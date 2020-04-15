Got to accentuate the negative

Business leaders got on a conference call with Donald Trump on Wednesday and gave him their two cents on what it would take to restart an economy that is bleeding trillions: a dramatic increase in coronavirus testing.

The CEOs from banking and financial services were echoing what governors and public heath experts have been saying for weeks — that easing social distancing requires knowing who tests positive and negative. Trump was told testing was a must for people to have confidence in safely returning to work, shopping in retail stores and eating at restaurants. So is the availability of personal protective equipment where needed.

The caution flags were waved as the White House is preparing to announce guidelines on Thursday aimed at clearing the way to ease restrictions in areas that have been spared major outbreaks while keeping them in place in harder-hit places. The ultimate decisions will remain with governors.

At his coronavirus briefing later, Trump touted progress in testing development but remained insistent that it's mainly a job for the states to get done. “It’s what I want too, and we have great tests, and we want the states to administer these tests for the most part,” the president said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said earlier in the day that New York has conducted 500,000 tests but needs much more in a state of 19 million people. Listing such challenges as organizing mass testing, assembling the equipment, and providing the staffing, he concluded "we can’t do it without federal support.”

Trump's phone sessions with business groups followed a new chapter of disarray in his administration's coronavirus response. On Tuesday, when Trump read a long list of names for his new business advisory group, it was the first many of them knew about it because of haphazard efforts to contact them, according to NBC News. They also weren't told what exactly the White House wanted them to do.

Two labor leaders listed by Trump, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka and Teamsters' chief James Hoffa, were not asked ahead of time, labor sources told NBC. A few of the named executives were no longer with their companies.

Who's with Trump on WHO?

Trump's decision to halt funding to the World Health Organization hasn't won much applause.

While some countries share in Trump’s criticism that WHO hasn't been tough enough with China, close U.S. allies said Wednesday that they vehemently disagreed with a suspension of payments and were not planning to follow suit. Many U.S. allies saw Trump’s move as an effort to score domestic political points, The Washington Post reported.

Australia's conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison said WHO is “not immune from criticism” but the UN agency “does a lot of important work.” A spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, still recuperating from a serious bout with COVID-19, said WHO is an essential global organization fighting a global pandemic “and we have no plans to stop our own funding.”

Even Trump's director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the WHO and the CDC have a “long history of working together” and continue to have a "really productive" relationship.

Janison: Follow the money threats

Trump's move to punish WHO might have campaign appeal, but a look at previous Trump funding freezes raises doubts about the real-life results of these sorts of "no-soup-for-you" gestures, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

The most famous example may be the hold Trump put on military aid to Ukraine pending an announcement of a "corruption" investigation pointed at U.S. Democrats. The aid eventually went through, the probe never was announced and Trump's impeachment became the biggest result.

After withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, the president reimposed sanctions. But the same parties remain in charge of the government in Tehran.

Last month, Trump said his administration would begin withholding funding from "sanctuary cities" after a federal court ruled it could do so. For now, though, it seems doubtful cities or states will allow cave and allow their law enforcement officers to help ICE raids and deportations.

All we'd hear is Radio Maga?

Trump's televised coronavirus briefings have become his default campaign platform during the pandemic. But last month he had another idea, The New York Times reports: starting a talk radio show.

As Trump pitched it to White House officials, he would take call-in questions daily for two hours from the audience about the coronavirus crisis.

But then Trump offered a reason why he couldn't go through with it. He did not want to compete with Rush Limbaugh, who is among his most influential backers.

Fauci's games theory

Dr. Anthony Fauci said professional sports returning this year while the coronavirus pandemic recedes is possible — but under very specific circumstances, including no fans in the seats.

“There’s a way of doing that,” Fauci said on “Good Luck America,” an in-house interview series from Snapchat. “Nobody comes to the stadium. Put them in big hotels wherever you want to play. Keep them very well-surveilled and have them tested, like, every week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family and just let them play the season out."

That serves as a soft endorsement of various contingency plans being formed by the major professional sports leagues, which badly want to resume or start their seasons, writes Newsday's Tim Healey.

Power play amid pandemic

Going off on a tangent during his coronavirus briefing, rump threatened to shut down both chambers of Congress to allow him to fill vacancies in his administration without Senate approval.

He blaming Senate Democrats for blocking his nominations. The Washington Post noted most of the vacancies exist because Trump hasn’t selected anyone to fill them. Several of his nominees haven’t been given a confirmation hearing yet in the Republican-led Senate.

Trump cited a never-exercised power the Constitution grants the president to adjourn Congress if leaders of the House and Senate can’t agree on whether to adjourn. The Senate often recesses but stays open in a “pro forma” session, which thwarts Trump’s ability to make recess appointments that bypass the regular confirmation process.

Trump argued that his nominees would help to deal with fighting the coronavirus, without offering any explanation of their relevance to the effort. One he mentioned was his pick to run the board that oversees the Voice of America, whose reporting has upset Trump.

Lawmakers are away now because of the risks of meeting during the pandemic.

Hospitalizations of coronavirus patients continued to level off in New York on Tuesday, as Cuomo said the state has probably hit its apex, even though a staggering 778 more people died and the toll of lost lives approached 11,000.

See a roundup of the latest pandemic news from Long Island and beyond by Newsday's reporting staff, written by Bart Jones. For a full list of Newsday's coronavirus stories, click here.

