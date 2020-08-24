Who's complaining? You know who

President Donald Trump didn't even wait for the completion of the roll call nominating him for a second term to be finished before he showed up at the coronavirus-limited gathering of delegates in Charlotte, North Carolina. For almost an hour, he was off and rambling.

The only way Democrats can win is “if this is a rigged election,” he said. It's the same thing he said in 2016.

He accused Democratic governors of using the pandemic as a pretext to keep states — such as North Carolina — in shutdown mode and damage the economy until after Election Day. “On Nov. 4, it will all open up,” the president said. “They want to make our numbers look as bad as possible for the election.”

He touched on the lives lost to the pandemic as an afterthought, telling the crowd that “we will never forget the 175,000 people — that will go up,” and claimed that the death toll would have been in the millions without the travel bans he had put into effect. "It is starting to fade,” he said — not for the first time over the last five months.

Trump was airing grievances even before he entered the room, complaining that news networks CNN and MSNBC weren't showing wall-to-wall coverage of the roll call. "Also, I’d like to hear the remarks of the Delegates from individual States, rather than ⁦‪@FoxNews⁩ anchors. Ridiculous!" he tweeted. He repeated that gripe to the delegates.

Turning to his Democratic opponents, Trump said, “They want no guns. They want no oil and gas. And they want no God." He repeated his unfounded allegations that President Barack Obama, along with Joe Biden, had spied on his campaign in 2016. “Let’s see what happens. They’re trying it again," he said. More from Trump is on the prime-time convention program Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

(Check back after Monday night's convention for updates to The 1600.)

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Not going his way

Trump's railing aside, the convention planners' aim to put a happy face on the state of the nation faces a tough audience among voters, according to a new Associated Press-NORC poll.

Trump said Monday that if he's not reelected, the country will go in a “horrible direction.” But the poll finds that 23% think the country is heading in the right direction, while 75% think it’s on the wrong path.

Since March, Trump's job approval rating has fallen from 43% to 35%, and 31% of Americans approve of Trump’s leadership on the pandemic, down from 44%.

Janison: Standing only for Trumpism

For the first time in memory, the Republican National Committee has dodged the task of crafting a party platform. The absence of such a statement is a statement in itself on support of Trump’s one-man, philosophy-free, whim-driven control of the party he has taken over, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

The RNC deferred to a series of Trump promises issued as his "agenda." It touches on jobs, tax cuts, health care, law enforcement and other issues. It sets a goal of eradicating COVID-19 by November 2021. But without even his own political party's consensual input, how does any of it come about? Trump does not build coalitions and does not negotiate policy.

The business of a national political party is now the business of one person.

Politico's Tim Alberta, who wrote a bestseller, "American Carnage," on the transformation of the Republican Party, writes: "It can now safely be said, as his first term in the White House draws toward closure, that Donald Trump’s party is the very definition of a cult of personality. It stands for no special ideal. It possesses no organizing principle. It represents no detailed vision for governing." A veteran top GOP House aide told Alberta: “Owning the libs and pissing off the media. That’s what we believe in now. There’s really not much more to it.”

Is Eric's fave amendment the Fifth?

Trump's son Eric is refusing to cooperate with an investigation by New York’s Democratic attorney general, Letitia James, into whether the president and his businesses inflated assets on financial statements, she charged Monday.

Seeking a court order to enforce subpoenas, James said Eric Trump abruptly canceled a scheduled interview with her investigators last month. The Trump Organization has "stalled, withheld documents, and instructed witnesses, including Eric Trump, to refuse to answer questions under oath," James said in a statement.

Eric Trump’s lawyers said, “We cannot allow the requested interview to go forward … pursuant to those rights afforded to every individual under the Constitution.” Given that Eric Trump, unlike his president, doesn't have broad immunity, the statement opened the possibility that he could invoke the right against self-incrimination.

The investigation centers on whether the Trump Organization and the president improperly inflated the value of assets to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits. James’s office said it has “not reached a determination” as to whether Trump’s company violated any laws. The probe arose from allegations by former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen.

The Trump Organization derided the court filing as a stunt "all about politics."

Postage DOH!

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy — under fire for service cutbacks that coincide with Trump's attacks on mail-in balloting — got stumped in a House hearing on Monday when quizzed on postal rates.

He got right the basic first-class letter rate — 55 cents — but couldn't answer the questions from Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California on the costs of a postcard or whether a 55-cent stamp was enough for a greeting card in a square envelope. "I will submit that I know very little about postage stamps," he said. He also didn't know many people voted by mail in the last election.

Porter's larger point was to question DeJoy's "understanding" of the U.S. Postal Service, which he took over in May. DeJoy defended his managerial decisions. He also said he has warned allies of Trump that the president’s assaults on mail-in voting are “not helpful” and declared, “We can, and will, handle the volume of election mail we receive.’’

Biden speaks out on Wisconsin shooting

Joe Biden said police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, “must be held accountable” after shooting a Black man in the back in front of his young children on Sunday.

The shooting of Jacob Blake, the latest in a string of police violence against Black Americans captured on video this year, sparked uproar and protests. Blake was reported to be in stable condition in a Milwaukee hospital after officers fired seven shots at him at close range while he was walking away and trying to get into his SUV.

“These shots pierce the soul of our nation. Jill and I pray for Jacob’s recovery and for his children,” the former vice president continued. “Equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others. We are at an inflection point. We must dismantle systemic racism. It is the urgent task before us.”

Trump, who has stood largely with police against protests, was to be briefed on the incident, CNBC reported. There was no immediate comment from the White House.

Sex scandal fells Trump pal Falwell

Will a sex scandal result in a final flameout for Jerry Falwell Jr., the evangelical leader whose blessing on Trump's 2016 candidacy helped him seal the deal with religious conservatives?

The Washington Post reports Falwell is negotiating terms of resignation as president of Liberty University, according to a source at the institution, following revelations — partly confessed to by him and partly disputed — over an alleged long-term, three-way sexual affair that involved him, his wife and a former pool attendant at a Miami Beach hotel. Falwell told Politico he's only agreed to an "indefinite leave."

Hours earlier, Reuters reported that Falwell knew of his wife’s affair and participated in some of the liaisons as a voyeur. He said he was not involved in the relationship. Falwell said the younger man, Giancarlo Granda was blackmailing the couple for money. Granda told Politico in an email that the reasons he came forward included anger over a business dispute with the Falwells over a hostel they co-owned.

Falwell had been placed on paid leave Aug. 7 after he posted a provocative picture of himself and his wife’s assistant, both partially unzipped, on social media.

Reuters reported last year that months before Falwell's endorsement of Trump, the evangelical leader sought out Trump's then personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, to intervene with someone who had racy “personal” photographs of the couple. That's according to an account by Cohen that was secretly taped by comedian Tom Arnold. Cohen later helped broker the endorsement, though Reuters said it had no evidence of a connection with the lawyer's previous favor for Falwell.

More coronavirus news

See a roundup of the latest pandemic developments from Long Island and beyond by Newsday's Bart Jones. For a full list of Newsday's coronavirus stories, click here.

What else is happening: