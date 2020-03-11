Mistakes, he makes a few

The boldest-sounding move announced by President Donald Trump in a prime-time speech to the nation about the coronavirus crisis Wednesday night is a 30-day ban on travel from Europe, except for the United Kingdom. Then the Department of Homeland Security clarified it applies only to foreign nationals. Trump also said it would apply to trade and cargo, but the White House later and a presidential tweet said no, just people.

Whatever it is, it might keep more carriers of the virus from spreading it here. But it's no solution to the explosive growth in community transmission of the disease that's well underway in the United States — a phenomenon Trump long resisted recognizing.

After many weeks of accusing the media and Democrats of fomenting unfounded fear to hurt him politically and floating magical theories on how it would all go away soon, a fundamental reality showed in Trump's remarks. "We are at a critical time in the fight against the virus," Trump said.

There weren't clear answers on how to keep the U.S. health care system from getting overwhelmed, or addressing the epidemic frustration on difficulties in testing, but there were wrong ones. Trump said health insurers "have agreed to waive all co-payment for coronavirus treatments." Wrong, said a health insurance lobby group. “For testing. Not for treatment,” the spokesperson said.

Trump looked to address other symptoms of the crisis, especially the cascading economic costs. He said he was directing federal agencies to provide unspecified financial relief for “for workers who are ill, quarantined or caring for others due to coronavirus,” and asked Congress to take action to extend it. He said the U.S. will defer tax payments due from some individual and business filers for three months and make low-interest loans available to disrupted small businesses.

Trump also reiterated his call on Congress to pass a cut to the federal payroll tax in order to stimulate the economy, though that proposal was dismissed by many lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. He remained silent on his previous calls to provide assistance to industries hard-hit by the pandemic like airlines and cruise ships. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was preparing her a package of her own to introduce Thursday that was gaining bipartisan backing, according to The Associated Press.

After Trump's spoke, financial markets that entered bear-market territory Wednesday resumed their free fall, unconvinced by Trump's assurances that “This is not a financial crisis. This just a temporary moment of time that we will overcome together as a nation and as a world.” Here's video of Trump's speech and a full text.

MAGA on hold

Trump late Wednesday canceled campaign events scheduled for this week in Colorado and Nevada.

“Out of an abundance of caution from the Coronavirus outbreak, the President has decided to cancel his upcoming events in Colorado and Nevada,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Trump had previously opted against canceling his campaign tour as he tried to assure the nation that the outbreak was not a catastrophic emergency, Politico reported.

Like flu? Only in cuckoo's nest

How bad is it? Not as bad as it's going to be, disease experts told Congress Wednesday.

"I can say we will see more cases, and things will get worse than they are right now," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "How much worse we'll get will depend on our ability to do two things: to contain the influx of people who are infected coming from the outside, and the ability to contain and mitigate within our own country."

As for Trump's attempts as recently Monday to compare coronavirus to seasonal flu? "The flu has a mortality of 0.1%. This has a mortality rate of 10 times that," Fauci said.

Congress' attending physician, Dr. Brian Monahan, told Capitol Hill staffers at a close-door meeting this week that he expects 70 to 150 million people in the U.S. ton contract the virus, Axios reported.

A forecast from former CDC director Tom Frieden, said in a worst-case scenario, but one an implausible one, half the U.S. population would become infected and more than 1 million people would die.

Sanders: No surrender

Bernie Sanders said Wednesday he's going to stay in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination even as he acknowledged the brutal results from Tuesday's primaries may make Joe Biden's delegate lead insurmountable.

“While our campaign has won the ideological debate, we are losing the debate over electability,” Sanders said. But he will keep arguing he is a stronger choice for Democrats in a Sunday night debate with Biden, their first one-on-one encounter.

Noting he is still stronger with younger voters, Sanders said, “Today, I say to the Democratic establishment, in order to win in the future, you need to win the voters who represent the future of our country. And you must speak to the issues of concern to them. You cannot simply be satisfied by winning the votes of people who are older.”

While Sanders is favored among those under 30, he has not delivered on his strategy of getting them to the polls in great numbers, according to Associated Press VoteCast surveys. The AP said the Vermont senator needs 57% of the delegates that are still available. When he faced Hillary Clinton in 2016, Sanders only got 55% or more of the delegates in nine of the 32 states or territories that have upcoming contests.

Biden to speak on coronavirus

Biden was expected to speak in Wilmington, Delaware, about confronting the coronavirus.

His campaign also announced it had formed an advisory committee to provide “science-based, expert advice regarding steps the campaign should take to minimize health risks for the candidate, staff, and supporters." Rally plans in two of the states on next week's primary calendar, Illinois and Florida, were scrapped.

For more on the state of the Democratic race after Tuesday's primaries, see these take-aways from Newsday's Laura Figueroa Hernandez.

Trump court win on migrants

The Supreme Court said on Wednesday that the Trump administration "Remain in Mexico" asylum policy put in place last year can stay in effect while legal challenges play out.

The court's order is a victory for the administration, which warned there would be a "rush to the border" if the policy was blocked. Immigrant rights groups who say asylum-seekers sent back to Mexico are living in dangerous conditions. Lower courts have ruled that the policy probably is illegal.

What else is happening: