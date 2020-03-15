Trump still sees pandemic under 'total control'

'Just relax'

As America faces ever-more-drastic measures to "flatten the curve" of the spread of coronavirus, President Donald Trump made a try at calming the nerves of the nation and the financial markets.

Before Vice President Mike Pence and his coronavirus task force took turns at the White House podium to deliver an update on the crisis, Trump walked in to hail the latest emergency actions by the Federal Reserve, including a stunning cut in interest rates to near zero. "I'm very happy … I think that people in the market should be very thrilled," Trump said.

The president assured Americans, after speaking with leading grocery chain executives, that grocers would remain open and that the supply chain remained healthy. “You don't have to buy so much," Trump said, alluding to the shelf-emptying runs on supermarkets around the country. "Take it easy. Just relax.” He acknowledged the virus was “very contagious” but “it’s something we have tremendous control of.”

Trump left, and the officials remaining made it clear that control was a goal, not a reality. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the U.S. is now at a “critical point” and the response will determine the “endpoint” of the outbreak.

“The worst is yet ahead for us,” Fauci said. “It is how we respond to that challenge that is going to determine what the ultimate endpoint is going to be.”

Earlier, making the round of the Sunday talk shows, Fauci warned, “People need to understand that things will get worse before they get better.” While not specifically endorsing ideas for a 14-day national shutdown, he said, "Americans should be prepared that they're going to have to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing." For more from Fauci's appearances, see Scott Eidler's story for Newsday.

Pence said there were 2,900 confirmed coronavirus cases in 49 states, up from 2,200 on Saturday. The vice president said testing was becoming more widely available and that he and the president would brief the nation’s governors on Monday “specifically about our expanding testing to the American people.” Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coordinator for responding to the pandemic, predicted a spike in known cases as more people gain access to tests. To see Newsday's complete coronavirus coverage, click here.

Janison: He alone couldn't tank this

Just as Trump may have overreached claiming credit when the economy and stock market were going great guns, holding him alone to blame for the shocks of recent weeks might not be fair, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

Many financial analysts saw the markets as overpriced for years. Presidents can influence, but cannot dictate, market activity. No elected official created coronavirus, which cratered manufacturing in China before setting off the global sell-off.

But there are grounds to argue that he's made it worse. His prime-time address last week caused confusion because it was chock full of misleading details on the European travel ban and whether it would affect cargo. Those got quickly walked back.

There also was the lag in federal response that gave fodder to critics while Trump was blurting out blithe claims of getting the threat under control, falling numbers of cases, the availability of testing and the imminence of vaccines.

Worse than a middle seat

Trump's orders restricting travel from Europe had a disturbing side effect: Americans who rushed home were stuck in airport terminals in Chicago, Boston, Dallas and elsewhere for hours, many jammed shoulder to shoulder in violation of social-distancing guidelines, to await mandatory screening for coronavirus by federal customs and homeland security agents.

I didn't help that Trump's Wednesday night speech said "all travel" from Europe would be stopped. Later it was clarified that Americans could still come back. A health systems analyst who waited three hours at Dulles Airport outside Washington wrote in The Washington Post that many fellow passengers "were coughing, sneezing and looking unwell."

The crowding Saturday night at Chicago's O'Hare airport prompted Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to tweet that "The federal government needs to get its [expletive] together NOW." Pritzker said that in response, "I got a call at about 11 o'clock last night after that tweet from a White House staffer who yelled at me about the tweet."

In a tweet posted after midnight Sunday, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said the DHS was trying to add screening capacity and help airlines expedite the process.

Trump tweeted later Sunday: "We are doing very precise Medical Screenings at our airports. Pardon the interruptions and delays, we are moving as quickly as possible, but it is very important that we be vigilant and careful. We must get it right. Safety first!"

The mind wanders

Sitting atop a federal government managing a public health crisis of epic proportions didn't stop Trump on Sunday from tweeting about other stuff on his mind. A sampler:

He congratulated a right-wing legal group investigating Hillary Clinton's emails and Benghazi. He's "strongly considering a Full Pardon!" for Michael Flynn. Why aren't "they" going after Chuck Schumer for attacking the two Supreme Court justices he picked?

Amid those, he digressed: "TODAY IS A NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER. GOD BLESS EVERYONE!"

The virus visits Mar-a-Lago

At least four guests who were at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on the weekend of March 7-8 have tested positive for the coronavirus and others have put themselves into quarantine, The New York Times reported.

Trump was tested for the virus Friday night around the same time the White House said he wasn't being tested. The White House physician, Cmdr. Sean P. Conley, announced on Saturday night that the president's test was negative.

One of the guests at a Trump meeting with GOP donors during the Mar-a-Lago visit relayed to The Washington Post what the president told them:

"They’re trying to scare everybody, from meetings, cancel the meetings, close the schools — you know, destroy the country. And that’s OK, as long as we can win the election. But I really believe that if they see that the Trump administration is handling this virus in a professional, competent way, I don’t believe that’s going to hurt us.”

Biden in the lead

Heading into Sunday night's CNN debate with Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden held a 2-1 lead in an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

The survey found that 61 percent of Democratic voters support Biden, while just 32 percent back Sanders.

Looking to placate progressives who back Sanders or supporters ex-candidate Elizabeth Warren, Biden said he'll support a policy to make public colleges and universities tuition-free for students with family incomes under $125,000.

Biden also endorsed Warren's proposal to bolster bankruptcy protections for those struggling financially, including restoring some that were eliminated in a 2005 law that Biden championed when he was a senator from Delaware, home to a number of major credit card companies.

