Last Wednesday, President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act, which empowers him to order companies to ramp up production of critical supplies for the coronavirus fight through the use of the Defense Production Act. But he hasn't issued any such orders.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other state and local leaders are demanding: Why not?

"The situation is that critical," Cuomo said Sunday. With 6,000 ventilators, the state is still far short of the 30,000 projected to be needed if the outbreak surges, he said. Without them, "we can lose lives that we could have otherwise saved," Cuomo said. By relying on the private market, the governor said, states are competing against teach other for vital items such as masks, driving up the price from 85 cents to $7 for each one.

But Trump adviser Peter Navarro said at Sunday's White House briefing that companies are stepping up and, "We're getting what we need without putting the heavy hand of government down." Trump said the act gives him leverage but, "We're a country not based on nationalizing our business." Nationalization would be a step further than what the act provides.

Trump tweeted a jab at another Democratic governor, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, who complained the federal government isn't doing enough fast enough to relieve shortages. Pritzker "and a very small group of certain other governors … shouldn’t be blaming the federal government for their own shortcomings. We are there to back you up should you fail, and always will be!” Trump said. For more on the supplies issue and the federal response, see Newsday's story by Scott Eidler and Laura Figueroa Hernandez.

Trump announced other steps Sunday, including a measure letting the hardest-hit states — New York, California, and Washington — call up the national guard under their control, while the federal government covers the bill.

Trump said that large amounts of respirators, N95 masks, gowns, face shields and other items are on the way to those three states, along with medical stations with thousands of hospital beds. Vice President Mike Pence says the government hopes to have a backlog of coronavirus tests cleared by the middle of the week.

COVID-19 thins out the Senate

With the Senate struggling to overcome partisan divisions and pass a nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package, one Republican senator called in coronavirus-positive Sunday, forcing two others into precautionary self-quarantine. There are now five in isolation.

Before getting results confirming he was carrying the virus, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky attended a Senate Republican lunch on Friday and visited the Senate's gym and pool earlier Sunday. Utah Republicans Mike Lee and Mitt Romney then went into quarantine because of close exposure to Paul. Already in self-quarantine based on other exposures were Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Cory Gardner of Colorado. Sens. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham have come out of quarantine; neither tested positive.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, denounced Paul's decision to return to the Capitol after he was tested but before he learned the results as “absolutely irresponsible.″ Paul is an eye surgeon, which should make him among the most medically knowledgeable senators.

The rescue bill, drafted by Republicans led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, met Democratic resistance as too tilted toward corporations without doing enough to help workers and health care providers

Not 'Be Best' wishes

Trump didn't seem upset when, after asking others in the room which senators were in self-quarantine, he was told about Romney.

"Romney's in isolation? Gee — that’s too bad," Trump said in a tone that sounded like sarcasm.

The Utah senator at age 73 would be in the more vulnerable category if he caught the virus. He was the lone Republican who voted in favor of impeachment. Trump, asked if his remark was sarcasm, said "None whatsoever." Check out the video.

Janison: Shelter in insiders' place?

Having the luck or foresight to sell a lot of stock at the right time will not by itself be considered a sin against society, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

But the intriguing question for several lawmakers is whether they, or those close to them, acted on information from closed-door coronavirus briefings — even as the official line consisted of high-level happy talk about the microbe having the impact of a seasonal flu outbreak.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) disclosed as required that he and his wife on Feb. 13 sold shares of companies worth as much as $1.7 million. The Wall Street Journal calculated that the shares they sold had dropped by at least $250,000 as of last week.

Others whose portfolio trades showed uncanny timing include Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, both Georgia Republicans, and James Inhofe (R-Okla.) and the husband of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).

Fauci at ease on tightrope

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top medical expert in the fight against coronavirus, has built up the rarest of immunities: The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases repeatedly contradicts Trump, often from the same platform in White House briefings, and the president shows no sign of anger.

Last Friday, Fauci chimed in with cautions after Trump touted an anti-malarial drug undergoing clinical trials against coronavirus as a potential "game changer." Said Fauci, explaining why he needed to speak up, said, “It’s the hope that it will work versus proving that it will work,” Fauci said. “So, I don’t see big differences here.” He yielded the lectern as Trump chimed in: “I agree.”

Fauci told The Washington Post that when he was battling AIDS during President Ronald Reagan's administration, he heeded advice from a friend who had served in the Nixon administration: “When you go to the White House, always say, in the back of your mind, that this may be the last time I’m going there because I might have to tell this president something he doesn’t like.” He continued: “So the first thing I decided was I would only speak the truth, based on the evidence I had and my purely clinical scientific judgment.”

That's his approach with Trump too, Fauci said an interview with New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd. "I say it the way it is," and if the president gets ticked off, he gets ticked off, Fauci said. "Thankfully, he is not. Interestingly.”

Fauci said of Trump: "He’s a smart guy. He’s not a dummy. So he doesn’t take it — certainly up to now — he doesn’t take it in a way that I’m confronting him in any way. He takes it in a good way.”

Counting the months

No one can predict with any confident how long the coronavirus health crisis will last. “It is going to be four months, six months, nine months,” Cuomo said Sunday, “You look at China, once they really changed the trajectory — which we have not done yet — eight months. We’re in that range.”

But Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the worst could be over for the economy sooner than that. “We need to get the money into the economy now — if we do that we think we can stabilize the economy,” Mnuchin said on Fox News Sunday. “I think the president has every expectation that this is going to look a lot better 4 or 8 weeks from now.”

