tulsa, Oklahoma, last week and came up well short on delivering the packed arena crowd that the president wanted.

All of the staffers who attended the rally are quarantining this week after interacting with several colleagues who later tested positive for coronavirus, CNN reported. That includes campaign manager Brad Parscale, campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh confirmed to the Daily Beast.

"As a precaution staff who made the trip to Tulsa are working remotely, and they will be tested and return working to the office after that," Murtaugh said. Multiple U.S. Secret Service agents were also ordered into quarantine after accompanying the president to the rally.

The post-Tulsa scares, along with exploding infection and hospitalization rates in parts of the Sunbelt, belies Trump's stance that the crisis is past. "We're doing great," Trump told shipyard workers in Wisconsin. “If we didn’t test, we wouldn’t have cases. But we have cases because we test. Deaths are down. We have one of the lowest mortality rates.” Statistics from Johns Hopkins University show the U.S. third-worst in deaths per 100,000 population among the 20 countries most affected by the pandemic.

The daily number of confirmed cases across the U.S. is closing in on the peak reached during the dark days of late April, The Associated Press reports, though the daily death count of about 600 is well below the top marks of about 2,200, but deaths are risings in such state as Arizona and Alabama. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, hailed by Trump when his state was among the first to reopen, put any further lifting of restrictions on hold and reimposed a ban on elective surgeries in some places to preserve hospital space.

In Arizona, 23% of tests conducted over the past seven days have been positive, nearly triple the national average, and a record 415 patients were on ventilators. Mississippi saw its daily count of new cases reach new highs twice this week. For the second consecutive day, Florida has reported more than 5,000 new confirmed cases. Health experts told Newsday's David Olson that the new outbreaks illustrate the need to take a cautious approach to reopening and the dangers of letting people abandon social distancing.

The Centers for Disease Control, relying on blood tests, estimated Thursday that 20 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus since it arrived in the U.S. That is about 6% of the population and roughly 10 times the 2.3 million confirmed cases. Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, told reporters at the White House Thursday that while there is “no question” the U.S. will experience new hot spots, "We just have to live with that," and "we will not shut down."

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Biden: I'll protect America's health

Joe Biden accused Trump on Thursday of making the coronavirus crisis all about himself.

The president is "like a child who can’t believe this has happened to him — all his whining and self-pity,” Biden said during a speech in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. “Well, this pandemic didn’t happen to him. It happened to all of us. And his job isn’t to whine about it. His job is to do something about it, to lead.”

The presumptive Democratic nominee reiterated his campaign pledge to expand health care coverage by implementing a public insurance option. He also called on the Trump administration to stop its legal battle to kill the Affordable Care Act, warning that it could lead to millions of Americans losing coverage.

“Perhaps most cruelly of all, if Donald Trump has his way, those who have complications from Covid-19 could become the new preexisting conditions,” said Biden. “If Donald Trump prevails in court, insurers would be allowed once again to strip away coverage, jack up premiums, simply because of the battle they survived fighting coronavirus.”

Electoral map blues

Trump is trailing Biden by significant margins in six battleground states that he won in 2016, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll. The survey showed Biden up by 11 points each in Michigan and Wisconsin, 10 points in Pennsylvania, 9 points in North Carolina, 7 points in Arizona and 6 points in Florida.

Biden would win the presidency with at least 333 electoral votes, far more than the 270 needed, if he won all six of the states surveyed and held those won by Hillary Clinton four years ago. Most combinations of any three of the six states would suffice.

A Fox News poll also shows a Biden advantage in four states that went red for years ago. Biden is up 9 points in Florida, 2 points each in North Carolina and Georgia and 1 point in Texas.

Janison: Hedging his bet

A recent Trump remark has some wondering if Trump's confidence in winning reelection has been rattled, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

During an interview with a reporter from a Fox affiliate in Phoenix, Trump was asked o respond to Biden's statement that he couldn't guarantee he would continue building the border wall if elected.

“No, he’ll complete it. You’d have a revolution if they didn’t do it," Trump replied in part. A bit later Trump added: "Hopefully he won’t get the chance."

The statement perked up ears because it strayed so far from his perpetual boasting that he's a winner and his foes are losers. It is not like him to allow the hypothetical premise of defeat.

Trump wins an immigration case

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Trump administration can deport some people seeking asylum in the U.S. can be deported without additional court hearings. Two justices from the court's liberal wing, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer, joined the 7-2 majority in a case brought by a man from Sri Lanka who was detained 25 yards from the Mexican border.

The ruling held that people who fail to make a valid case for asylum in their initial screenings, by credibly claiming that they fear persecution at home, can be fast-tracked for deportation and cannot challenge that decision in federal court.

In its decision, the court noted that asylum claims based on alleged fear of persecution in homelands have increased 1,883% over the past decade, exacerbating a backlog of more than 1 million pending cases in U.S. immigration courts.

Last week, the Trump administration lost a case over its attempt to end "Dreamer" protections for immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

No recuses?

Jay Clayton, the Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman and a Trump golfing friend, refused on Thursday to say whether he would recuse himself from pending investigations involving Trump’s interests and associates if he comes the new U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

“What I will commit to do, which is what I commit to in my current job, is to approach the job with independence and to follow all ethical rules,” Clayton responded while testifying in his current role to before a House Financial Services subcommittee. The U.S. Manhattan federal prosecutors' office is pursuing investigations involving Trump, his company and close associates, including his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Clayton also said it was "entirely my idea" for Trump to nominate him for the job and he raised it with the president a week before Geoffrey Berman's sudden ouster last week. He was asked by the committee chairwoman, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan) "did you know he was going to be fired to make room for you?” Clayton replied, "I’m not going to get into that here."

The New York Times reported that Attorney General William Barr, shortly after taking office last year, challenged how the Southern District had handled the case that resulted in a guilty plea and prison sentence for former Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen. The move suggested Barr planned to exert more influence over the Manhattan office, long known for operating independently, and foreshadowed his interventions on behalf of other Trump associates, Michael Flynn and Roger Stone.

More coronavirus news

See a roundup of the latest pandemic developments from Long Island and beyond by Newsday's reporting staff, written by Bart Jones. For a full list of Newsday's coronavirus stories, click here.

What else is happening: