The decider is back

For better or worse, President Donald Trump is determined to show he's still in charge. Hours after the Federal Reserve chair warned that economic recovery remains fragile without further coronavirus stimulus aid, Trump tweeted out a big decision, abruptly pulling the plug on discussions for a new package from Congress.

"I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business," Trump said. A planned meeting between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was called off.

It was hard to see how the move advanced Trump's hope of reelection. Even though Republicans agree Democrats are asking for too much money, they saw was little downside politically to allowing the stimulus talks to continue to play out. Democratic candidate Joe Biden led his party's counterattack.

"Make no mistake: if you are out of work, if your business is closed, if your child’s school is shut down, if you are seeing layoffs in your community, Donald Trump decided today that none of that — none of it — matters to him," a statement from Biden said.

On a private conference call with House Democrats, Pelosi questioned whether the steroid dexamethasone, which Trump is taking as part of his treatment to recover from COVID-19, was affecting his thinking, according to USA Today and CNN. She wasn't the only one: Some White House staff members also wondered whether Trump’s behavior was affected by the cocktail of drugs he is taking, The New York Times reported. Dexamethasone can cause mood swings and give a false level of energy and a sense of euphoria.

Though he at times still sounded as if he was struggling to catch air when he spoke, Trump was restless. The Washington Post reports that he lobbied to be let into the Oval Office — which would have created more havoc with health safety protocols — and had to be talked out of making a live TV address.

As afternoon turned to night in the virus-depopulated Executive Mansion, Trump channeled his energy, real or illusory, into an epic string of rage tweets and retweets. His targets included: a poll showing him losing in Pennsylvania, Pelosi, the Russia investigation, former special counsel Robert Mueller, FBI Director Christopher Wray, former FBI Director James Comey, "all of this scum," Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, first-debate moderator Chris Wallace, "the most corrupt election in American history" and FDA officials he accuses of slowing down approval of a coronavirus vaccine. He also said he'd sign an airlines bailout immediately, even after putting the rest of a relief package on ice.

COVID cluster luck gets worse

It's as if Trump and his inner circle, unknowingly but heedlessly, had unleashed a form of germ warfare at those who came in their range. The count of victims mounted Tuesday, clearing out offices in the West Wing — like a ghost town, The Associated Press reported — and even at the Pentagon.

Most members of the military's Joint Chiefs of Staff, including the chairman, Army Gen. Mark Milley, are quarantining at home after Adm. Charles Ray, the vice commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, tested positive for COVID-19. Ray attended a White House ceremony for Gold Star families on Sept. 27 and had meetings with Pentagon officials in the days afterward.

The head of the National Security Agency, Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, was present at the meetings and will self-quarantine as well. At least one of Trump's military aides who carries the "nuclear football" tested positive. The aide had traveled with Trump to a New Jersey fundraiser on Thursday.

A statement from senior aide Stephen Miller, an architect of Trump's hard-line immigration policies, said, "Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine." That makes six of the aides, campaign officials and outside advisers who worked with Trump on preparation for last Tuesday's debate

Two more staffers who work under Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive, bringing the total to four. McEnany also has the virus. A photojournalist, Al Drago, who attended the Sept. 26 ceremony for the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett — now eyed as a super-spreader event — said he tested positive. Another COVID-19 case afflicted a military valet for Trump who traveled with him last week.

Still working from her office, communications director Alyssa Farah told Fox News: "We feel comfortable working here, those of us who are still here."

Work from home, White House-style

On his first full day back after his hospitalization, Trump worked out of makeshift office space on the ground floor of the White House residence, The Associated Press reported. That put him in proximity to the White House Medical Unit’s office suite, with only a few aides granted a face-to-face audience with the president.

A brief later from the chief White House doctor, Sean Conley, said the president "reports no symptoms."

Pence pushes against plexiglass sealing

Vice President Mike Pence's team was still complaining Tuesday about the debate commission's plan to put a plexiglas shield in front of him as well as Sen. Kamala Harris for their showdown in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night.

Marc Short, the vice president’s chief of staff, said his side doesn't view plexiglass dividers as medically necessary, given other safety measures, including a 12-foot distance between Pence and Harris as well as daily testing of both candidates.

"If she wants it, she’s more than welcome to surround herself with plexiglass if that makes her feel more comfortable," Short said. A plexiglass barrier will also be set up in front of moderator Susan Page. The devices will provide a physical reminder of the pandemic, for which Trump and Pence's crisis management is expected to be a dominant issue.

Newsday's Laura Figueroa Hernandez previews what to watch for in the 90-minute debate, which starts at 9 p.m., including whether the tone is more civil than in the Trump-Biden faceoff last week. Bother the vice president and his challenger are regarded as skilled debaters and dutiful defenders of their running mates.

Meanwhile, Biden said his Oct. 15 debate with Trump should be called off if he still has he virus.

Janison: Running in place

At this point, we might as well dust off a phrase rarely used in the U.S.: "standing for election." "Running for election" seems off the mark when describing the contest between Biden and Trump, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

A new CNN poll shows Biden with a massive 16-point nationwide lead among likely voters four weeks out from the election. It finds that only 8% said they might change their decision, and 1% have not chosen between the two.

The coronavirus feeds this year's standing-not-running motif. Trump is dramatically sidelined and physically weakened by his COVID-19 infection in the last month of the contest. Biden has been observing precautions and wearing masks — not only to protect himself but to make a point.

The pandemic prompted both red and blue states to expand the use of absentee ballots. People already are voting in person as well. Any form of early voting limits what a candidate can yield from running to the end.

Neither Trump nor Biden can do much by now to run from their records. Standing fast and surviving the season, rather than scrambling around, seems like it will have to do. Still, events and appearances can create a buzz that translates into voter turnout and commitment.

Flu over the cuckoo's nest

Trump has gone full retro in pushing out coronavirus falsehoods. For the first time since March, he sent out a tweet Tuesday suggesting the country's response to COVID-19 shouldn't be more drastic than that for the flu.

"Flu season is coming up!," he said. "Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!"

In reality, the toll from a typical flu season is in the tens of thousands — the estimate for the 2019-20 season was 22,000. The U.S. coronavirus death toll on Monday was near 211,000 and still climbing.

Twitter added a warning label to the tweet that it "spread misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19." Facebook completely removed an identical Trump posting.

As the president has repeatedly taken positions that contradict scientific facts, social media companies have grown more aggressive in trying to stomp out myths, bad medical advice and other misinformation related to the coronavirus, NBC News writes.

Without much of a trace

The White House decided not to do contact tracing beyond the two days before Trump's Thursday night diagnosis, The New York Times reported. The effort is being conducted by the White House Medical Unit without seeking reinforcement from the CDC.

Not getting traced are the contacts of guests and staff members who were at the Barrett ceremony. At least 11 people who attended the event, including the president and the first lady, have since tested positive.

A White House source speaking to Axios blasted Trump's decision to leave the hospital while still infectious and the lack of information since Trump became aware the virus was spreading inside. "He was so concerned with preventing embarrassing stories that he exposed thousands of his own staff and supporters to a deadly virus. He has kept us in the dark, and now our spouses and kids have to pay the price. It's just selfish."

Biden: We need to heal

From Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the site of one of the bloodiest battles of the U.S. Civil War, Biden pledged on Tuesday to try to heal the country’s widening racial, political and economic divisions.

"Today, once again, we are a house divided," Biden said, harking back to Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address. "But that, my friends, can no longer be. We’re facing too many crises. We have too much work to do. We have too bright a future to have it shipwrecked on the shoals of anger and hate and division."

Biden made coded jabs at Trump's ambivalence about denouncing hate groups.

"Hate never goes away," Biden said. "It only hides, and when it’s given oxygen, when it’s given an opportunity to spread, when it’s treated as normal and acceptable behavior, we’ve opened a door in this country that we must move quickly to close."

