WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Saturday said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo canceled a meeting with him while in Washington for the National Governors Association, likely about New York’s suspension from most federal prescreened traveler programs.

Trump tweeted about the cancellation a day after Cuomo announced Friday that New York State would sue the Trump administration for “political extortion” for blocking New Yorkers from programs that allow travelers to get through airport and other travel security faster.

“Governor Cuomo wanted to see me this weekend. He just canceled,” Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon. “Very hard to work with New York - So stupid. All they do is sue me all the time!”

Governor Cuomo wanted to see me this weekend. He just canceled. Very hard to work with New York - So stupid. All they do is sue me all the time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

Neither the White House press office nor the governor’s press office had an immediate explanation for the president’s tweet.

Trump made his comments on the canceled meeting in a retweet of Rep. Elise Stefanik's (R-Schuylerville) complaint that the governor’s “reckless Green Light Law is hindering” law enforcement and preventing access by “law abiding citizens” to federal travel programs.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Thursday it would bar New Yorkers applying for most of its Trusted Travel Programs, including Global Entry, which prescreens travelers to allow them to more quickly go through security checkpoints for land, sea and air travel. The ban would not include the $85, five-year TSA Precheck program for airport screening.

At issue is New York’s Green Light Law that went into effect Dec. 14.

The law allows immigrants in the country without legal authorization to obtain driver's licenses but can’t be used for federal identification. It also requires DHS to get a court order to obtain New York driver’s license records.

“The New York law has a crippling impact on integrity of these travel programs, and without access to New York records systems, our personnel are unable to conduct risk assessments to screen out criminal histories,” said Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Cuomo accused the Trump administration of trying to “extort” him and New York State, and refuses to turn over records to DHS’ Immigration Customs and Enforcement agency to find and deport people in the United States illegally.

With Michael Gormley